Nation
Yellow Fever: Enugu Begins Vaccination Of LG Residents
The Enugu State Government says it has begun mass vaccination in Igbo Etiti Local Government Area, where a single yellow fever case had been confirmed recently.
Disclosing this yesterday while addressing newsmen in Enugu, the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr George Ugwu, said that for Igbo Etiti council area, confirmed with yellow fever recently; “we have started vaccination targeting 269,030 residents’’.
Ugwu said that the state now had confirmed yellow fever cases in four local government areas.
He further explained that the state received the single confirmed yellow fever case from the samples sent to the National Laboratory, Abuja very early in the week; while it awaits other sample results.
He said that the state through the ENS-PHCDA had begun a robust multi-sectoral action to contain the disease in the council area.
According to him, “we treat a single confirmed case of yellow fever, as it is in Igbo Etiti, as an epidemic and that is why we have moved in quickly to check the spread and cut transmission”.
The executive secretary said that the target of 269,030 residents for vaccination, which represents 85 per cent of the population, would be for residents between the age range of nine months and 44 years.
“We are leaving no stone un-turned and we have moved in our health educators and mobilisers to further educate the locals as well as already running mass media and traditional media awareness and announcement concerning the disease in the state.
“We want them to ensure anybody sick is reported to the nearest health facility for proper diagnostic care in order to check self medication and superstitious beliefs that lead to health complications most times,’’ he said.
Contributing State Immu-nisation Officer, Mr Amaechi Nsodukwa, said that the ENS-PHCDA had trained the vaccinators for Igbo Etiti council area, adding that the ENS-PHCDA had trained and equipped 87 teams, made up of five vaccinators per team for the job.
“Among the 87 teams; 47 teams had been posted to fixed health posts such as the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and 40 temporary fixed health posts, who can move within anywhere beyond the PHC centres.
“It is ongoing simultaneously in 20 wards within the council area and will last for 10 days commencing from today, November 24,’’ he said.
It would be recalled that Igboeze North, Nsukka and Isi-Uzo local government areas of Enugu State had recorded 30 deaths traceable to yellow fever recently.
The state government already started massive yellow fever vaccination of about one million residents in the initial three council areas affected by the disease.
Government equally fumigated the affected council areas. Initial symptoms of yellow fever include headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. Serious cases may cause heart, liver and kidney conditions.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Buhari Recommits To Women’s Status Improvement
President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration remains committed to eradicating poverty and enhancing growth and development for women and girls.
The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said Buhari gave the assurance in a message to mark the 2020 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
The Tide source reports that from November 25, the United Nations’ “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence” will begin and end on December 10.
According to the president, the International Day of Eliminating Violence against Women presents a unique opportunity to highlight actions taken by his administration to address violence against women and girls.
Buhari disclosed that, to address these developments, governments at Federal and State levels had put in place various measures to curb sexual and gender-based violence, “which has increased due to the lockdown measures introduced to check the COVID-19 pandemic”.
He said his administration had initiated programmes such as: Tradermoni, Marketmoni and Farmersmoni under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme as part of measures to address gender-based poverty in the country.
”To mitigate the socio-economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has prioritised vulnerable groups, including women, in the provision of medical and social assistance”.
”Our administration remains committed to eradicating poverty and enhancing growth and development for women and girls”.
”In the last year, over one million Nigerians have been enrolled into National Social Register of Poor and Vulnerable Households to enable them to access needed social assistance”.
”Under the National Social Investment Programme, we have commenced cash transfers and distribution of food items to individuals and families across all States in Nigeria as palliatives”.
”The palliatives will cushion thee of the Coronavirus pandemic,” Buhari explained.
He said his administration believed that the promotion and protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms are critical to the attainment of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.
The president urged the international community to support the mandate and operations of the Human Rights Council.
He said this was in the quest of the council to strengthen institutions in relation to gender equality and empowerment, as well as the elimination of all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.
”We have developed additional strategies to improve the quality of life for women and girls, redoubling our efforts to improve access to productive resources for women and girls as well as continue to ensure the protection of fundamental rights”.
”We are very mindful of the necessity to empower women and girls for the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; the African Union Agenda 2063; as well as the Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action”.
”I wish you successful commemoration and Days of Activism,” Buhari said, in the statement”.
Nation
FRSC Counsels Motorists On Safe Driving
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has urged motorists to desist from over-speeding, overloading and drinking of alcohol while driving to avoid crashes on the road.
Oyeyemi stated this during the flag-off of the 2020 ‘Ember month’ campaign, yesterday in Ibadan.
The corps marshal, who was represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ogun states, ACM Godwin Ogagaoghene, said that speeding, overloading and alcohol drinking contributed majorly to road crashes.
Oyeyemi said that the corps frowned at these practices, warning drivers to desist from them.
The Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.
The Tide source reports that resolutions were reached at the meeting of the Major Oil Marketers of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) during a workshop on September 24 in Abuja.
