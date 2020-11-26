Business
PIB ‘ll Be Passed Into Law March 2021 -Reps
The House of Representatives has announced its plan to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by end of the first quarter of 2021.
The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on PIB disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday.
The Tide reports that the House had on Tuesday passed the bill for second reading.
The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilia , had referred the bill to the committee for further legislative processes.
The legislation was titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Provide for Legal, Governance, Regulatory and Fiscal Framework for the Nigeria Petroleum Industry, Development of Host Communities and for Related Matters’.
Chief Whip of the House and Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Monguno, in his opening speech at the inaugural meeting of the panel on Wednesday, said, “We are confident that this piece of legislation will stand the test of time. Inasmuch as we are eager to pass the bill, we will not circumvent legislative process. It is our hope and belief that the bill will be passed by the end of the first quarter of year 2021”.
He noted that the PIB, when passed into law, would improve clarity of structures, roles accountability, transparency and overall efficiency and effectiveness of the institutions in the oil industry.
He said, “Under our watch as a committee, which I am privileged to chair, it is a general consensus that the passage of this Bill is long overdue. We are taking time to review what has been done by the previous Assemblies and what we need to do differently.
“Prior to the referrer of the bill, the leadership of the House, the Senate and the relevant committees of the National Assembly have been briefed by the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, with his team, wherein most of the concerns and controversies contained in the previous drafts have been significantly addressed with this present draft.
“The committee has taken liberty to create a website, www.hrpib.org.ng , as one of the platforms where stakeholders and interested members of the general public can download the text of the bill and also upload comments/inputs/ memoranda to same.”
The Tide recalled that the journey to pass the PIB commenced in 2007 when it was first introduced on the floor of the House.
The passage of the bill has evaded three successive Assemblies, from the 6th Assembly to 8th Assembly.
Business
Transcorp Ughelli Power Plant To Generate 900MW Of Electricity
Group Chairman, Transcorp Consortium, Mr Tony Elumelu. says Transcorp Ughelli Power Plant in Delta State will soon begin to generate 900 Mega Watts (MW) of electricity.
Elumelu made this known yesterday in Abuja at the formal handover of the Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Ltd. to Transcorp Power Consortium by the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex Okoh.
Elumelu noted that when the company took over, the Ughelli Power Plant output was about 150MW and in just over a year it moved to 600MW.
He said that investment in electricity was very important and assured that in a short time, the output from Afam power plant would be increased as was done at Ughelli.
“We just want to make sure that in a short period of time, we are able to ramp up the output from the plant. We have done it before at Ughelli and we will do it again.
“I commend the state government for making sure the asset is kept in good state and we are going to work as partners with the state government, the community and the Federal Government.
“This is so that we can make sure that we realise access to electricity and improvement that this country needs for us to create jobs and fight poverty.
“This is the only way we can develop Nigeria,” he said.
Responding, the BPE Director-General said that in line with the requirements of the request for proposal and approval granted by the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), Transcorp paid 25 per cent cash of the bid amount yesterday.
He said this was a condition precedent to the current activity of handing over.
“I must add that my emphasis on cash payment is to correct some misinformation in the media that purported that the Afam deal is a mere reconciliation of figures between the Federal Government and Transcorp.
“For the benefit of those who wish to know, this idea was never accepted by both the NCP and its several sub-committees.
“However, with the payment of the money by Transcorp to the treasury today (Thursday), we hope this unfounded and concocted information being fed to the public would stop,” he stated.
Okoh said that sequel to the previous failed attempt to privatise Afam Power Plc and the approval granted by NCP for the recommencement of a new process, the BPE started a free, fair and transparent competitive process of the privatisation of Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Ltd.
This, according to him, culminated in Transcorp Power Consortium emerging as the preferred bidder with a combined offer of N105.3 billion.
He said that after a series of negotiations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government through BPE signed the Share Sale Purchase Agreement (SSPA) with Transcorp Power Consortium on November 5.
Okoh added that the privatisation of the sector was a key component of the reform and was one of the pre-conditions for the start-up of a competitive electricity market in Nigeria.
