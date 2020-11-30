35 Students Benefit From Firm’s Bursary In Edo

The Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH Alumni Association, has congratulated Prof. Austine Angba on his emergence as the new substantive Vice Chancellor of the University. The alumni association in a statement by Its spokesmen, Inyali Peter, thanked the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade for looking beyond primordial sentiments to appoint an “experienced administrator like Prof. Angba as Vice Chancellor”

The statement noted that the university was in a dire need of a Vice Chancellor with proven record of performance and contacts to attract investment into the institution like Angba.

“We want to joyfully congratulate Prof. Austine Angba, our new Vice Chance or well-deserved appointment. It is a well-deserved one because he has done. very we despite the lean financial position of the University in the last six months as actmg VC.

“We are particularly happy about his appointment because we were becoming very worried that it took too long for this to happen. With Prof. Angba, we can say boldly that the wait was worth it, therefore, we want to thank the Governor for looking beyond primordial sentiments to appointing the right man for the job”, the statement reads in part.

While wishing the new Vice Chancellor a successful tenure, the association promised to support and work hand-in-hand with him to develop the institution.

Angba is coming in with great experience having done exceedingly as Rector of ITM, Ugep in which during his tenure, he used his contacts to attract so much investments from donor agencies, federal government amongst others into the institution.

“Before his appointment, ITM was not one of the institutions listed as beneficiary of TETFUND but within just nine months, he ensured the institution was captured by the federal agency. So, we believe that he would work for CRUTECH with the same commitment and enthusiasm,” it stressed.

The alumn, however, urged staff and students of the institution to corporate with the new Vice Chancellor and see his emergence as victory for CRUTECH.

According to the statement, “We want to also congratulate other contestants for showing interest to lead CRUTECH especially at this challenging time. In a contest like this, only one winner can emerge therefore, we want to encourage all of them to support the new Vice Chancellor with their wonderful ideas to move the university forward.

“To the students and staff, the Vice Chancellor alone cannot do it all. He needs the support of everybody to succeed. If he succeeds, CRUTECH has succeeded, if he fails (God forbid), the university has failed. So, we appeal to everybody to give him the needed support to transfer his wonderful vision for the University into reality,” it noted.

By: Friday Nwagbara Calabar