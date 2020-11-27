Rivers
UPTH Assures On Efficient Handling Of Burn Cases
The Management of University of Port Harcourt, Teaching Hospital (UPTH) says the hospital has capable and competent manpower to handle all manners and degrees of burn cases in the region.
The hospital also said burns constitute 42 percent of death recorded annually in the society.
This was disclosed by the Chief Medical Director, UPTH, Professor Henry Arinze Ugboma during the Opening Ceremony of the Inaugural Burns Awareness and Prevention Week, 2020, organised by UPTH Burns Unit in conjunction with Nigerian Burns Injuries Society MBIS held at the Hospital.
Represented by Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof Princewill Stanley, Ugboma said the event was aimed at reawakening the public on dangers and prevention of burns to human.
The CMD said burns globally constitute over 25 percent of road and air crashes that occur annually.
He described Port Harcourt City as the centre of the hub of oil and gas industry in the country where the prevalence of burn cases is high.
Describing burns as treatable, Ugboma admonished the public to be wary of fire outbreak during the dry season, noting that the incident of fire outbreak is high during the period.
According to Ugboma, “women and children are more vulnerable population to burns”.
Ugboma insisted that UPTH Management wants to make the hospital a centre of excellence in handling of burns.
“We want to make this place a centre of excellence in handling and treatment of burns cases in the region”, he said.
Describing burns as capital intensive, Ugboma said the treatment of burns is expensive, irrespective of the degree.
“There is so much financial burdens in the management of burns in our society”, said Ugboma, who outlined the risk factors of burns as alcoholism, poverty, illiteracy, frustration, illegal oil bunkery and gas flaring.
Earlier, Chairman, UPTH Burns Awareness and Prevention Week, 2020, Dr. Akaninwo Ovusike said burns patients comes with excruciating pains to hospital on admission
Ovusike said all burns are preventable, irrespective of the degree and the manner of the burns.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Rivers
RIWAMA Tasks Residents On Sanitation Exercise
The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has announced that this month’s State-wide Sanitation exercise will hold tomorrow across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State from 7am – 10am.
In a statement, Bro Obuah said there would be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period of the exercise.
The RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah enjoined all the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen in the 23 Local Government Councils of the State, all Councilors, Paramount Rulers, Community Development Committees (CDCs), Youth Councils and other groups to ensure full participation of the people in their respective areas.
Bro. Obuah also appealed to security agencies, particularly Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), to strictly enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement order during the period of the exercise across the State.
The Sole Administrator also enjoined all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State to comply accordingly by using the period to clean their environment and surroundings as defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.
Bro. Obuah warned against converting the period of the sanitation exercise to street trading, footballing and other social activities stressing that defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted before the Sanitation Court that would be sitting at the RIWAMA premises tomorrow.
He urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organizations) to make available their trucks for evacuation of wastes that would be generated during the period of the sanitation exercise.
While urging the people of the State to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision for a clean and safe environment, Bro. Obuah reiterated the uncompromised commitment of the Agency in ensuring that Rivers State remained clean and healthy for the citizenry.
Rivers
Natural Medicine, Not Fetish -Expert
Atrado Medical Practitioner in Rivers State, Dr Ebube Solomon has described as false, beliefs in some quarters that natural medicine is fetish
Dr Solomon who is the Director Millers colon and body detoxification centre Port Harcourt told The Tide in an interview that there is nothing fetish about natural medicine.
He also denied that there is a relationship between natural medicines as native doctors.
According to him, those harbouring such belief are ignorant of the fact that alternative medicine is now recognised across the world.
Dr Solomon also said alternative medicine is not in competition with orthodox medicine as both complement each other in healthcare delivery.
“Orthodox medicine plays its own role and alternative medicine has its own system”.
He however said alternative medicine as becoming more popular in Africa “because it is our heritage from our parents”
Solomon also said more than 80 percent of Nigerians are looking at alternative medicine because of the failure of orthodox medicine to address their health needs so far, a policy that will recognise the practice of alternative medicine in the country, adding that the policy should be backed up with massive investment in the building of alternative medical centres across the country.
According to him, the services of herbalists are now needed more than before.
“In every medical centre, there should be herbalists to massage people”.
Solomon said he was among these who designed the first alternative medicine hospital in manila the phillipine in 1999, stressing that most countries in the world are now recognizing the importance of alternative medicine.
Rivers
Institute Charges Perm Sec, Others On Productivity Strategies
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Sir Honour Sirawoo has been honoured by the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria in recognition of his administrative acumen, leadership capability and outstanding performance.
Sirawoo was inducted as a Fellow alongside 26 others who also bagged Fellow and Professional Members, with the charge to adopt trending work productivity strategies in their respective workplace.
This was contained in a statement signed by the press officer of The State Ministry of Sports, Daniel Nwankwoaja, and made available to The Tide
Performing the induction of the 4th Quarter Management onfereice In Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the Institute’s Governing Council, Dr. Godswill Onyekwere disclosed that Twenty (20) of the inductees were in the Fellow category, while Seven (7) were admitted as Professional Members.
Onyekwere thanked the Fellows and professional members for making the list of the new inductees, adding that they were admitted in recognition of their competence of administrative functions, leadership strategies and outstanding performance as administrators. He also called on them to rise to the challenge of portraying and protecting the good image of the institute.
In his keynote address at the conference, Prof. Samuel Igbatayo, said “leading and managing in a networked economy” is premised on a convergence of the economies and catalyzed by a new era of hype-connectivity which has the capacity of creating new opportunities for
innovation and creativity.
Igbatayo noted that the emergence of networked economy has paved way for the world to witness significant transformation on how people and business connect with each other to enhance gross productivity.
While appreciating the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria for the induction, Sir Honour Sirawoo assured of his determination to contribute positively to Rivers State Civil Service and humanity.
Sirawoo, who is also the President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) called for concerted efforts from those in positions of authority to make the society a better place.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Osimhen Hails Coach Gattuso
- Politics4 days ago
RSG To Site RSU Faculty In Etche
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
NGO Makes Case For Modular Refinery
- Politics4 days ago
Uba Vows To Sue Obiano Over N25bn Bond
- Politics4 days ago
Rivers Speaker Tasks Politicians On Legacy
- Politics4 days ago
2023: Northern Elders Want Presidency Zoned To S’East
- Politics4 days ago
Lagos Assembly Assures #EndSARS Victims Of Compensation
- Politics4 days ago
‘We Lack Control Of Constituency Projects’