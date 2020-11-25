Editorial
Umahi’s Warped Defection Claims
As 2023, another election year approaches, surprises are beginning to spring up. Alignments and re-alignments of political forces are being noticed here and there. This is the time when politicians think more about themselves and the next office they seek to occupy.
Since the return of the country to civil rule in 1999, politicians have continued to peregrinate from one political party to another in search of positions. For example, many of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have moved from the party to elsewhere. While others have also moved into the PDP at some point.
When the All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in 2013, Nigerians would never forget in a hurry the mass defection of political bigwigs, especially from the PDP into the newly-formed party. The exit of such political heavyweights exposed the PDP to a disastrous defeat in the 2015 general election.
Interestingly, a number of the defectors, again, deserted and returned to the PDP shortly before the 2019 general election. So, in Nigeria, politicians have always practised “shifting cultivation” whenever it comes to protecting their political interest.
It is usual to hear them give every and any reason for their defection. For instance, when Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and now Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, left the PDP, he said the party did not recognise his worth.
When Yakubu Dogara, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, dumped the party he joined shortly before the 2019 general election, he said it was because he could be misunderstood if he started pointing out things that needed to be corrected in his home state.
Ahead of the next round of general elections in 2023, some politicians have already started making deft moves to position themselves for some bigger offices. One of such persons is the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, who recently joined the APC. Before going over to the ruling party, Umahi had severally denied rumours of his move.
Addressing a press conference in Abakaliki, Umahi said he dumped the PDP for the APC to protest perceived injustice and marginalisation of the South-East by his former party. The Ebonyi governor insisted that he would continually agitate for the interest of the South-East in and out of office and said he had decided to become the “sacrificial lamb” that would be crucified for the interest and good of the South-East as a zone.
But the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, dismissed Umahi’s action: “My friend, Umahi wants to be president. There is no problem about that. You have a right to be president. Nobody can stop you. You are educated. You have been a governor for two terms, so, you are qualified to say ‘I want to be President of Nigeria’. But, that does not mean, that you have to blackmail your party, and tell lies to the people that you are leaving the party because of the injustice meted against the South-East, that is not correct.”
However, Umahi, in a television interview, warned Wike against “attacking” him over his decision to leave the PDP. “I refuse to join issues with Wike because he is my friend. But Wike must know that he is a dictator. Wike must know that one person cannot be called a crowd. Wike must know that a lot of governors in PDP are not very happy with him. He remote-controls the party.”
Ordinarily, Umahi’s defection to the party of his choice should not raise dust but for the attempt to justify his actions by accusing the PDP of perpetrating injustice against his South-East geo-political zone and his claim that Wike was dictatorial in handling party affairs. We think that was unfair for him to do. Though the Ebonyi State governor can exercise his right to defect, blackmail should be left out of it.
If Governor Wike was a dictator, why did his preferred aspirant in the presidential primaries for the 2019 general election, Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto State governor, lose to former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in that contest? If the PDP was in Wike’s pocket as Umahi claimed, could the results of the primaries have stood? Even Uche Secondus, the PDP national chairman, was popularly elected by the party despite his close affinity to Wike.
Truth is Wike is very pragmatic and dynamic in his approach to politics. The current survival of the PDP is attributable to his sagacity and doggedness. The party hardly succeeds any political battle without his inputs. The Rivers State governor has been involved in many political battles, which got to a head in the last general election. Records have it that he won almost all his legal battles against his political opponents.
Since 2015, Wike has always stayed ahead of his political opponents and seems to have comfortably stabilised. His outspokenness has endeared him to many who see him as the only voice crying in the Nigerian political wilderness. That is why rather than being vilified and blamed for his political woes, Umahi should have sought wise counsel from the Rivers State governor before embarking on his current political journey.
We demand an apology from the Ebonyi State governor for his allegation of high handedness against the Rivers governor for simply expressing his opinion on his defection. He should realise that he is no political match to Wike. Clearly, Umahi’s outburst was unnecessary, puerile and taken too far. He was just being petty and personal in his reaction to the innocent comments of the Rivers State chief executive.