Kazeem said that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha had directed that a meeting of strategic stakeholders be held on Monday.
He said that the SGF was represented at the occassion by the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, adding that the Executive Secretaries of MOMAN and NARTO were in attendance.
According to him, the Federal Government and the Stakeholders took some far reaching resolutions aimed at tackling the menace of petroleum tanker crashes in the country.
Kazeem disclosed that the meeting recommended that the SGF should consider securing a Presidential Directive for urgent intervention in the provision of soft loans for truck renewal.
This, he said would be using similar template as applicable to pharmaceutical companies and other sectors of the economy at the peak of COVID-19.
He added that it would as well serve as a long term solution to the safe, efficient and sustainable transportation of petroleum products across the country,.
He said that the meeting stressed the need for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to re-activate failed and vandalised pipelines in the country to reduce the burden on the transportation of petroleum products by road.
“Members further called for a timeline to be set for the enforcement of the maximum load capacity of 45,000 litres of petroleum products by trucks operating from the tank farms across the country,” he added.
The ACM disclosed that the meeting resolved that enforcement of all safety standards including anti-skid, anti-rollover and anti-spill be prioritised within a given time frame as outlined in the similar communiqué reached in 2018.
“Government to consider issuing directives on enforcement of the 10-year policy on importation of trucks, so that any articulated vehicle that is beyond 10 years of age should not be allowed into the country.
“Part of the resolutions were that FRSC, MOMAN and NARTO are to organise a joint enlightenment campaign for articulated vehicle drivers.
“This is including production and placement of jingles in different languages on radio and television stations, production of handbills and also convene a press conference within two weeks,” he said.
Nation
Court Adjourns Hearing In Suit Against NIPC Boss, Others, Jan 27
The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, adjourned hearing in a suit filed by a legal practitioner, Aura Maisamari against the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) until January 27, 2021.
Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the matter when Counsel to the 6th defendant, Hassan Yusuf, informed the court that Maisamari, a legal practitioner, died on June 18 due to an illness.
While Maisamari, in an originating summon with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2019 was the plaintiff, executive secretary of NIPC; Ms Yewande Sadiku; Babangida Nguroje, chairman, Governing Council of NIPC, are 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.
The suit, filed on March 4, 2019, also has other defendants from 4th to 14th defendants.
The plaintiff had asked the court to determine whether the decision of the 1st defendant to deny him the information required by him in his letter dated February 18, 2019, on information regarding the remuneration package purportedly approved by the Governing Council of the NIPC to draw funds from the Federation Account due to the commission as foreign leave allowance for the executive secretary, spouse and four children for 28 days and flight tickets for the family of six guaranteed unto him (plaintiff) was not a breach of Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, among other prayers.
When the matter was called yesterday, the plaintiff was not in court and there was no lawyer representing him either.
Hassan Yusuf, counsel to the 6th defendant (Mr Ali Sani, member, Governing Council), however, told the court that he received the shocking news that the plaintiff (Maisamari) had passed on.
“It was a very sad incident. He died on June 18. He was ill briefly for about a week,” he said.
Yusuf said though the nature of the suit was a personal one, he urged the court to strike out the matter in the interest of the parties.
He said the 1st and 7th defendants had even filed a motion that the court should strike out the matter since Maisamari was dead.
According to him, the 1st defendant motion is dated Sept. 4.
Tunde Adejuwon, who was counsel to 3rd, 5th, 8th,12th and 13th defendants, corroborated Yusuf’s statement and asked the court to strike out the case.
He said though he received a notice of adjournment from the 1st defendant, he left all to the court’s discretion.
Adejuwon:, however, argued that a staff in the law firm of the deceased should have been in the better position to inform the court about Maisamari’s death.
On his part, Benjamin Enemaku, lawyer to the 7th (Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria and member of governing council), said “in order not to waste the time of the court, we feel the matter should be struck out.”
Justice Mohammed, in his ruling, said the court was of the view that hearing notice be issued on the law firm of Maisamari “to ascertain whether he is dead.”
The judge, who adjourned the matter until Jan. 27, 2021, said that hearing notices be issued on other defendants who were not represented in court.
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
FG, States, LGs Share N604bn In Oct, FAAC Confirms
- News5 days ago
Nigeria Sliding Into Bankruptcy, Secondus Alerts
- News5 days ago
FG, Govs Blame #EndSARS Protests, Others For Food Prices’ Hike
- News5 days ago
Dikio, N’Delta Leaders Agree On End To PAP
- Featured5 days ago
Buhari Pours Encomiums On Jonathan At 63
- News5 days ago
Cybercrime: Police Nab Three Nigerians Wanted By Singapore Interpol
- News5 days ago
Power Crisis: End Blame Game Now, NERC Tells DISCOs, TCN
- Nation5 days ago
Boko Haram: Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Women, Children In Borno …Track Down Bandits’ Collaborators