Politics Of A Presidential Team And S’South Dev
The meeting was originally scheduled and publicised to hold on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and apparent regional headquarters of the South-South geo-political zone. It was, however, botched and some illogical explanations advanced by the Presidency following a barrage of protestations and a demand for an unreserved apology from the Federal Government by governors, governments and peoples of the region.
Exactly one week later, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the meeting between the presidential delegation headed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and a cross section of leaders of the region was reconvened at the Rivers State Government’s seat of power, this time around, without much pre-event promotional publicity that attended the ill-fated one.
Alongside the Chief of Staff on the presidential team were the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Power, Goddy Agba, Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, amongst others.
Conspicuously absent was the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in spite of President Muhammadu Buhari’s express directive for all cabinet ministers from the region to be part of the delegation.
In attendance on the side of the South-South region were Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (who is also the chairman of the South-South Governors Forum) and other stakeholders like the National chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Idongesit Nkanga.
While there is no indication yet whether the presidency offered the apology earlier demanded by the South-South stakeholders or that the leaders of the region insisted on it, the meeting obviously sailed smoothly.
Intended to identify and deal with latent fundamental issues with the potential of re-enacting the ill-fated #ENDSARS nationwide protests, the meeting, which had also held in other regions of the country, lived up to its billing as it afforded the South-South region’s leaders the opportunity to present nagging socio-political and economic concerns of the people.
Making the presentation on behalf of the governors and peoples of the region, the chairman of the South-South Governors Forum and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa demanded the restructuring of the Nigerian Federation to align with the principles of true federalism as a guarantee for peace, security and political stability of the nation.
According to Governor Okowa, only the practice of “True federalism guided by the principle of derivation, revenue sharing and control of resources by each state of the federation as it was the case in the First Republic” would meet the aspiration of the people.
“We are all aware of the huge endowment of this country. As such, it is imperative to stress that with a little bit of effort, imagination, hard work, sacrifice and leadership, every state of the federation, as of today, has the ability and capability to contribute to the national purse. This should be encouraged rather than the whole country depending substantially on a region of the country.
“What is worse and even more painful in this ugly situation is the deliberate lack of understanding, empathy and the uncompromising attitude of some Nigerians, who have refused to understand the challenges of the South-South region of the country, especially, the degradation of the environment and our waters. As a result, most of the demands of the region have remained unattended to while the resources of the region have been used continually to develop other parts of the country”, he said.
While reiterating the agitation for the relocation of the headquarters of all oil multi-nationals operating in the country and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) subsidiaries from Lagos and Abuja to the South-South region, Okowa urged the immediate implementation of the consent judgement delivered in the Supreme Court suit No: SC/964/2016 to enable the South-South region get its share of $55 billion shortfall of collection of deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contracts.
The Governor of Delta State underlined the commitment of the South-South region to the restructuring of Nigeria in a way that guarantees fiscal federalism and devolution of powers to the states to create and manage their own police and security architecture under a federal structure.
He further demanded the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri Seaports in order to enhance the economic development of the region while asking for the immediate privatisation of the Federal Government owned refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri with the states in the region considered for considerable equity in fairness and justice.
In fact, the presentation is captured succinctly in a seven-point demand viz:
1. Immediate relocation of headquarters of oil multinationals to their operational bases in the South-South region.
2. Immediate relocation of government-owned oil subsidiaries from Lagos and Abuja to the South-South region.
3. Immediate completion of the East-West Road under construction.
4. Immediate privatization of the two refineries in Port Harcourt and the one in Warri for efficiency.
5. Release of all funds due the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and that henceforth, all NDDC projects be executed in consultation with State governors.
6. The reactivation of seaports in Calabar, Port Harcourt and Warri, including the realisation of the Lagos – Calabar rail line.
7. The implementation of true federalism, resource control, fair revenue sharing and state police as the way to achieving a better Nigeria.
While promising to present the demands of the region to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Gambari said that beyond the #ENDSARS issues, President Buhari acknowledges that the citizens in the region have also been dealing with other peculiarities such as the degradation of the environment due to decades of neglect, mishandling and non-adherence to environmental sustainability standards.
Many people in the region have since expressed mixed feelings with regard to the meeting as some hold that there was nothing new about the demands and all that was needed to make a difference in the socio-economic fortunes of the people of the region and engender peace, stability and development was the political will to implement the age – old demands.
The question is: What hope is there that this meeting will bring any succour to the suffering people of the oil rich region?
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has already pointed out that much of what is being demanded can only be achieved through a constitutional amendment. However, there are a whole lot of others that can be achieved through the exercise of political will by the President and commander- in-chief of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
For example, while it is true that such issues as resource control, devolution of power and the like may not be achievable by a Presidential Fiat, the completion of the East-West Road, the revamping of the seaports and related others can be done by executive intervention and policy reorientation.
Indeed, the governors and those who represented the people of the region did not make any fresh demands from the Federal Government. They merely repeated what had been the main thrust of the heart cry of the people through the activities and presentations articulated and enunciated over the years by such groups as the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities (TROMPCOM) and sundry ethnic nationalities, associations and personalities at various official and non-formal fora.
All said and done, the people of the South-South are not asking for special favours from the Nigerian Federation. All they ask of the Nigerian State is fairness, equity, justice and inclusion. And these are the ingredients for a stable and sustainable polity.
By: Opaka Dokubo
2023: Ekweremadu Wants Igbos To Negotiate
Former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has said Igbo Presidency is possible and realisable if South-East leaders will negotiate and dialogue with people of the North.
The lawmaker, representing Enugu West senatorial district at the senate stated this at a book presentation titled: ‘Pitch: Debunking Marketing’s Strongest Myths’, written by Ikem Okuhu, in Abuja. yesterday.
