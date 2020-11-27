Featured
Ignore Restructuring, Fiscal Federalism At Your Peril, Wike Warns Buhari
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari, to heed the clamour for fiscal federalism and restructuring, to douse brewing tension in the country.
Wike, said stakeholders in the South-South and other geopolitical zones that met with the delegation led by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, have expressed their grievances, which must be genuinely addressed.
The Rivers State governor, stated this when he featured as a guest on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, yesterday.
The governor noted that stakeholders in the South-South, last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, ventilated their expectations, and what was now required was political leadership and will by the President to implement the demands.
“President Buhari, has an opportunity today, that Nigerians are saying these are the things we want; these are the things we think can move Nigeria forward. And you have to show leadership by saying, ‘I have listened to you and these are things we can implement’. You may not necessarily implement everything that the people are talking about or people may want. But let people say that under President Buhari, has been able to implement one, two, three and four demands by the people.
“But if he does not take this opportunity now, and does not implement some of these requests, I don’t think it will be very good for Nigeria and for his legacy. I don’t think that will mean well.”
The governor stated that despite reservations in some quarters about the readiness of the Federal Government to address issues raised, Buhari must avail himself the rare opportunity to address nagging issues militating against the stability of the country.
“If the president does not do this, given the opportunity he has now, then, he will put Nigeria on fire.”
Wike acknowledged that some of the salient demands of the South-South zone will require constitutional amendments to actualise, but implored the President to ensure that whenever the National Assembly passes constitutional amendment as it concerns restructuring, true federalism and resource control, he does not refuse to assent to it.
“But, again, if constitutional amendment is being made and the President vetoes or says no, he will not sign it like he did against the Electoral Act, then, it will become a problem for Nigerians.”
He dismissed insinuations by the Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, that National Assembly members and ministers from the zone were not consulted before Tuesday’s meeting with the presidential delegation.
“We are playing politics with issues that concern Nigerians; issues that concern the region. I don’t need to be told, assuming I am a legislator, and something like this happens, I will rush back to the state to meet the governor; to meet the stakeholders, and say: what do we do? You don’t need to wait for the governor to call you! It is your own responsibility as representative of the people. You heard that your state has been burnt down, for example, you don’t expect somebody who is bereaved to begin to call, to say I am bereaved.”
He described as regrettable the absence of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, who arrived the Government House, Port Harcourt, with the Chief of Staff for the crucial stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, but failed to participate in the event for inexplicable reasons.
“When I asked the Chief of Staff: where is my own minister? he was also shocked, because he knew that the minister was at the airport with them.”
Wike noted that President Buhari has done the needful by appointing people to manage the affairs of NDDC for the interest of the region, but, regrettably, that those appointed were politicians who have refused to work with PDP governors in the region.
He accused the NDDC of pervasive corruption to the extent of claiming projects done by the Rivers State Government, as its own.
“Rivers State Government went to court and challenged NDDC that, you cannot do what you are doing without consultation, without approval of the state government. And the court agreed with the Rivers State Government. NDDC, you cannot do what you are doing. You are distorting the physical development of the stat”, Wike stressed.
The governor, lamented the continuous politicisation of security in the country to the extent that it has prevented the take-off of operations of the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps.
He accused the Nigerian Army, which ironically, has given tactical support to similar outfits in APC-controlled states like Lagos and Kogi, of preventing the State Safety Corps from operating, despite legislative backing.
He also wondered why the state Police Command would be contemplating community policing without the involvement of state governors.
“You are talking about community policing, and then, state governments are not involved. Who pays these officers or the men who are involved in community policing? You stay in Abuja, you take a decision, you recruit, then, you come and tell the state governments to come and pay, it does not work that way.
“And what do you mean by community policing? You are talking about how to provide security in various communities. Who is in-charge of these communities? And that is the problem we have in our own federal structure. You cannot say you operate a true federal system when you have only one police command”, Wike argued.
The governor dismissed claims that the state government owed personnel of the Rivers State Transport Company, and explained that state does not have such employees on its database.
He explained that before the advent of his administration, the state transport company had been operating as a franchise, without remitting proceeds to the state government.
Family Demands N1bn Over SARS Killing Of 27-Yr-Old UNIPORT Undergraduate
The family of a 27-year-old final year student of University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, late Mr. Solomon Yellow, allegedly killed by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, popularly called SARS in March, 2019, has demanded the payment of the sum of N1billion as compensation and damages by the police.
