Niger Delta
Bayelsa Wants FG To Correct Mistakes In Oil Industry
Byelsa State Government has urged the Federal Government and other critical stakeholders in the oil and gas industry against repeating the mistakes that are depriving host communities of their benefits.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated at the technical session of the ongoing 5th National Council on Hydrocarbons summit in Yenagoa,the state capital.
Making reference to Oloibiri, which he described as the cradle of oil wealth in Nigeria, the Deputy Governor lamented that the pitfalls in oil exploration activities have underdeveloped oil producing areas in the country.
A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, quoted him challenging the delegates to the summit to come up with a policy document that will help in correcting the mistakes of the past as well as maximize the gas value chain for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders.
Ewhrudjakpo called on policy makers, particularly at the federal level, to ensure that while the country benefits from gas exploration and exports, the host communities should not be left to continually suffer the brunt of gas flaring and other related activities.
To this end, the deputy governor urged the federal government and oil companies to pay the desired attention to oil producing states and communities through effective planning and implementation of sustainable and standard hydrocarbon policies.
“Clearly, we have not gotten as much as we expected from the exploration of crude oil. So, the thinking now is that, we have to go into gas. But going into gas, how ready are we? Have we learnt the lessons associated with the over 60 years of oil exploration and exploitation?” He said.
“As you come here today for this academic gymnastics, we expect that at the end of the day, the policy document you will churn out will not only help us optimize the gas value chain but also ensure that all the mistakes that characterized our years of crude oil exploration do not come to bare”, he added.
In his address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Bitrus Nabasu, disclosed that the country currently has a gas reserve of over 200 trillion cubic feet, which the federal government has started harnessing through its gas commercialization policy.
The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director, Planning Research and Statistics in the Ministry, Mr Musa Talle Sa’eed, said the theme of the meeting, “The Gas Potentials of Nigeria: Optimizing the Gas Value Chain,” will task participants to formulate ideas to promote better utilization of the massive gas resources in the country.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Cleric Tasks Stakeholders On Drug Abuse
In concert with the realities now facing the nation, the Presiding Bishop of the Calabar-based Christian Central Chapel Int’l (CCCI), Bishop Emmah Isong, has charged the Federal Government and all stakeholders to holistically fight the menace of drugs abuse, saying it was the underlying cause of crimes and all forms of criminalities in the country.
The Clergy, who said it was difficult to fight and win the war against crime without first attacking drug abuse, made the remarks in Calabar, during the 7th Emmah Isong Annual Public Lecture, which had the theme, ‘Curbing Drug Abuse: A Major Panacea to Reducing Crime in Nigeria.’
He said the level of destruction witnessed during the hijacked End-SARS protest could not have been possible without impulsive effects of drugs, insisting that it would be practically impossible to win the war against crimes if governments at all levels and the society in general did not fight drug abuse first.
“We need to fight illicit use of drugs before going ahead to fighting crimes. We all saw the level of destruction that happened in Cross River and other places when the #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums. This couldn’t have been possible without the use of drugs.
“We have enough laws already on ground to arrest the menace of drug abuse; in fact, in the next 300 years we should not make another law on it, all we need is implementation of the existing laws and recommendations. Our problem is the lack of political will by leaders and the led; we all need to come together and change the narrative by stopping the definition of government as a particular person but seeing it as you and I,” he stated.
Bishop Isong disclosed that the annual public lecture was his platform to answer many unanswered societal questions, and insisted that it was foolhardy to pretend that substance abuse, which he said led to multiplication of cult groups, kidnapping, armed robbery and all manner of criminalities, was not a huge challenge in the society.
The guest lecturer, Mr . Rekpene Bassey, who spoke extensively on the subject matter, said people abused drugs for various bio-psychosocial reasons, lamenting that drug abuse was increasing by the day.
Bassey who was a one-time Cross River State Security Adviser, said “A survey carried out in 2017 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Federal Ministry of Health and United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes (UNODC) disclosed that 14.4 percent of persons between the ages of 15 and 64 were involved in the use of dangerous drugs.