Editorial
FG’s Insult To S’ South
The last few days witnessed a frosty relationship between the Federal Government and
stakeholders of the South-South geo-political zone as leaders of the region are demanding an immediate and unreserved apology from the Presidency for abruptly aborting a crucial stakeholders’ meeting scheduled for Port Harcourt, Tuesday, 17 November, 2020.
The Presidency had fixed a meeting with the governors and other leaders of the region to discuss burning national issues encompassing the region and the effects of the #EndSARS protests. The federal government delegation was supposed to include all the ministers from the geopolitical zone and other persons.
According to reports, before the meeting was aborted, the time was adjusted twice from 11 am to 1pm on the excuse that President Muhammadu Buhari was having a meeting with the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector-General of Police, who was supposed to be part of the presidential delegation for the regional meeting.
The Presidency, however, had since reacted to the situation. In a statement, it expressed regrets for the failure of the presidential delegation to honour the scheduled meeting with the South-South leaders. It attributed the cancellation to the timing conflicting with an emergency National Security Council meeting, which held in the State House on that day.
But the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) firmly rejected the explanation from the Presidency and insisted on an apology to the zone, despite assurances by the Presidency in a statement by a presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, that the absence of the presidential delegation was not intentional.
It seems the federal government did not realise the import of the meeting it summoned with stakeholders of the South-South region. If that meeting was truly convened to address burning issues affecting the zone as we were made to believe, especially in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, why was it revoked arbitrarily as if nothing was at stake and was never rescheduled immediately? Was there something the government was unwilling to discuss with the Niger Delta leaders?
The Tide is equally disappointed that the region could be treated with such revulsion. Indeed, Niger Deltans have been embarrassed, disgraced and disrespected by the federal government’s inadvertence, particularly given that the South-South geopolitical zone is a very substantial part of the nation and that the governors and the traditional rulers who had gathered for the meeting deserved to be revered.
We think that the very essence of the federal government’s action is to project the insignificance of the people from the region. It is awful and preposterous for anyone to imply that. If they can treat the region that has sustained the country for decades in this manner, it only explains the reason for our sordid state as a nation. For this reason, we demand immediate payment of compensation to all who were at the aborted meeting.
The Tide joins voices with the governors and stakeholders of the zone to summarily reject the feeble reason advanced by the federal government for botching such a critical meeting. It is an afterthought and a clear demonstration of contempt and disregard for the entire South-South zone. If the Presidency schedules a stakeholder meeting with the Sultan, for example, would it be called off at random without due regard?
How else can anyone interpret what transpired that day but to characterise it as utter disrespect, disregard, and contempt to the entire South-South zone? It is disturbing that similar meetings even held successfully in the other zones and there was no emergency security discussions summoned to stop them from attending those meetings. But when it was for the South-South zone, an exigency arose to scuttle the meeting.
Assuming there was a national security threatening situation to warrant the sudden abortion of the meeting, why was Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who should have represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the regional summit, not replaced? We also noticed that no minister or top government official was in Port Harcourt for the purpose. Why? Were they also part of the emergency security session at the Aso Rock Villa? Perhaps they knew about the plan to bungle the meeting.
We are, however, not overly surprised at all of these occurrences because they are clear manifestations of the prolonged disdain and contempt the Nigerian government has always demonstrated towards people of the region. The mutual exclusiveness, discriminations and injustices against the Niger Delta region by this administration for the past five years can no longer be concealed.
This latest development makes it apparent to everyone from the Niger Delta and the entire South-South zone the extent to which this Presidency can go in hurting the feelings of the region. That is why complete unity is required among the leaders and people of the region to make a significant difference for the ultimate good of present and future generations.
The Presidency should tender an unreserved public apology (not regrets) to the region, particularly our traditional rulers and the leaders in the zone, including religious and opinion leaders, women and youth groups, as well as governors of the region. This may not only open up exciting vistas for a possible reconvening of the meeting, it might ensure the restoration of mutual trust between the Presidency and the entire zone.
Editorial
RSG’s 5,000 Jobs
To bridge the manpower gap in the civil service and reduce unemployment in Rivers State, the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, recently directed the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to employ 5,000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the state civil service to reduce the level of youth unemployment.