The family also demanded that those officers who allegedly killed and deposited the body of late Solomon Yellow at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital mortuary be made to face the full weight of the law as justice for the family.
The representative of the family, Barrister Hannah West, who spoke on behalf of the petitioner and father of the deceased, Chief Dominic Daobu Yellow, made the position of the family known when she appeared before the panel, yesterday, to testify in evidence at the resumed sitting of the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry Investigating the alleged Acts of Violence, Torture, Brutality, Murder and Violation of Fundamental Rights of Citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian Police Force in the state.
West, who narrated how his younger brother, late Solomon Yellow was allegedly killed by operatives of SARS at Rukpokwu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, told the commission that his late brother was last seen on March 13, 2019, and that he was declared missing by his fellow students at the University of Port Harcourt.
She further told the panel that the family got the information on how his younger brother was killed through a fellow detainee at SARS Station, adding the family was informed that his elder brother was taken to Port Harcourt Maximum Prison, when they went on search and rescue mission.
According to her, the alleged detainee, Mr. Chuks, told his elder brother that late Solomon Yellow was killed by SARS operatives on March 14, 2019, and that his body was deposited at the UPTH morgue, adding that when they got to UPTH morgue, they discovered the deposited body of their younger brother.
She listed the names of the officers who deposited his brother’s corpse at the mortuary as Samuel Sunday, who was the team leader, Friday Ikuku, and Austin Wilson, and prayed that the full weight of the law be served on them to serve as a deterrent to other police officers who may likely commit the same crime in future.
She explained that details of the police investigation based on the petition the family sent to Force Headquarters were not made available to them, despite the fact that the family spent over N1million to secure justice in the matter.
“We went to SARS severally but no success. They were unable to tell us the whereabouts of my younger brother but we got to know that he was late through one of the SARS detainees.
“The loss of our younger brother is irreparable but we seek for full weight of justice to be served on those identified SARS officers who took my brother to UPTH morgue”, she begged.
Although the trial did not commence without some legal hitches from the police legal team led by Superintendent of Police Imegu Gladys, who consistently opposed the hearing of the evidence on the grounds that they were not served, saying that proceeding with such evidence without proper service to the police was amounted to an ambush on the police.
However, it took the intervention of the Chairman of the panel, Justice Chukwunoye Uriri (rtd) to overrule the police counsel based on the established norms of the commission with regards to giving evidence.
The chairman, in his ruling, adjourned the matter to Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for cross-examination and continuation of the matter by the police legal team.
By: Akujobi Amadi
S’South Govs, People Demand Restructuring, Fiscal Federalism …As Wike Urges Relocation Of Oil Firms’ Hqtrs To N’Delta
Governors and people of the South-South geopolitical zone have demanded for restructuring in line with the principle of true federalism, to guarantee peace, security and stability of Nigeria.
The governors observed that the country was not at peace with itself, and was also not working as it should, particularly, for the people of the South-South region.
The Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, stated this as the position of the zone during the regional stakeholders’ meeting with the presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Amb Ibrahim Gambari at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Okowa explained that the people of the South-South were committed to restructuring of Nigeria in a way that guarantees true federalism and devolution of powers to the states to create and manage their own police and security architecture under a federal structure.
The South-South demands “True federalism guided by the principle of derivation, revenue sharing and control of resources by each state of the federation as it was the case in the First Republic”, the governor said.
He said the that kind of federation the South-South geopolitical desires, is one where the federating units are constitutionally empowered to create their own structures like local government areas, manage their elections and control their Judiciary.
“We are all aware of the huge endowment of this country. As such, it is imperative to stress that with a little bit of efforts, imagination, hard work, sacrifice and leadership, every state of the federation, as of today, has the ability and capability to contribute to the national purse. This should be encouraged rather than the whole country depending substantially on a region of the country.
“What is worse and even more painful in this ugly situation is the deliberate lack of understanding, empathy and the uncompromising attitude of some Nigerians, who have refused to understand the challenges of the South-South region of the country, especially, the degradation of the environment and our waters. As a result, most of the demands of the region have remained unattended to while the resources of the region have been used continually to develop other parts of the country”, the governors argued.
The governors reiterated the call for the relocation of the headquarters of major oil companies, NNPC subsidiaries from Lagos and Abuja to the South-South region.