“It further revealed that while 66 per cent of children on the streets are on drugs, 88 per cent of these children are actively involved in crime. In the next 25 years, if nothing is done, over 100 million Nigerians will be involved in drug abuse.
“Other factors that give vent to crime include huge unemployment, proliferations of small arms and light weapons, endemic corruption, staggering poverty, poor policing, lack of political will to fight crime and poor criminal intelligence.”
To reduce drug abuse, Bassey recommended sustained campaigns on drug demand reduction (DDR) and drug supply reduction (DSR), as well as introduction of drug abuse awareness programmes in Nigeria’s educational curriculum.
He further advised parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards closely so as to be able to detect their use of drugs on time.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Delta Revises, Develops Curriculum For Basic Education
Having identified issues of aging educational scheme, Delta State Government yesterday began curriculum revision and development of schemes for Primary and Junior Secondary School.
Speaking yesterday in Asaba, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie said review exercise was important to improve learning so as to drive societal development.
According to him, “Eight years after the first curriculum revision in Delta, it is imperative to carry out another curriculum changing exercise to meet the needs of the changing world”.
He also noted need for involving critical education stakeholders in the process, saying that the process stands to benefit the society.
“In education, children should be able to possess life changing and leadership skills to thrive in life”, he asserted.
While emphasizing on the need for quality education, Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah lamented the effect on societal decadence on education.
“For instance, a society that is failing cannot be expected to provide qualitative education system. A society that is decadence and replete with corrupt and inept practices cannot support a good education due to system deficiencies and failure”, he purported.
He reiterated need for the constant review of curriculum content to keep lace with global trends.
Niger Delta
Comissioner Defends Bayelsa’s N17bn Loan Facility
Bayelsa State Government says the N17 billion facility it is processing is to boost the state’s economy through the development of its agricultural sector, create jobs and raise its internally generated revenue profile.
The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, stated this while reacting to questions from journalists after rendering the statement of accounts for the income and expenditure of the state for August, September and October 2020.
According to the Finance Commissioner, “we decided to approach the State House of Assembly for approval to collect the facility for the purpose of developing our palm oil and our other agricultural potential.
“The Bayelsa government is not collecting N17 billion to spend on recurrent expenditure. Rather our citizens involved in commercial agriculture would benefit from it and the process would also generate employment for our people and boost our revenue too”, he said.
While noting that the money is yet to be collected, Mr Ebibai explained that the N17billion facility was in three parts: N10billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria, with flexible repayment terms, and that the facility was open to all states in the country.
He said the N4billion was a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) counterpart fund, which would be deployed into fixing some of the state’s road infrastructure, provision of potable water, rehabilitation of schools and primary healthcare facilities; and lastly the N3billion is a revolving temporary credit facility, with a 12-month tenor to fund financing gap whenever there is a shortfall in monthly revenue accruing to the state.
He pointed out that in recent times there had been a sharp decline in revenues from the Federation Account to the state as a result of statutory deductions, which had impacted the state’s economy negatively.
Ebibai maintained that it was necessary to obtain the loan in order to make up the gap in the event of revenues falling below a certain threshold to enable the state manage its economy.
“We are aware that the national economy has gone into another recession. Invariably, if the economy is bad, you can do things to reflate it and put money in the hands of the people”, Ebibai noted.
He further stated that the loan and debt profile of the state is not hidden as it is published on the Federal Government’s Debt Management Office website for anyone to see and that through the transparency briefings, the government declared the income and expenditure of the state regularly.
“The loan profile of the Bayelsa State Government is there on the Debt Management Office (DMO) website. You will see the breakdown of the loans and what they were used for. You have the full details and the public document is there”, he added.
He contended that it was government’s responsibility to do what it considerd to be in the best interest of the people by being responsive to situations in averting financial crisis.
“The steps we are taking show that the government of Senator Douye Diri is thinking ahead, envisaging situations and responding to them even before they arise,” the commissioner said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