This declaration has brought succour and unprecedented joy and hopes to young people in the state. Good times are indeed here for all Rivers’ jobless youths. This is particularly so as the worsening economic situation in the country wreaks untold hardship, frustration and hopelessness on the unemployed youth population.
The employment move is certainly one of the ways the Wike administration has decided to show commitment and efforts to urgently improve the state’s economy through job creation and opening of economic opportunities. This will ultimately improve the living conditions and wellbeing of Rivers people, especially the youths.
The employment exercise could not have come at a more appropriate time than now that there are ample vacancies in the civil service which is in dire need of teachers, engineers, lawyers, medical doctors, technicians, journalists and other professions that these youths can fill once they meet the eligibility criteria. The civil service has shrunk so badly over the years following staff retirements, deaths and resignations.
Though the informal sector of the economy has been offering job opportunities through the various construction works in the state where people find some means of livelihood and task forces periodically set up to address pressing problems, pensionable employment drive in the scale as the current one has not occurred since the advent of the present administration.
After the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, some governors rose from its ashes completely bankrupt and in penury. For many, salaries could not be paid while others downsized their workforces. But as a dedicated leader, Wike sustained salary payments in the entire duration of the pandemic. He is now providing 5,000 jobs for youths even when the effects of Covid-19 are yet to abate.
The execution of projects across the state, especially the flyovers and the urban renewal programme, have not prevented the governor either from going ahead with the employment exercise. It takes one with a sound managerial skill to achieve this even at a moment when so many needs are competing for scarce resources in the state.
Despite the obstacles and the deliberate attempts to sabotage and strangulate some critical revenue-generating sources for the state, Governor Wike has continued to deliver pragmatic and courageous leadership in the last five years. He has made the welfare and interest of Rivers people, especially the youths, top priority of his administration.
The employment of 5,000 youths is an impressive and commendable feat that deserves support. Wike indeed has great consideration for young people in the state. We are certain that besides job placements, many beneficial things will come the way of the youths if they will be supportive of the administration.
However, given the army of unemployed youths in the state, we consider the number inadequate but a good way to begin. Accordingly, we advise that the number be increased to accommodate more youths as well as departments and agencies. No agency or department is not affected by an acute staff shortage.
Despite their significance, we have noticed that the state media houses are missing out from the list of agencies to benefit from the employment scheme. We consider this an oversight and ask for their immediate inclusion. We are equally of the view that each department or agency should be allowed to interview their candidates and ascertain their proficiency.
Also, a mass recruitment exercise of this magnitude should not be done without a provision for fairness. Since the activity will somewhat affect every nook and cranny of the state, it is only reasonable that every local government is given a shot at the final employment list on a quota basis. This will ensure balance and forestall ethnic domination. We think that the State Assembly could be useful in this regard through a vetting process.
We are pleased that the initial manual mode of collecting applications from candidates was jettisoned for the more preferred and modern online mode to avert poor crowd management at the state secretariat complex. It indicates that the governor is truly a listening leader. Thus, we recommend the online mode for maximum effect.
Since all the youths cannot be employed in the state civil service, it will be proper for the government to support them to acquire relevant skills and provide entrepreneurial platforms for opportunities in small and medium-scale enterprises. By this, they will become employers of labour, not job seekers.
Editorial
Resolving FG, ASUU Feud
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
FG, States, LGs Share N604bn In Oct, FAAC Confirms
- News5 days ago
Nigeria Sliding Into Bankruptcy, Secondus Alerts
- News5 days ago
FG, Govs Blame #EndSARS Protests, Others For Food Prices’ Hike
- News5 days ago
Dikio, N’Delta Leaders Agree On End To PAP
- Featured5 days ago
Buhari Pours Encomiums On Jonathan At 63
- News5 days ago
Cybercrime: Police Nab Three Nigerians Wanted By Singapore Interpol
- News5 days ago
Power Crisis: End Blame Game Now, NERC Tells DISCOs, TCN
- Nation5 days ago
Boko Haram: Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Women, Children In Borno …Track Down Bandits’ Collaborators