Obiano Mourns Ojukwu’s Chief Of Staff, Nwobosi
The Chief of Staff to the late Igbo leader, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Colonel Emmanuel Nwobosi (retd.), has died at the age of 82.
Nwobosi served Ojukwu as Chief of Staff, during the 1967-1970 Civil War; followed him at the end of the war to the Ivory Coast in exile and remained with him up to the time Ojukwu gave up the ghost on November 26, 2011.
The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, said Nwobosi died on Tuesday.
The statement said the state had lost a pearl in Nwobosi, describing him as an embodiment of principle, loyalty, self – denial and service.
The tribute read in part,”Despite suffering a mortar injury that affected his spinal cord during the Nigerian Civil War, he remained loyal to the Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu to the end.
“Governor Willie Obiano held Nwobosi in such high esteem that he immediately paid the family a condolence visit in the Obosi homestead in Idemili North Local Government Area once the death was announced.”
Describing Nwobosi as a legend, Obiano recalled how Nwobosi worked closely with him during the mass burial for Nigeria and Biafra war victims at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, in 2015.
FIDA Wants Special Courts For Gender-Based Violence
The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has appealed for the setting up of special Courts for speedy trial of gender based violence cases in the country.
Chairperson, FIDA, Abuja branch, Mrs Rachael Adejo-Andrew, made the appeal at a news briefing on Thursday in Abuja.
Adejo-Andrew said that the group would be training community paralegals within some local and or indigenous communities in the Federal Capital Territory as first responders to addressing issues of violence at the grassroots.
She, therefore, called on the governments to fund this Project in addition to the establishment of Gender Desks at Police Stations and the Ministry of Justice with trained personnel for accelerated treatment of cases.
A paralegal is an individual who is employed or retained by a lawyer, who performs specifically delegated substantive legal work for which a lawyer is responsible.
According to her, the project is in commemoration of 2020 16 days activism against gender based violence with the theme: “orange the world: fund, respond, prevent and collect’’.
“Protection for victims of gender based violence, adoption of the Violence against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) and the Child’s Rights Act in all states, review of the Penal and Criminal Code to be in tandem with the VAPP Act.
“As well as one-stop referral centres in all states with rapid response units and sex offenders register with a shared database, free and compulsory psycho-analysis for the accused.
“We also insist on the implementation of all legislations related to gender based violence,’’ she added.
Adejo-Andrew furthermore said that FIDA all its branches remained committed to collaborating with other stakeholders in finding lasting solutions to eliminating the issues of violence against women in all its forms.
“As we intensify efforts to preventing and eliminating violence against women and girls, we appeal to all Nigerian citizens to join hands in this call, remain resolute in speaking out against all forms of violence.
“We should encourage and support victims to speak up, report all suspicious activities of any form of violence against women and girls.
“Amplify voices against discrimination against women in lopsided appointments in government and be the vanguards of a better and improved Nigeria.
“FIDA Nigeria remains committed in protecting, promoting and preserving the rights of women and children and will continue to provide free legal representation and advice to survivors of rape and other forms of gender based violence nationwide’’.
She also said that the group during its visit to Suleja and Kuje Custodial Centres of the Nigeria Correctional Services paid fines for some female convicts, whose conviction had option of fines.
FIDA Nigeria is a Non-Governmental, Non-Profit Organization that fund, support programmes and respond to calls and strive to prevent all forms of gender based violence against the vulnerable in the Society.(NAN)
‘Nigeria Collapsing Over Recession’
The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has again raised the alarm that Nigeria is on the brink of imminent collapse.
The group stated this during its national leadership caucus meeting held at the country home of its Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
According to Afenifere in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the country had virtually become ungovernable and unless it is restructured and restored to federalism, it will collapse.
While reeling out the communiqué, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin said “as Nigeria enters the worst recession in 33 years and the second in 5 years of President Muhammadu Buhari, we are equally besieged by attendant poverty/hinged as well as insecurity worsening across the land with kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits on the prowl and government helpless and unable to govern effectively.
“And nobody should take this country on any childish ride, we should just implement the report of 2014 conference now
While accusing President Buhari of placing his kinsmen of northern extraction above other Nigerians, Afenifere called for the immediate opening of Seme borders and other borders within the southern parts of the country.
“Meeting condemned Buhari government’s attitude of a dog that breastfeeds its own puppies and kills other animals for lunch as per management of borders. While the Seme and other Southern borders have been closed for a year now against our people and recently opened for the use to Dangote and BUA, Nigeria is constructing a rail line and about N30b highway to connect with Fulanis in Niger Republic with whom the Fulanis running Nigeria have cultural kinship.
“We reject this apartheid policy and demand the reopening of SEME and other southern BORDERS now!
During the meeting, the group also frowned at the manner at which the issued of End SARS campaign was tackled by the government.
Afenifere which also commended the United Kingdom Parliament over the bold debate on the End SARS malady, emphasized that the decision to sanction top officials of “a supposed democratic government in Nigeria behaving like a junta” is a welcome development.
Nigeria Has 38 Open Defecation Free LGAs -Minister
The Minister of Water Resources Mr Suleiman Adamu, said that Nigeria presently has 38 Local Government Areas that are Open Defecation Free (ODF) between 2019 till date.
The minister said this at the 1st anniversary of the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign” in Abuja on Thursday.
”Over this one year period of the campaign, the number of ODF LGAs in the country has increased from 16 in 2019 to 38 as at November 2020.
” Additional six LGAs are in the process of being validated as ODF by the National Task Group on Sanitation, “ Adamu said.
He said that the ministry was able to achieve the feat despite limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic and commended all partners for their contributions to the achievement.
” In recognition of their commitment, the ODF LGAS will be prioritised for water supply interventions under the Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) in accordance with the established programme protocol,’’ Adamu said.
He frowned at some states which were still not showing any appreciable progress or action in addressing Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) issues especially towards ending open defecation.
” We recognise that the success of this campaign is dependent on strong engagement with states, LGAs and other stakeholders to secure the needed political and high level commitment required to drive the campaign,” Adamu said.
The minister gave assurance of the ministry’s commitment to building more partnerships and collaborations within and across sectors to ensure that deliberate and sustained attention needed to end open defecation in the country was in place.
He expressed optimism that the event would motivate states lagging behind to strive towards achieving the intended objectives of the Clean Nigeria Campaign.
Adamu said this would result in a healthy competition that would drive the nation towards ending open defecation by 2025.
Tthe Minister of Env-ironment, Mr Mahmood Abubakar, urged Nigerians to partner with stakeholders on ending open defecation stressing that open defecation was detrimental to human wellbeing.
Mr Nicholas Igwe, the Organized Private Sector in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH) representative, commended the Ministry of Water Resources for the support in the fight against open defecation as well as the launch of OPS-WASH Project” Flushit’’ at the anniversary celebration.
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of Nigeria commended the Ministry of Water Resources for complying with the Executive Order on ODF and urged that efforts to end open defecation be put into effect by 2025.
Osinbajo advised that all public places such as markets, offices and worship centres must have accessible toilets within their premises to end open defecation.
