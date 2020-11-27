Sani Accuses FG Of Using Loans To Buy Refubishing Locomotives

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has appealed for the setting up of special Courts for speedy trial of gender based violence cases in the country.

Chairperson, FIDA, Abuja branch, Mrs Rachael Adejo-Andrew, made the appeal at a news briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Adejo-Andrew said that the group would be training community paralegals within some local and or indigenous communities in the Federal Capital Territory as first responders to addressing issues of violence at the grassroots.

She, therefore, called on the governments to fund this Project in addition to the establishment of Gender Desks at Police Stations and the Ministry of Justice with trained personnel for accelerated treatment of cases.

A paralegal is an individual who is employed or retained by a lawyer, who performs specifically delegated substantive legal work for which a lawyer is responsible.

According to her, the project is in commemoration of 2020 16 days activism against gender based violence with the theme: “orange the world: fund, respond, prevent and collect’’.

“Protection for victims of gender based violence, adoption of the Violence against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) and the Child’s Rights Act in all states, review of the Penal and Criminal Code to be in tandem with the VAPP Act.

“As well as one-stop referral centres in all states with rapid response units and sex offenders register with a shared database, free and compulsory psycho-analysis for the accused.

“We also insist on the implementation of all legislations related to gender based violence,’’ she added.

Adejo-Andrew furthermore said that FIDA all its branches remained committed to collaborating with other stakeholders in finding lasting solutions to eliminating the issues of violence against women in all its forms.

“As we intensify efforts to preventing and eliminating violence against women and girls, we appeal to all Nigerian citizens to join hands in this call, remain resolute in speaking out against all forms of violence.

“We should encourage and support victims to speak up, report all suspicious activities of any form of violence against women and girls.

“Amplify voices against discrimination against women in lopsided appointments in government and be the vanguards of a better and improved Nigeria.

“FIDA Nigeria remains committed in protecting, promoting and preserving the rights of women and children and will continue to provide free legal representation and advice to survivors of rape and other forms of gender based violence nationwide’’.

She also said that the group during its visit to Suleja and Kuje Custodial Centres of the Nigeria Correctional Services paid fines for some female convicts, whose conviction had option of fines.

FIDA Nigeria is a Non-Governmental, Non-Profit Organization that fund, support programmes and respond to calls and strive to prevent all forms of gender based violence against the vulnerable in the Society.(NAN)