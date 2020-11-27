Entertainment
Rivers Community Agog As Two Royal Families Unite In Marriage
Emohua town, headquarters of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, was agog with celebrations and undiluted fun fair as the good people of the Emohua Community witnessed a historic traditional marriage ceremony between the two royal families of Emohua at the palace of the traditional ruler of Emohua Community, HRM, Eze (Amb) V.C.B Okor JP Mgbo xii on Saturday November 21, 2020.
The marriage ceremony which was between the bride, Miss Precious Chigozi Okor and the groom Engr Praise Marcus Oriji both from the Mgbo Royal House of Emohua was graced by a humongous crowd of personalities from within and outside Emohua community, who likened the glamorous event to that of the famous Indian film titled “Love in Tokyo”.
In his address at the event, the Paramount Ruler, His Royal Majesty, Eze V.C.B Okor described the marriage as the union of two Royal families of Emohua. He stated that the marriage had solidified the age-long mutual relationship between the two great families in a historic and very peaceful marriage and prayed God to bless the marriage and make it fruitful.
The Chairman of the occasion and Professor of Medicine, Prof Chituru Orluwene,described the traditional marriage as a wonderful experience, very peaceful and well attended to the glory of God. He said the marriage was based on love and not material wealth, he urged them to allow God to guide their marital activities in order to enjoy a blissful marriage and be a point of reference in Emohua Clan and beyond.
Speaking, while handing over the bride to the groom’s family, the bride’s father, Prince Chiogozi Okor, said, “Precious is my first daughter and a beloved child, she is from a royal house marrying into royalty may God take all the glory”.
Receiving the bride, the groom’s father, Engr Marcus Oriji, described the ceremony as a celebration of true love and as young couple their future is bright. He promised to ensure that they make God the corner stone of their marital life for them to enjoy a fulfilled marriage that would be a role model for others to emulate.
Also speaking at the event, one of the special guests of honour, Chief Asobie of Obelle Community in EMOLGA stressed that the event was all about tradition which is very paramount in every true marriage that is guided by custom.
What transpired here today is unique and tradition at its best, traditional marriage is a sacred institution that must be respected and followed, I pray God to grant them a peaceful union and healthy children
Highlights of the ceremony include:
– Cutting of the marriage cake
– Dance by the bride and groom
– Presentation of gifts
– Wining,dining and dancing
– Cultural display
– Comedy show and other side attractions.
By: Jacob Obinna
Basket Mouth Returns To Music
Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth is certified on these streets. Having run the comedy game for nearly two decades, Basketmouth has returned to music, his first love with the release of Yabasi. This album also serves as a soundtrack to his new comedy series, Papa Benji.
“I started working on the project called Papa Benji it’s an online comedy series and it’s situated in a beer parlour and one thing in a beer parlour apart from beer is music, so I started running around meeting artistes telling them, ‘I need your song’,” Basketmouth said in an interview.
“I didn’t want limitation to where I could take songs to. So what I did was, I decided to make my own music and the great thing about it is that I always wanted to create a new kind of sound.
“My first attempt was in 1995. I tried it with one of the old PSR but l needed to disk to save files so it was really hectic.
“I always wanted to blend the Igbo music with Hip-hop. When the idea came, I was like, this is the perfect time to do it. So that’s what made me do it. That’s the core reason. Apart from that, music was my first love.”
Music was indeed Basketmouth’s first love. He fell in love with hip-hop as a teenager in Kirikiri neighbourhood of Lagos. He and his friends then created a six-man rap group called The Psychopaths.
Heavily influenced by the legendary American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, The Psychopaths went around their neighbourhood battling other rappers. Basketmouth remembered a particular battle in Festac which his crew finished second.
“We did a lot of stuff. I used to open for Plantashun Boiz,” he added.
Aside from some underground buzz, Basketmouth’s rap career never took off. He spoke of a bad stage experience that changed the course of his journey in entertainment.
“I was on stage, I like to be creative with some stuff. So I went to the DJ and so we worked on a beat, you know the song by Fela ‘Everybody Run Run Run’.
“We made it into Hip-hop. So I created the beat and told my guys and they loved it. And when we got on stage, they were not ready for that. This was 1998, they were not ready for that.
“This was hardcore, it was too confusing. What will happen was that anytime we said ‘everybody run run run,’ they said ‘get out’.
“When I knew it was ‘get out’ they were saying, I was very upset. So I told the DJ, ‘let’s stop I want to face these guys’ and I started firing them.”
In a move that birthed his comedy career, Basketmouth faced the dismissive crowd and returned with verbal violence, using his wit to get back at them.
“I started entering everybody, one after the other. For straight 30 minutes, I was on them and after I was done, one of my guys, Ena Ofugara walked up to me and was like ‘Bright, you should do comedy’.
“Then Samson Ehimohai, he’s late now, was one of the guys that also influenced that idea. He was like ‘do it’.
Burna Boy, Rema, Others Lead MOBO Award Nomination
Burna Boy and Rema were nominated in the best international act category alongside Drake, Megan thee Stallion, the late pop smoke, Lil baby and more.
On November 24,2020, nominations for the 2020 Music for Black Origin(MOBO) Awards were announced. Nigerian stars, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage got nods at the event which honours black music from all corners of the world.
Burna Boy and Rema were nominated, Ghanaian stars, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy also got nods alongside Ivorian Afro B, South African Master KG and NSG, British rapper Nines leads overall nominations after a stellar year. This is the first edition of the MOBO Awards since 2017.
Before Covid 19, the return of MOBO Award was slated for wembly, its award season as Grammy nominations are to be announced- Headies have called for submissions.
Burna Boy Gets Second Grammy Award Nomination For Twice As Tall
Earlier in 2020, Burna Boy’s album, “African Giant”, lost the nomination at the Grammy’s to Angelique Kidjo’s reimagination of Celia Cruz’s music on the eponymous, celia. On November 24,2020, the Nigerian super star, Burna Boy, got his second Grammy Nomination in the best global music category. This award comes from his latest album Twice As Tall.
Recording academy announced the category formerly known as “Best World Music Album”. If Burna Boy wins, he will become Nigeria’s next Grammy award winner since Sikiru Adepoju won with Planet Drum over 10 years ago.
Beyonce’s video for Brown Skin Girl got a nod for best music video but it is unclear if that concurs with Wizkid who is a featured artiste the song along side Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s daughter and Saint JHN.
