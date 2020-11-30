Niger Delta
35 Students Benefit From Firm’s Bursary In Edo
Okomu oil company has given out cheques of N90,000 each to no fewer than 35 students of tertiary institutions from about 20 host communities in three local government areas where it operates in Edo.
The Managing Director of the company, Dr Graham Hefer, presented cheques to the beneficiaries at a ceremony held in Okomu at the weekend in Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo.
The host communities from where the beneficiaries were drawn are located in Ovia South West, Ovia North-East and Uhunmwode LGAs.
Hefer said the gesture was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to encourage educational pursuit among indigent students in its host communities through award of bursary.
“ It’s a fact that this year has been challenging and tough, but as a company, we are happy that we are able to still fulfil part CSR to our host communities.
“This year’s message is that we have managed to come through the tough times together, and together, we’re moving forward in an understanding.
“It shows that even in difficult times, we can work and move together because of existing effective communication among us,” he said.
Earlier, a communication consultant, Mr Kingsley Erinmwionghae, said effective communication among members of host communities and existing companies engendered growth, productivity and enhanced mutual relationship between the parties.
He was speaking at a training workshop for representatives of the host communities as part of the company’s annual training and bursary presentation programme.
Erinmwionghae presented a paper entitled” Communication/ Social Dialogue in Community- Company Relationship”.
He said that effective communication would bring about understanding of the reputation of an organisation in its neighbouring communities, which was of vital importance for both parties.
Two beneficiaries of the bursary, Mr Kelly Ikponmwonosa and Blessing Iyase, thanked Okomu oil company for the gesture, expressing delight at being chosen.
Niger Delta
Minister Unveils Refurbished General Hospital
The Minister of State for Health, Senator. Adeleke Mamora on Saturday, inaugurated the newly refurbished General Hospital, Calabar in Cross River State.
Speaking during the ceremony, Mamora said reviving the general hospital was very important because most of the prevailing ailments being experienced in the nation’s health facilities could be better managed at the primary and secondary level.
He maintained that both the primary and secondary health institutions were critical and necessary for the achievement of universal health coverage which should be the intention of any government.
“I have gone into the hospital, the emergency, patients waiting room and theatre and I am convinced that the government of Cross River really means well for its people.
“For me, it is a testimony of the commitment of the government of Cross River to healthcare of its people, particularly at this level of the general hospital which is like a link between the primary and tertiary health facilities,” he said.
In her remarks, the Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu said the rehabilitation of the hospital was part of the state government’s effort to ensure quality healthcare delivery in the state.
Edu said in 2016, the state government instituted a state health insurance scheme called “Ayade Care” to cater for the health needs of residents of Cross River.
She, however, said the scheme could not take off properly due to the condition of the health facilities in the state, hence signalling the need to put the facilities in good shape if the purpose of the scheme must be achieved.
While thanking the minister and his entourage for doing the honours of inaugurating the institution, she said his action would never be forgotten.
Niger Delta
C’River Monarchs Set To Invoke Curses Against Kidnappers, Cultists
The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon has authorised the Efik Traditional Rulers Council to invoke all ancestral and traditional curses otherwise called Mbiam against kidnappers, cultists and armed robbers in the state.
The traditional council is angered by the alarming criminality, and was able to convince the Obong to invoke native and traditional sanctions against the criminals terrorizing the state.
Before now, the Obong was very hesitant to be persuaded in that direction knowing the grave consequences.
The council will visit all the 18 Local Government Areas to invoke the traditional curses.
In a statement, the Efik Traditional Council made available to journalists in Calabar at the weekend, said “In keeping to our role as Ambassadors of Peace and custodians of tradition; and in support of the state government and people of the state, we wish to inform the general public, that the council will invoke Native and Traditional Sanctions to serve as deterrence against the perpetrators of kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminalities and vices in our dear State.”
It said “This is consequent upon the continuous violation of public peace in the aftermath of the #EndSARS riots and other challenges in the state”, adding that the effort shall take the Council to all the 18 local government areas of the state.
Visitors and the general public have been urged to go about their normal daily businesses without fear.
The traditional rulers maintained that “We don’t have any other state, but Cross River State, so we must work together to enthrone and sustain an enduring peace in our dear State.
Niger Delta
Alumni Hail CRUTECH’s New VC, Pledge Support
The Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH Alumni Association, has congratulated Prof. Austine Angba on his emergence as the new substantive Vice Chancellor of the University. The alumni association in a statement by Its spokesmen, Inyali Peter, thanked the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade for looking beyond primordial sentiments to appoint an “experienced administrator like Prof. Angba as Vice Chancellor”
The statement noted that the university was in a dire need of a Vice Chancellor with proven record of performance and contacts to attract investment into the institution like Angba.
“We want to joyfully congratulate Prof. Austine Angba, our new Vice Chance or well-deserved appointment. It is a well-deserved one because he has done. very we despite the lean financial position of the University in the last six months as actmg VC.
“We are particularly happy about his appointment because we were becoming very worried that it took too long for this to happen. With Prof. Angba, we can say boldly that the wait was worth it, therefore, we want to thank the Governor for looking beyond primordial sentiments to appointing the right man for the job”, the statement reads in part.
While wishing the new Vice Chancellor a successful tenure, the association promised to support and work hand-in-hand with him to develop the institution.
Angba is coming in with great experience having done exceedingly as Rector of ITM, Ugep in which during his tenure, he used his contacts to attract so much investments from donor agencies, federal government amongst others into the institution.
“Before his appointment, ITM was not one of the institutions listed as beneficiary of TETFUND but within just nine months, he ensured the institution was captured by the federal agency. So, we believe that he would work for CRUTECH with the same commitment and enthusiasm,” it stressed.
The alumn, however, urged staff and students of the institution to corporate with the new Vice Chancellor and see his emergence as victory for CRUTECH.
According to the statement, “We want to also congratulate other contestants for showing interest to lead CRUTECH especially at this challenging time. In a contest like this, only one winner can emerge therefore, we want to encourage all of them to support the new Vice Chancellor with their wonderful ideas to move the university forward.
“To the students and staff, the Vice Chancellor alone cannot do it all. He needs the support of everybody to succeed. If he succeeds, CRUTECH has succeeded, if he fails (God forbid), the university has failed. So, we appeal to everybody to give him the needed support to transfer his wonderful vision for the University into reality,” it noted.
By: Friday Nwagbara Calabar
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Bonny PDP Welcomes US-Based Party Chieftain
- Politics3 days ago
Imo Govt Warns Okorocha’s LG Chairmen
- Politics3 days ago
PDP Lambasts Aregbesola
- Politics3 days ago
Politics Of A Presidential Team And S’South Dev
- Business3 days ago
PIB ‘ll Be Passed Into Law March 2021 -Reps
- Entertainment3 days ago
Rivers Community Agog As Two Royal Families Unite In Marriage
- Politics3 days ago
2023: Ekweremadu Wants Igbos To Negotiate
- Business3 days ago
‘Over Borrowing Contributed To Nigeria’s Recession’