He expressed concern over increasing cases of banditry, kidnapping and economic down-turn, accusing the Federal Government of refusing to heed calls by well meaning Nigerians on ways to solve the problems.
He argued that democracy which ought to be a government of the people had been bastardised by some politicians who, after visiting all nooks and crannies to mobilise votes disconnect from the masses once elected into offices.
Senator Ekweremadu also observed that Nigerians were hardly consulted on basic policies such as electricity tariff increase, fuel pump price increase, tax increase that have direct consequences on their lives.
“Today, Nigeria is in the full grips of widespread insecurity – insurgency, banditry, abductions, armed robbery, and all manner of violent crimes. Nigerians have been offering solutions towards taming the rising waves of criminality.
“These include calls for decentralised policing, which I am a proponent of and also have a bill to that effect currently before the Senate.
“Unfortunately, it appears the government is bent on doing the same thing over and over but ironically hoping to get a different result.
“In the same manner, many Nigerians have been shouting it on the rooftops long before the current economic downturn occasioned by drastic and protracted decline in oil revenues that the days of high oil revenues were numbered.
“The west and other developed nations are setting targets to move away from oil, yet we are not even close to activating other abundant sources of income because our federalism is wired for wealth sharing rather than wealth creation.
“Even in the seventh National Assembly when we listened to the yearnings of Nigerians to amend the constitution to devolve aviation, power, railway, etc. from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List, it was never assented by the Presidency.
“Now that the chicken has come home to roost, let us hope that the Federal Government will listen to the voices of reason, devolve powers and not continue with the micro-management of the nation’s resources.”
On building national cohesion, he said: “Nigeria is now divided as never before. The chasms are increasing by the day. Elder statesmen and women, writers, and other well meaning Nigerians have continued to raise the alarm that the nation is drifting apart. They have equally continued to proffer suggestions on how we can engender national cohesion, justice, and equity. We will continue to pray that the government heeds their patriotic calls and suggestions,” he added.
While recommending the Enugu State Government’s Visit Every Community (VEC) and One Community One Project (OCOP) as well as Enugu West Peoples Parliament as laudable models for engendering accountability and people-driven development, Ekweremadu called for the expansion of the scope of referendum in the 1999 Constitution and use of public hearing in the appropriation process.
In his speech, author, Okuhu, emphasised the need for more citizen engagement in democratic governance as he announced a quarterly initiative, “Conversations on a New Nigeria” to oil the wheels of building a united and prosperous Nigeria.
Imo Govt Warns Okorocha’s LG Chairmen
The 27 local government chairmen and councillors who served under former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, in 2018, have been warned against their purported plans to forcefully take over council offices on November 30.
In a press release signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the State, Barr. C. O. C Akaolisa, he stated that the chairmen were dissolved by the Ihedioha-led government and new Interim council chairmen were constituted by the former governor.
He recalled that same scenario took place under Rochas Okorocha when he dissolved Ikedi Ohakim’s council chairmen.
“The purported council election was conducted a few months to Okorocha’s end of eight years. The former governor ran the council with transition committee for seven years and some months.
“On assumption of office, Senator Hope Uzodinma dissolved the Interim Management Committee set up by Emeka Ihedioha.
“It is, therefore, important to state categorically that Governor Hope Uzodinma did not dissolve any elected local government council in the State.
“The administration will obey the final decision of the courts of our land. We shall neither be pressured nor blackmailed into succumbing to the antics of any person or group of persons on matters legitimately before the courts.
“It is regrettable that the persons who sought judicial definition of their right in accordance with the rule of law are the same people threatening to take the laws into their hands by breaking into the LGA councils despite the order of the Court of Appeal for maintenance of the status quo ante bellium.”
Meanwhile, the government has warned the protesting local government chairmen to rescind their decision to invade the council headquarters or have themselves to blame.
PDP Lambasts Aregbesola
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned a former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, to stay away from the state to prevent breakdown of law and order.
The party also claimed that Osun State residents had suffered enough because of maladministration of the former governor and did not deserve to be put through harrowing experience of security breakdown, maintaining that the proposed visit by the Minister of Interior to the state was a ploy to cause mayhem.
A statement issued yesterday by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi, then called on security operatives to pay more than passing attention to the planned visit by Aregbesola purportedly to mark 10 years of return of progressive administration to the state.
“It is more than mere coincidence that Rauf Aregbesola decided to mark 10 years of his administration on the very day his successor Oyetola wanted to celebrate the second year of his administration. It is obviously meant to test power and popularity with the use of thugs and hooligans,” Odeyemi said.
The PDP spokesman further claimed that the visit had already exposed the bad relationship that existed between Oyetola and his predecessor, and cautioned that rather than come to Osun for any celebration, Aregbesola should endeavour to let the residents enjoy their peace, having left them worse than he met them.
The PDP stalwart also claimed there was no concrete achievement the state recorded other than huge debt of N200 billion, formation of thuggery tagged ‘State Boys,’ inflated contracts and complete loss of value under the watch of Aregbesola.
“What is he coming here to celebrate? Where is MKO International Cargo Airport where over N3 billion was spent by Aregbesola? What is good in his administration that Aregbesola left over N200 billion debt according to the National Bureau of Statistics as at November, 2018 when he left government?” PDP queried.
“Aregbesola left N36 months unpaid half salaries to Osun workers and pensioners amounting to N30 billion. Where is Igi iye project of Bola Ilori that swallowed several billions of naira? Where is osunwon omoluabi introduced by Aregbesola government? where is Osun helicopter? Why did Aregbesola refused to pay pensioners their gratuities for eight years?
