Ignore Restructuring, Fiscal Federalism At Your Peril, Wike Warns Buhari

Governors and people of the South-South geopolitical zone have demanded for restructuring in line with the principle of true federalism, to guarantee peace, security and stability of Nigeria.

The governors observed that the country was not at peace with itself, and was also not working as it should, particularly, for the people of the South-South region.

The Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, stated this as the position of the zone during the regional stakeholders’ meeting with the presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Amb Ibrahim Gambari at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Okowa explained that the people of the South-South were committed to restructuring of Nigeria in a way that guarantees true federalism and devolution of powers to the states to create and manage their own police and security architecture under a federal structure.

The South-South demands “True federalism guided by the principle of derivation, revenue sharing and control of resources by each state of the federation as it was the case in the First Republic”, the governor said.

He said the that kind of federation the South-South geopolitical desires, is one where the federating units are constitutionally empowered to create their own structures like local government areas, manage their elections and control their Judiciary.

“We are all aware of the huge endowment of this country. As such, it is imperative to stress that with a little bit of efforts, imagination, hard work, sacrifice and leadership, every state of the federation, as of today, has the ability and capability to contribute to the national purse. This should be encouraged rather than the whole country depending substantially on a region of the country.

“What is worse and even more painful in this ugly situation is the deliberate lack of understanding, empathy and the uncompromising attitude of some Nigerians, who have refused to understand the challenges of the South-South region of the country, especially, the degradation of the environment and our waters. As a result, most of the demands of the region have remained unattended to while the resources of the region have been used continually to develop other parts of the country”, the governors argued.

The governors reiterated the call for the relocation of the headquarters of major oil companies, NNPC subsidiaries from Lagos and Abuja to the South-South region.

Okowa requested for immediate implementation of the consent judgment delivered in the Supreme Court Suit No: SC/964/2016 to enable the South-South region get its share of $55billion shortfall of collection on deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contracts.

The governors further called for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the region’s major seaports in Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Warri, in order to enhance the economic development of the South-South region.

In addition, they demanded that the two refineries in Port Harcourt and one in Warri that have continued to bleed the country’s resources in the name of turnaround maintenance should be privatised.

According to him, “Enough is enough. Let us now privatise them, and in doing so, however, allow the states and the region, among others, considerable equity in the name of fairness and justice”.

Concerned about the rot in the NDDC, the governors observed that one of the major failures of the intervention agency was its refusal to forge and foster synergy, consultation and cooperation with the state governments, especially, on project location, development and execution.

“We have resolved, and we, as the state governments, will no longer allow NDDC to execute any project(s) in any state of the region without it consulting state governments. Frankly, enough is enough, and we have a court judgment to back our position.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the President, Amb Ibrahim Gambari, said the stakeholders’ meeting was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, to the presidential delegation comprising of all the ministers from the region to visit and consult with representatives of the people regarding the recent #EndSARS protests.

Gambari noted that reports indicated that there were instances where breakdown of law and order was reported across various locations in the South-South states.

He lauded the governors of the South-South states for their quick response and actions in addressing the #EndSARS crisis.

Beyond the #EndSARS issue, he said, the President acknowledges that the citizens in the region have also been dealing with other concerns that were peculiar to the region such as the degradation of environment due to decades of mishandling and non-adherence to environmental standards.

The chief of staff promised to convey the demands of the region to the President.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, insisted that the excuse of insecurity by the multinationals for not relocating their headquarters to the South-South region was not tenable.

He stressed that the relocation of the multinational oil companies’ head offices to the region would help stem restiveness.

Wike urged the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to make history by ensuring that the oil companies relocate their headquarters to the region during his reign in office.

The Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, urged leaders of the region to avail themselves of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly since most of the issues contained in their demands were constitutional matters.

The Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, lauded Governor Nyeson Wike, for his stance against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which hijacked the #EndSARS protests and killed 10 security operatives, torched stations and court buildings in Oyigbo.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said fake news gave impetus to the nationwide #EndSARS that culminated in the death of civilians, police personnel and their assets.

Adamu alleged that intelligence had confirmed that the #EndSARS protests were funded from within and outside the country, and further added that one of the primary objectives of the protest was to effect regime change.

Present at the meeting were: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River; Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Others are: Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva; Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba; Minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo (SAN); Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammad.

However, the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, who represents the state in Buhari’s cabinet was, however, absent.

Other eminent persons present included, the National Chairman of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd); former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN); among others.