SMEs And Yuletide Seasons
Christmas period is fast approaching. In the next few days, the entire country will be in a festive mood with the citizenry engaging in buying and selling for the yuletide.
Many operators of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country have started stocking their shops with goods, mostly food items and Christmas gifts, in anticipation for yuletide patronage.
In this week’s edition of My Business, The Tide looks at the viability of SMEs during this year’s Christmas period, especially in the face of the recent lockdown occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic, the EndSARS protests and the new economic recession in the country. How have SME operators managed to stock their shops in preparation for the Christmas period and what are the chances of getting good patronage?
Our senior correspondent, Lilian Peters’ chats with some SME operators in Port Harcourt provide answers to these questions. Read on:
Pastor (Mrs) Joy Ezekiel Udoh of ‘Joyce Fashion’, said the sign of season sales were yet to be seen compared to the previous years.
She said, “ both the buyers and shop owners are complaining of lack of money in the system to even stock their shops.
“We only went to market to handpick small goods to keep the business going. Those that managed to buy did that on credit”.
She noted that the increase in price of fuel has further complicated the situation, as the cost of transportation of goods has gone up by 100 per cent.
The owner of ‘Joyce Fashion’ noted that the pump price of N170 per litre “is adding to the sufferings of the business men and women who have not even recovered from COVID-19 and #EndSARS losses.
“The situation is not funny, government needs to help the poor masses”.
A shoe dealer in Mile 3 Market, Diobu, Mr Uchenna Mgbeoji, said the year has already gone, “because COVID-19 changed everything in addition to the #EndSARS protest.
“Things are very expensive in the market and everybody is in trouble. By this time in the previous years, the season was at the peak for Christmas sales but now, the shops are empty because we do not have the money to stock our shops.
“The fall of Naira and the closure of Nigerian borders also contributed to what is happening to SMEs these days.
“SMEs manage to stay in business without making gains. How do you see business men and women staying at home for more than six months in the name of Coronavirus and #EndSARS protest?
“Remember that we paid shops and house rents, in addition to security and other fees. Now, schools have opened, how do we cope with all these problems?”, he asked.
The shoe dealer who also manages a fish pond said that the cost of feed has gone so high that the feed that used to cost N5,300 now cost N7, 300.
“In other countries like Dubai, government takes care of the people but here in Nigeria, the people take care of government which does not care whether you make gains or not”, he said.
The Managing Director of Bernice Boutique, Ewere Ochie, said, “I prefer the time of President Goodluck Jonathan when the Dollar was N170 with the Nigerian borders open for business.
“The prices of clothes are too high in the market, coupled with the transportation hike due to fuel increase.
“They said we are in second recession, as if we had ever gotten out of the first one. This government has failed us. We are only living by the grace of God.
“All we see (hear) are promises upon promises without the fulfillment. Since President Buhari took over office, l have not travelled out of the country to buy clothes for my boutique”.
Bernice Boutique Director said that there was no basis for comparison between this year’s Christmas period and the previous ones in the face of recent COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protest, which according to him, affected the economy and livelihoods.
“Most people lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and even borrowed money to pay school fees for their children. So, which one would they use for clothes?
“Sometimes, we open from morning till night without anybody coming to ask for even prices. It is that bad.
She said that SMEs operators, in addition to the cost of running business, suffer the payment of different fees to different bodies who often come to embarrass them.
MSME Fund: NASSI Urges Operators To Form Group
The Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) has urged the operators of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to register with trade groups to enable them access funds for their businesses.
Speaking at a press briefing recently, the immediate past Chairman of NASSI, Segun Kuti-George, said that financial institutions were only open to funding credible trade groups rather than lending to individuals.
Kuti-George disclosed that the 4th NASSI MSME Trade fair would hold from 27th of November to 1st of December, 2020 at Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.
He said, “We are encouraging as many members as possible to form groups. Funding is accessed much easier when there is a group with a leader. There are grants and loans coming out for different groups and they are at very low interest rates.”
