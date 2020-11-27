Maina’s Trial: Ndume Knows Fate, Today

The Rotary International District 9141, yesterday, flagged-off a three-day medical outreach to communities in Rivers State to mark its 2020/2021 Rotary Family Health Days.

Performing the flag-off ceremony of the medical outreach at the Churchill Road Primary Health Centre, Port Harcourt, the District Governor, Virginia Major, urged residents of the area to make good use of the medical outreach to uplift their health status.

Major said, “We are happy that people came out because it is not everybody that knows how to take good care of their health. For you people to come out to embrace this outreach, means that you value your health and will live long.

“No matter how little the fever or headache or cough is, don’t sit at home and hope that it will soon go. Visit the hospitals and health centres in your neighbourhoods and check yourself.

“Please, don’t stay at home and believe that everything is perfect because, sometimes, serious issues may come with little cough. After six months, they will tell you it is no longer ordinary cough but something that may lead to your death.

“We are encouraging residents to make good use of these three days. When you get home, inform your sisters, mothers, brothers and fathers, and even your neighbours so that they can participate and benefit from this outreach”, she pleaded.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr. Agiriye Harry, thanked Rotary International for partnering with the state government to reach out to the sick and vulnerable in the society.

Harry, who was represented by Dr. Siyeofori Dede, also lauded Rotary International for championing the fight that eventually led to the eradication of polio in Nigeria and Africa.

Responding, a resident of Enugu Waterfront in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Ola Adenigbesun, thanked Rotary International for bringing the medical outreach to the people at the grassroots.

He called on other well-spirited groups and individuals in the society to borrow a leaf from Rotary International in order to reduce sicknesses and deaths in the country.