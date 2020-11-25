Strike: SUG Presidents Give FG, ASUU One-Week To Resolve Crises

The Coalition of 19 Northern States presidents of the Students Union Government has issued a one-week ultimatum to both the Nigerian government and ASUU to resolve its problem with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or else it takes to the streets and make them their classes.

They stated this at a press conference in Kano, yesterday, where they read the outcome of an earlier meeting of the coalition they had in Jigawa State.

Addressing the conference on behalf of the coalition, Sadi Garba Sa’id of the Bayero University Kano said, “The coalition has unanimously agreed on the review of the ASUU demands. The coalition is giving both parties ultimatum of one week to resolve themselves or else we the Nigerian students will move to the roads and make them our classes”

They further stated that they would not accept any hike in the registration fees while calling on the government to waive the fees because of the pandemic which has caused economic devastations.

“The coalition will not tolerate any form of hike in registration fees or the induction of tuition fees.

“The government should waive registration because of the pandemic which has seriously affected the economic status of students, parents and guardians,” they declared.

The coalition also called for a review of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) age limit as the lingering ASUU strike might have affected the chances of some of the students to participate in the scheme.

“NYSC age limitation should be revised owing to the fact that the ASUU lingering strike and Covid-19 pandemic may have crippled some students’ chances of participating in the scheme,” they demanded.

The coalition further condemned the alarming rate of rape and kidnapping cases across the country, and therefore, called for prompt action by the government.

They also demand that education should be given priority in the country for which they called on the government to also provide quality education in primary and secondary schools as well not only the tertiary.

The coalition further called for the introduction of skills acquisition and internship programmes to the students of tertiary institutions across Nigeria while they also called for transparency in respect of federal and state scholarship schemes.