Education
Strike: SUG Presidents Give FG, ASUU One-Week To Resolve Crises
The Coalition of 19 Northern States presidents of the Students Union Government has issued a one-week ultimatum to both the Nigerian government and ASUU to resolve its problem with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or else it takes to the streets and make them their classes.
They stated this at a press conference in Kano, yesterday, where they read the outcome of an earlier meeting of the coalition they had in Jigawa State.
Addressing the conference on behalf of the coalition, Sadi Garba Sa’id of the Bayero University Kano said, “The coalition has unanimously agreed on the review of the ASUU demands. The coalition is giving both parties ultimatum of one week to resolve themselves or else we the Nigerian students will move to the roads and make them our classes”
They further stated that they would not accept any hike in the registration fees while calling on the government to waive the fees because of the pandemic which has caused economic devastations.
“The coalition will not tolerate any form of hike in registration fees or the induction of tuition fees.
“The government should waive registration because of the pandemic which has seriously affected the economic status of students, parents and guardians,” they declared.
The coalition also called for a review of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) age limit as the lingering ASUU strike might have affected the chances of some of the students to participate in the scheme.
“NYSC age limitation should be revised owing to the fact that the ASUU lingering strike and Covid-19 pandemic may have crippled some students’ chances of participating in the scheme,” they demanded.
The coalition further condemned the alarming rate of rape and kidnapping cases across the country, and therefore, called for prompt action by the government.
They also demand that education should be given priority in the country for which they called on the government to also provide quality education in primary and secondary schools as well not only the tertiary.
The coalition further called for the introduction of skills acquisition and internship programmes to the students of tertiary institutions across Nigeria while they also called for transparency in respect of federal and state scholarship schemes.
Education
UNIPORT Congratulates Team Nigeria For Winning Huawei 2019/2020 Global ICT Competition
The authorities of University Port Harcourt have congratulated team Nigeria for winning the 2019/2020 edition of Huawei Global ICT competition.
Three students of University of Port Harcourt were among the team Nigerian students that represented the country and won the 2019/2020 edition of the Huawei Global ICT competition held in Huawei base, Songsham Lake, Dongguan, recently.
A statement by the institution’s public relations officer(PRO), Mr Sammy Kpenu said
The team Nigeria emerged as one of the overall winners of the 2019/2020 Huawei Global ICT Competition, beating other countries to win the *Grand Prize (First* *Position) Award* in Networking and Cloud Computing Technologies.
According to the statement the students are Ugheoke Anthony, Ukasanya Tejiri Eghagha Isaac.
The statement while congratulating the students, who represented the country said the students have made the institution proud as well as the nation at large.
“Congratulations to University of port harcourt, Congratulations to the Director, CITE, Dr B.O.Omijeh, Congratulations to all Uniport- Huawei Academy Students and Instructors.The statement said dignitaries who attended the occasion include MD Huawei Nigeria, NUC Deputy ES, Nigeria CEO of NIGCOMSAT on Behalf of the Minister of Communication, SA to the Nigeria President on Youth and Students Affairs on behalf of Mr President, VC of Ahmadu Bello University, Director of CITE on behalf of the VC of University of Port Harcourt, Deputy Students Affairs on behalf of the VC of University of Ibadan.
Education
Special Adviser Applauds Move To Site RSU Faculty In Etche
The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Rural Development ,Hon Andy Nwanjoku, has commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on his administration’s desire to establish a faculty of the state university at Etche local government area before the end of his tenure, saying such noble decision is commendable as it will ignite the development potential that abound in the area as well as have positive impacts on both economic and social life of the people.
Hon. Nwanjoku stated this while speaking to The Tide yesterday in Port harcourt via telephone, saying that the governors pronouncement was in line with his administration’s commitment to ensure that every local government area in the State was carried along in the developmental agenda of the state government
He averred that the proposed siting of a faculty of the state university in the area had been a long expectation from every average Etche person ,adding that the project when completed, will enhance the educational development of the people as well as encourage the teeming uneducated youths in the area to have access to their age long dreams of higher education
He urged every well meaning member of Etche ethnic nationality to pray for the realisation of the project ,saying that the Governor has shown that Etche ethnic nationality occupied special place in his heart as well as his administration.
The governor’s aid advise the youths of the area to continue to be law abiding by shunning every negative tendency that will jeopardise the implementation and realisation of the sitting of the faculty in Etche land
“Let me thank the governor for this gesture; the idea is in line with the blue print of his administration to develop the entire state and it will spark up the development opportunities in the area”, he stated
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said his administration will work to ensure that a faculty of the State University was established in Etche Local Government Area before the end of his tenure in 2023.
Governor Wike made the promise during a courtesy visit by the Etche -America Foundation, led by its President, Dr Richard Nwankwoala, at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.
Education
UNILAG Institute Boss Wants Social Security For Youths
Social security for the youth will reduce their involvement in criminality and enhance their participation in nation building.
Director-General, Institute of Security, Nigeria, University of Lagos campus,Mr Adebayo Akinade, made the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Lagos yesterday.
According to him, the level of criminality among the youth has become worrisome and must be looked into to ensure national peace, stability and development.
“Nigeria has been witnessing increasing security challenges that have constituted a threat to the maintenance and survival of its democratic, political, social and economic systems.
“The question is what do we do to tackle the ugly trend or, at least, bring it down to the barest minimum?
“If you go through the objectives of this institute, you will discover that we concern ourselves mostly with security education and dissemination of security information, and we have been doing that for the past 30 years.
“We are currently planning to hold our 13th International Security Conference,” he said.
The official said that the conference would have the theme: “Community Policing and Neighbourhood Protection: Balancing Social Security and Peace Education for Sustainable Development”.
Looking closely at this year’s theme, you will see that we are concerned about what is happening,” he added.
The director-general said that the institute was focusing on tackling gangsterism and cultism into which some young people were being recruited.
“In fact, that is the nursery of the criminals.
“The upcoming conference will be addressing the major issues of youngsters going into criminality.
“That is what we are trying to check. If social programmes could be designed by governments, non-governmental organisations and others to go into solving youngsters’ social problems, that will be a check.
“When the #EndSars protest was on, you could see that hoodlums, miscreants took over the protest and started vandalism and attacks on innocent and law-abiding citizens,” he said.
The director-general noted that some youths were not properly placed, some jobless and some poverty-ridden.
“What do we do to engage them meaningfully and take them away from vices so they will be useful to the society.
“That is our area of concentration,” he said.
According to him, the way forward is to concentrate on the redirecting youths who go into criminality early in life.
“There should also be social security in place so that recruiting our youths into that class (criminality) can be effectively checked.
“That is the way forward.
“Law enforcement agencies in charge of our community policing must also be encouraged.
“Their conditions of service are not good enough.”
He added that there should be networks between the police or law enforcement agencies and communities.
“There should be a way of designing mutual relationship, he said.