“It is also a sensible avenue to reduce dependence on the treasury for support to an otherwise economically viable power sector and channel government resources to other ventures,” he said.
He, however, urged Transcorp Consortium to use its proven capacity and pedigree as demonstrated with Transcorp Ughelli Power Plant and Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, to transform Afam Power into an exemplary utility company of reference.
Business
NACCIMA Hails FG’s Plan To Reopen Land Borders
The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has applauded plans by the Federal Government to reopen the nation’s land borders soon.
The Director General of NACCIMA, Amb. Ayo Olukanni, explained that the planned reopening of borders would aid trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.
It would be recalled that the nation’s borders were shut by the Federal Government on August 20, 2019, in a move to curb smuggling and boost local production of goods.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had told State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday that the borders would soon be reopened.
She said, “Mr President has set up a committee that I chair, alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other ministers including interior and agencies such customs, immigration and other security services to review and advise him on the issue of border closure.
“The committee has just completed its work and we will be submitting our report. I have signed my copy; I gave everybody to sign between Wednesday and tomorrow, Thursday so that we submit the report to Mr President”.
She said that the President would make a formal pronouncement after receiving the reports.
Reacting, the NACCIMA boss, in a statement said, “The decision to reopen the land borders is really good news and in line with what NACCIMA has been advocating. As a major economic player in our sub-region, this will also help our image and decision to use trade across our borders, a tool to increase our foreign exchange and Gross Domestic Product.
“At a time of the search for strategic options to work our way out of recession, this is also good news. Also in the context of our ratification of the AfCFTA, this is a step in the right direction and an indication of our readiness to effectively trade under the agreement.
Business
‘Over Borrowing Contributed To Nigeria’s Recession’
The Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Abuja, Prof. Park Idisi, says over borrowing is one of the reasons Nigeria is currently in recession.
Idisi made this known to The Tide source in Abuja, yesterday.
He said that most of the funds borrowed by the government were used for consumption instead of investing on productions, adding that some of the fund borrowed somehow slipped into corrupt hands.
He also said that COVID-19 contributed to the current recession that the Nigerian economy slipped into.
According to him, insecurity in the northern part of the country is another reason for the recession where bandits, herdsmen, community clashes stopped farming activities, making foods expensive.
He noted that in the last few years, Nigeria had been in and out of recession and “this has gone deeper and deeper’’.
“We are not just in recession but depression because it has become a norm; we have been in and out of recession in the past few years.
“Recession may take less than a year or two to pull out from it but depression is a very deep form of recession.
“It takes years of continuous loss of jobs, high unemployment rate, low GDP, low output, high inflation; becoming pervasive, and high level of indebtedness.
“It takes massive and stringent economic measures for over a period of more than five years to pull out from depression,’’ he said.
He explained that recession and depression caused inflation, where few goods and services were being chased by large population “or by so much liquidity, when prices are increasing’’.
“Inflation is a situation where a large population pursuing very few goods and services leading to hike in price, this is an indicator that the economy is going into recession, which we are facing now.’’
He said, however, that Nigeria could be out of its current situation by first quarter of 2021, if corruption and mismanagement of natural resources were dealt with.
“I am optimistic that Nigeria will be out of recession by first quarter of 2021, if Mr President and his team can find solutions to the economy and security situation in the country,” he said.
Idisi also noted that the current GDP of Nigeria had slightly improved from minus six to minus three, which was an indication that Nigeria could come out of recession by 2021.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Osimhen Hails Coach Gattuso
- Politics4 days ago
RSG To Site RSU Faculty In Etche
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
NGO Makes Case For Modular Refinery
- Politics4 days ago
Uba Vows To Sue Obiano Over N25bn Bond
- Politics4 days ago
Rivers Speaker Tasks Politicians On Legacy
- Politics4 days ago
2023: Northern Elders Want Presidency Zoned To S’East
- Politics4 days ago
Lagos Assembly Assures #EndSARS Victims Of Compensation
- Politics4 days ago
‘We Lack Control Of Constituency Projects’