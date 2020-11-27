Entertainment
Jim Iyke Emerges Richest Paid Nollywood Actor In 2020
Jim Iyke has emerged as the richest Nollywood actor in 2020. This famous actor has acted in over 150 movies. He is wealthy and loved by his fans who know that his real name is James Ikechukwu Esomugha, The star of American Driver (2017)is very successful in his career.
According to celebrity network, Jim Iyke’s net worth is approximately 30 million United State Dollars. His first appearance was in 2002 video video $1 Dollar. Since then, he has appeared in more than 150 movies. In 2007 he started a movie production company untammed production and has also started his own musical label, untammed records.
It is no gain saying the fact that millions of Nigerians enjoy the country’s great movies, their Educative stories and pure emotions, it is therefore no wonder that Nollywood stars are paid a lot,this list of top 20 Nollywood actors 2020 is based on their net worth in descending order.enjoy yourself:
20) Nonso Diobi -$1 million
19)YulEdochie -$1.8 million
18)Adekola Odunlade -$1.9 million
17) Olu Jacobs -$2 million
16) Emeka Ike -$2 million
15) Kanayo .O. Kanayo -$2.5 million
14) OsitaIheme -$3.5 million
13) MikeEzumonye -$3.5 million
12)Chinedu Ikedieze -$3.5 million
11) O.C. Ukejie -$3.7 million.
10) Pete Edochie -$3.8 million
9) Nkem Owoh -$3.9 million
8) John Okafor -$4.2 million
7) Ramsey Nouah -$4.5 million
6) Kenneth Okonkwo -$5 million
5) Desmond Elliot -$5 million
4) SegunArinze -$5.1 million
3) Richard Mofe Damijoe (RMD) -$7 million
2) Chidi Mokeme -$8 million
1) JimIyke -$30 million.
Basket Mouth Returns To Music
Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth is certified on these streets. Having run the comedy game for nearly two decades, Basketmouth has returned to music, his first love with the release of Yabasi. This album also serves as a soundtrack to his new comedy series, Papa Benji.
“I started working on the project called Papa Benji it’s an online comedy series and it’s situated in a beer parlour and one thing in a beer parlour apart from beer is music, so I started running around meeting artistes telling them, ‘I need your song’,” Basketmouth said in an interview.
“I didn’t want limitation to where I could take songs to. So what I did was, I decided to make my own music and the great thing about it is that I always wanted to create a new kind of sound.
“My first attempt was in 1995. I tried it with one of the old PSR but l needed to disk to save files so it was really hectic.
“I always wanted to blend the Igbo music with Hip-hop. When the idea came, I was like, this is the perfect time to do it. So that’s what made me do it. That’s the core reason. Apart from that, music was my first love.”
Music was indeed Basketmouth’s first love. He fell in love with hip-hop as a teenager in Kirikiri neighbourhood of Lagos. He and his friends then created a six-man rap group called The Psychopaths.
Heavily influenced by the legendary American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, The Psychopaths went around their neighbourhood battling other rappers. Basketmouth remembered a particular battle in Festac which his crew finished second.
“We did a lot of stuff. I used to open for Plantashun Boiz,” he added.
Aside from some underground buzz, Basketmouth’s rap career never took off. He spoke of a bad stage experience that changed the course of his journey in entertainment.
“I was on stage, I like to be creative with some stuff. So I went to the DJ and so we worked on a beat, you know the song by Fela ‘Everybody Run Run Run’.
“We made it into Hip-hop. So I created the beat and told my guys and they loved it. And when we got on stage, they were not ready for that. This was 1998, they were not ready for that.
“This was hardcore, it was too confusing. What will happen was that anytime we said ‘everybody run run run,’ they said ‘get out’.
“When I knew it was ‘get out’ they were saying, I was very upset. So I told the DJ, ‘let’s stop I want to face these guys’ and I started firing them.”
In a move that birthed his comedy career, Basketmouth faced the dismissive crowd and returned with verbal violence, using his wit to get back at them.
“I started entering everybody, one after the other. For straight 30 minutes, I was on them and after I was done, one of my guys, Ena Ofugara walked up to me and was like ‘Bright, you should do comedy’.
“Then Samson Ehimohai, he’s late now, was one of the guys that also influenced that idea. He was like ‘do it’.
Burna Boy, Rema, Others Lead MOBO Award Nomination
Burna Boy and Rema were nominated in the best international act category alongside Drake, Megan thee Stallion, the late pop smoke, Lil baby and more.
On November 24,2020, nominations for the 2020 Music for Black Origin(MOBO) Awards were announced. Nigerian stars, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage got nods at the event which honours black music from all corners of the world.
Burna Boy and Rema were nominated, Ghanaian stars, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy also got nods alongside Ivorian Afro B, South African Master KG and NSG, British rapper Nines leads overall nominations after a stellar year. This is the first edition of the MOBO Awards since 2017.
Before Covid 19, the return of MOBO Award was slated for wembly, its award season as Grammy nominations are to be announced- Headies have called for submissions.
Burna Boy Gets Second Grammy Award Nomination For Twice As Tall
Earlier in 2020, Burna Boy’s album, “African Giant”, lost the nomination at the Grammy’s to Angelique Kidjo’s reimagination of Celia Cruz’s music on the eponymous, celia. On November 24,2020, the Nigerian super star, Burna Boy, got his second Grammy Nomination in the best global music category. This award comes from his latest album Twice As Tall.
Recording academy announced the category formerly known as “Best World Music Album”. If Burna Boy wins, he will become Nigeria’s next Grammy award winner since Sikiru Adepoju won with Planet Drum over 10 years ago.
Beyonce’s video for Brown Skin Girl got a nod for best music video but it is unclear if that concurs with Wizkid who is a featured artiste the song along side Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s daughter and Saint JHN.
