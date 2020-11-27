Sports
Ahly, Zamalek Set To Make History In ACL …Enyimba Ready For Rahimo
Today’s African Champions League final in Cairo between Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek will be the first between rivals from the same country.
It will also be the first to be decided by one match rather than over two legs.
The match will be played in an empty stadium under the slogan “no to fanaticism”.
Ahly has won the Champions League eight times and been crowned Egyptian Premier League champions on 42 occasions while Zamalek has won the premier African club competition five times and has been Egyptian champions on 12 occasions.
The decision not to permit spectators at the 74,000-capacity Cairo International Stadium came in a joint statement by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Egyptian Football Federation (EFA).
Besides health concerns, the historic rivalry between Ahly and Zamalek raised fears of clashes between supporters.
Instead fans are set to be able to watch the match on television in clubs or youth centres, but not in cafes and public places.
Nigerian giants Enyimba International FC is confident of a successful foray into the CAF Champions League this weekend despite not having been in competitive domestic action for months.
Enyimba is set to face Burkina Faso’s Rahimo FC in the first leg of their 2020-21 CAFCL preliminary round tie on Sunday.
With the new season of the Nigerian Professional Football League only set to begin next December (after the last campaign was halted in March and then scrapped entirely), The People’s Elephant may have been in danger of entering the clash undercooked, but they have been busy playing in friendly tournaments and coach Fatai Osho is confident his team will be sharp.
“We just finished the pre-season here in Aba and we came out the winner. With that, we are able to see where we are doing well and where we need to work on.
We’ll Soon Get Definite Date For NSF – Minister
Minister of Youth and Sports Develop-ment, Mr Sunday Dare, says the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) has not been postponed indefinitely.
Dare said this in Abuja at a seminar organised by FCT Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) as part of activities to mark the association’s 2020 week.
The NSF, which was earlier scheduled to hold from December 3 to December 18 in Edo appeared to have been postponed till 2021, following the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 not giving approval.
Dare explained that he received a letter from the PTF, indicating that few days left to the event would not be sufficient to get full compliance to COVID-19 protocols, especially with the number of the people expected.
“The NSF has not been postponed indefinitely. We are just trying to decide a date that would be convenient for athletes and for the conditions put in place to be met.
“I am going to make a final pitch to the PTF today. We have a good case and hopefully between today and tomorrow, we hope that we will be able to get a final and definite date for the festival.
“Even if it is not December 3, but something close to that date. We need to get that certainty, “ he said.
The minister, however, explained the PTF’s delay in approving the date.
“There were several considerations. The COVID-19 infrastructure, other processes including the compulsory use of masks, testing and more.
“Secondly, is the context in which we live in, the fallout of #EndSars protests, the experience in Lagos and Benin and what it has created in terms of security, all these come to play.
“Remember we are not looking at 200 to 300 people, but between 8,000 to 10,000, so we need to be very careful with whatever decisions we make,” Dare added.
Registration Begins For Nationwide Female Super Cup
Registration has commenced for the first edition of the football tournament tagged Nation-Wide Female Super Cup 2021 scheduled to hold next year in Ugheli, Delta State.
This was disclosed by the organiser of the tournament, coach Onome, during a chat with Tidesports yesterday, in Port Harcourt.
According to Onome, who is also the CEO of Excellent Football Academy of Ugheli, the competition is open for all female clubs in the country, both amateur and professional
“The competition is an open one for all female clubs in the federation whether amateur or professional, all are invited to participate in the tournament come next year,” coach Onome said.
The registration fee is N20,000 and the deadline for the registration is January 5th 2021, while all matches are iexpected to hold at the Ugheli Stadium, Delta State.
The tournament would kick off February 10 through 15, next year. The organiser of the tournament has said that the competition would be remarkable, saying that the event would be sustained, all things being equal.
“Actually, l’m looking at making it an annual competition. I hope that things work out according to plans, then, it will happen again the next year,” coach Onome added.
By: Nancy Briggs
Lalong Promises Plateau Utd New Bus
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Wednesday promised Plateau United a brand new bus while attending their training session at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos.
The governor, who visited the Nigerian champions ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Tanzania’s Simba SC in Jos, on Sunday, also inspected renovation work at the stadium.
While addressing the players and technical crew, Governor Lalong said he was at the stadium to ascertain their level of preparations and also encourage them to put in their best against the visitors.
“I’m here to congratulate you for winning the Nigerian Premier League for the second time, which qualifies you to represent Nigeria at the CAF Champions League. I have no doubt that you will bring home the trophy, having learnt from the mistakes of the past and made improvements,” Lalong said.
