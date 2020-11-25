Sports
Rivers United Targeting Silverware, This Season -Coach
Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt is poised to lay its hands on at least one trophy in the 2020/2021 football season. This was the declaration of the technical head of the club, Stanley Eguma while fielding questions from newsmen at the Dapo Abiodun Cup competition at Ijebu Ode over the weekend.
Eguma, whose side emerged winners of the recently concluded Governor Wike Pre- season Football Tournament in Port Harcourt was reacting to his team’s comeback 2-1 victory over MFM FC in their second game at Ijebu Ode. He was happy that the goal conceded by his side against the run of play did not demoralise the team, rather, it gingered them to fight back and win. He went ahead to commend the team, describing them as showing champions’ stuff.
He stated that the focus of the team is to win some silverware at the end of the season, with the NPFL title, the Federation Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup titles as targets.
“ Our target is to win something in the league this season, both in the NPFL and the Confederation Cup. I know it is very possible if we work very hard, for now, we have started and we hope that we will do a lot of hard work to achieve our collective goal, which is winning either the NPFL or the confederation Cup title or both”, said Eguma.
Though the coach said that at the club, they rely more on team work and do not judge the players individually, he, however, stated that the acquisition of the duo of Ifeanyi Anaemena and Keeper Theophilus Afelokai would go a long way to buoy the team, especially, in the continent, where they have garnered experience playing for their former club, Enyimba International.
“All the players have done well, we rely more on team work not individual players, we don’t judge them on individual basis but as a team and we are trying to gel as a team. But Anaemena and Afelokai are good and experienced players, they are integral members of the team, they came from the same club and the more they play, the more they get used to the team. I hope that their cohesion to give us more balance in the defence, we expect to see what they are made of and can bring to the team in the continent”.
Rivers United will be on duty this weekend against the Futuro Kings FC of Equatorial Guinea in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, which led them to withdraw from the Dapo Abiodun Cup at the weekend.
Eguma has promised not to underrate the opponents but to go to Equatorial Guinea and win in order to make the return leg a formality.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
Sports
National Sports Festival Postponed Till 2021
The 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, has been postponed till next year.
This is the second time the event is being postponed by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.
Tidesports source gathered that the postponement was because the ministry did not get approval from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to hold the multi-sports competition.
The National Sports Festival, was initially scheduled to hold in March in Benin, Edo State, but was postponed till December due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which also affected social and economic activities.
Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, John Joshua-Akanji, confirmed the postponment of the NSF to newsmen.
“Yes it has been postponed but there will be an official statement on that soon,” Joshua-Akanji said.
Delta State is the defending champion of the National Sports Festival following their spectacular show at the last edition held in Abuja.
Sports
Ogbomoso United FC Loses Player
National League side, Ogbomoso United FC has been thrown into mourning with one of its players, Rasaq Adetayo, confirmed dead yesterday.
Tidesports source reports that Adetayo, 24, a former Crown FC feeder player died after a brief illness.
The Media Officer of Ogbomoso United FC, Stephen Adetunji, who confirmed the death of the player, described the development as unfortunate.
“With deep sorrow in our hearts, we announce the passing of one of our players, Rasaq Adetayo, popularly called ‘Aro.’
“He passed away in the early hours of this morning. Rasaq, previously played for Young Stars, White Stars and Crown FC Feeder Club before joining Ogbomoso United FC.
“He died after a brief illness. May almighty Allah comfort the family and the entire football community.
“It’s a sad day for Ogbomoso United,” he added.
Sports
NWFL Season To Commence With 16 Clubs – Falode
Chairperson of the Nigerian Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has stated that the board is committed to roll with the 16 serious clubs that had complied with their registration requirements ahead the new season.
Speaking to newsmen, Falode stated that the NWFL is not looking for a non-compliance crowd but the few who are serious to do what they (the board) has instructed.
“On the level of compliance, we are very happy. As we speak now, 16 clubs have complied, and we are very happy with.”
“If it’s ten that are ready to do women football, we will run with the ten, it’s not about the number anymore but it’s about the quality, it is about what you give back.”
“Football is not charity, if you can’t fund it – you have no business being on it, so if it’s the ten that are ready in fact, the deadline has passed but some are pleading, give us three more days and we don’t want to be hard on them.
“We are going to allow them but if we don’t get the compliance needed we will run with the ten; do another draw with the ten that have complied and we will start the league according to the stipulated date,” she said.
Week 1 fixtures of the 2020 /2021 NWFL league are scheduled for
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 are as follow:
1 Amazon v Robo Queens
2 Adamawa Queens v Rivers angel
3 Confluence Queens vs Ibom Angels
4 Dream Stars v Delta Queens
5 Bayelsa v Pelicans Stars.
6 Edo Queens v Royal Queens
7 Abia Angels v Osun Babes.
8 Sunshine Queens v Heartland Queens.
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
FG, States, LGs Share N604bn In Oct, FAAC Confirms
- News5 days ago
Nigeria Sliding Into Bankruptcy, Secondus Alerts
- News5 days ago
FG, Govs Blame #EndSARS Protests, Others For Food Prices’ Hike
- News5 days ago
Dikio, N’Delta Leaders Agree On End To PAP
- Featured5 days ago
Buhari Pours Encomiums On Jonathan At 63
- News5 days ago
Cybercrime: Police Nab Three Nigerians Wanted By Singapore Interpol
- News5 days ago
Power Crisis: End Blame Game Now, NERC Tells DISCOs, TCN
- Nation5 days ago
Boko Haram: Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Women, Children In Borno …Track Down Bandits’ Collaborators