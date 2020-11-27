RIWAMA Tasks Residents On Sanitation Exercise

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Sir Honour Sirawoo has been honoured by the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria in recognition of his administrative acumen, leadership capability and outstanding performance.

Sirawoo was inducted as a Fellow alongside 26 others who also bagged Fellow and Professional Members, with the charge to adopt trending work productivity strategies in their respective workplace.

This was contained in a statement signed by the press officer of The State Ministry of Sports, Daniel Nwankwoaja, and made available to The Tide

Performing the induction of the 4th Quarter Management onfereice In Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the Institute’s Governing Council, Dr. Godswill Onyekwere disclosed that Twenty (20) of the inductees were in the Fellow category, while Seven (7) were admitted as Professional Members.

Onyekwere thanked the Fellows and professional members for making the list of the new inductees, adding that they were admitted in recognition of their competence of administrative functions, leadership strategies and outstanding performance as administrators. He also called on them to rise to the challenge of portraying and protecting the good image of the institute.

In his keynote address at the conference, Prof. Samuel Igbatayo, said “leading and managing in a networked economy” is premised on a convergence of the economies and catalyzed by a new era of hype-connectivity which has the capacity of creating new opportunities for

innovation and creativity.

Igbatayo noted that the emergence of networked economy has paved way for the world to witness significant transformation on how people and business connect with each other to enhance gross productivity.

While appreciating the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria for the induction, Sir Honour Sirawoo assured of his determination to contribute positively to Rivers State Civil Service and humanity.

Sirawoo, who is also the President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) called for concerted efforts from those in positions of authority to make the society a better place.