According to him, fund is available but largely inadequate to meet the needs of over 40 million MSMEs in the country.
The former Chairman called on the Federal Government to encourage local producers by creating an enabling environment for the business community.
On the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), he said the organised private sector in the country was not ready because of the fear that the trade deal would put Nigerian products at a disadvantage where Nigerian markets would be flooded by products from other countries that are ready.
In her remarks, the Lagos State Chairman of NASSI, Mrs Gertrude Akhimien, said the association had been assisting businesses that were destroyed during the #EndSARS protest and affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, saying NASSI has secured the promise of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to compensate the affected businesses.
COVID-19: FG Urges Women To Apply For MSMEs Grant
The Federal Government has urged female entrepreneurs to apply for its ongoing intervention grant for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to enable them overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum, made the call at a news conference on the implementation process of the survival fund in Abuja, yesterday.
Katagum, who is also the Chairperson, Programme Steering Committee, said the Project Delivering Office (PDO) for the scheme was receiving feedbacks from Nigerians since its registration portal opened on September 21 for applicants.
According to her, the project, which will run for an initial period of three months, has provisions for 45 per cent female-owned businesses and five per cent for those with special needs.
She, however, noted that there had so far been low women enrolment on the scheme, and therefore called on state and local governments, and trade associations to mobilise women to apply for the grant.
The minister said: “There is need to mobilise more women because by the design of the programme, we are targeting 45 per cent of women beneficiaries and five per cent for those with special needs.
“I use this medium to encourage more women to apply, and we also urge associations to try assisting their members who do not have access to the internet.
“If you are a woman, apply and encourage others to apply because this money is there and we want to ensure that it gets to the targeted beneficiaries,” she said.
Katagum lauded MSMEs’ performances across the country and urged them to take full advantage of the scheme by applying for any category that suits their needs.
She said that although many Nigerians had applied for the grant but there was need for improved awareness creation for MSMEs, especially those in the grassroots to key into it.
According to her, the white list of beneficiaries fully verified for disbursement and payments to the approved block of beneficiaries has also started.
She said that disbursements had been approved for a total of 16,253 MSMEs businesses, accounting for a total of 101,567 beneficiaries.
“Also N30, 000 was paid to each of the 94,696 employees/beneficiaries, while N50, 000 was paid to each of the 6,871 employees/beneficiaries.
“And 2.6 per cent of the beneficiaries are people with special needs, while 43 per cent of the total beneficiaries are women in line with the guidelines on disbursement.
“The disbursements for payroll support commenced last week Wednesday, November 18 and it is ongoing presently across the country.
“However, due to the inability of some states to meet their targets, the portal will be reopened to accommodate such states,” she said.
Katagum said that distribution of beneficiaries across the country so far to include Lagos – 25,000, Kano -17,000 and Abia – 16,000 beneficiaries, while every other state has 13,000 beneficiaries each.
The minister said that the Formalisation Support Scheme, which is simply the registration of 250,000 new businesses with CAC started on October 26.
According her, the scheme has so far registered 9,084 MSMEs from Lagos State, 8,406 from Kano State and 7,906 from Abia, while other states have 6,606 beneficiaries each.
The minister said that prospective beneficiaries under the Artisans and Transport Grants scheme were being paid in three streams with each stream having 12 states.
“Under stream one, 29,000 beneficiaries (artisans) have been approved for payment across the following states, they are FCT, Lagos, Ondo, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Plateau and Delta.
“While disbursement to beneficiaries under the first stream was ongoing, enumeration of artisans in stream two commenced on October 26 and concluded on November 11.
“Beneficiaries under this stream have been fully verified and will start receiving payments from yesterday.
“The states under stream two comprise Taraba, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Edo, Ogun, Ekiti, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu and Ebonyi.
She said that enumeration of artisans under the third stream commenced on Nov. 13, and was concluded on November23 for Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Yobe, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Niger, Imo, Oyo, Osun, Jigawa, Gombe, Benue and Zamfara states.
Firm To Facilitate N5.7bn Loan For 25,000 Farmers
