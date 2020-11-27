Registration Begins For Nationwide Female Super  Cup

Today’s African Champions League final in Cairo between Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek will be the first between rivals from the same country.

It will also be the first to be decided by one match rather than over two legs.

The match will be played in an empty stadium under the slogan “no to fanaticism”.

Ahly has won the Champions League eight times and been crowned Egyptian Premier League champions on 42 occasions while Zamalek has won the premier African club competition five times and has been Egyptian champions on 12 occasions.

The decision not to permit spectators at the 74,000-capacity Cairo International Stadium came in a joint statement by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Egyptian Football Federation (EFA).

Besides health concerns, the historic rivalry between Ahly and Zamalek raised fears of clashes between supporters.

Instead fans are set to be able to watch the match on television in clubs or youth centres, but not in cafes and public places.

Nigerian giants Enyimba International FC is confident of a successful foray into the CAF Champions League this weekend despite not having been in competitive domestic action for months.

Enyimba is set to face Burkina Faso’s Rahimo FC in the first leg of their 2020-21 CAFCL preliminary round tie on Sunday.

With the new season of the Nigerian Professional Football League only set to begin next December (after the last campaign was halted in March and then scrapped entirely), The People’s Elephant may have been in danger of entering the clash undercooked, but they have been busy playing in friendly tournaments and coach Fatai Osho is confident his team will be sharp.

“We just finished the pre-season here in Aba and we came out the winner. With that, we are able to see where we are doing well and where we need to work on.