Okowa requested for immediate implementation of the consent judgment delivered in the Supreme Court Suit No: SC/964/2016 to enable the South-South region get its share of $55billion shortfall of collection on deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contracts.
The governors further called for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the region’s major seaports in Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Warri, in order to enhance the economic development of the South-South region.
In addition, they demanded that the two refineries in Port Harcourt and one in Warri that have continued to bleed the country’s resources in the name of turnaround maintenance should be privatised.
According to him, “Enough is enough. Let us now privatise them, and in doing so, however, allow the states and the region, among others, considerable equity in the name of fairness and justice”.
Concerned about the rot in the NDDC, the governors observed that one of the major failures of the intervention agency was its refusal to forge and foster synergy, consultation and cooperation with the state governments, especially, on project location, development and execution.
“We have resolved, and we, as the state governments, will no longer allow NDDC to execute any project(s) in any state of the region without it consulting state governments. Frankly, enough is enough, and we have a court judgment to back our position.”
In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the President, Amb Ibrahim Gambari, said the stakeholders’ meeting was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, to the presidential delegation comprising of all the ministers from the region to visit and consult with representatives of the people regarding the recent #EndSARS protests.
Gambari noted that reports indicated that there were instances where breakdown of law and order was reported across various locations in the South-South states.
He lauded the governors of the South-South states for their quick response and actions in addressing the #EndSARS crisis.
Beyond the #EndSARS issue, he said, the President acknowledges that the citizens in the region have also been dealing with other concerns that were peculiar to the region such as the degradation of environment due to decades of mishandling and non-adherence to environmental standards.
The chief of staff promised to convey the demands of the region to the President.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, insisted that the excuse of insecurity by the multinationals for not relocating their headquarters to the South-South region was not tenable.
He stressed that the relocation of the multinational oil companies’ head offices to the region would help stem restiveness.
Wike urged the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to make history by ensuring that the oil companies relocate their headquarters to the region during his reign in office.
The Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, urged leaders of the region to avail themselves of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly since most of the issues contained in their demands were constitutional matters.
The Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, lauded Governor Nyeson Wike, for his stance against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which hijacked the #EndSARS protests and killed 10 security operatives, torched stations and court buildings in Oyigbo.
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said fake news gave impetus to the nationwide #EndSARS that culminated in the death of civilians, police personnel and their assets.
Adamu alleged that intelligence had confirmed that the #EndSARS protests were funded from within and outside the country, and further added that one of the primary objectives of the protest was to effect regime change.
Present at the meeting were: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River; Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.
Others are: Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva; Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba; Minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo (SAN); Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammad.
However, the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, who represents the state in Buhari’s cabinet was, however, absent.
Other eminent persons present included, the National Chairman of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd); former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN); among others.
RSG Closes Parts Of Kaduna Street Junction, ’Morrow
The Rivers State Government has once again, announced the closure of some parts of Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway to enable the construction company handling the expansion of the flyover at the Kaduna Street Junction, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, expedite work of the new project.
In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr. Clifford Ndu Walter, and made available to The Tide, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the government said that the measure was designed to ensure free flow of traffic in the city while allowing the company concentrate on efforts to deliver the project on schedule.
The statement reads, “Rivers State Ministry of Works wishes to inform the general public that there will be closure of 2 out of the 4 lanes of Aba Road by Kaduna Street Junction from 8 am on Thursday, 26th November, 2020.
“The ministry, therefore, appeals to road users to follow the traffic diversions as will be indicated on site, and as follows: Vehicles from Abali Park to Rebisi Flyover should use the existing fly-over bridge only.
“Vehicles from Rebisi fly-over should use right services lanes only.
“Vehicles from Nzimiru can cross into Kaduna Street.
“Vehicles from Kaduna Street can cross into Nzimiro Street.
“Right turn is allowed from Kaduna Street into Aba Road heading to Abali Park only (no left turn).
“Left turn from Aba Road into Nzimiro Street is not allowed.
“From Kaduna Street to Rebisi Flyover turn right on Aba Road and make U-turn at Abali Park to climb Kaduna Street/Aba Road flyover onward to Rebisi Flyover.
“From Nzimiro Street to Rebisi Flyover, on Aba Road turn left, and make U-turn at Abali Park to climb Kaduna Street/Aba Road flyover onward to Rebisi flyover. Alternatively, use Ogbunabali Road to Rebisi Flyover”, the statement noted.
“We regret the inconveniences this may cause the general public”, the statement added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
