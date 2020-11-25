Rangers Coach Optimistic Ahead Of New NPFL Season

Chairperson of the Nigerian Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has stated that the board is committed to roll with the 16 serious clubs that had complied with their registration requirements ahead the new season.

Speaking to newsmen, Falode stated that the NWFL is not looking for a non-compliance crowd but the few who are serious to do what they (the board) has instructed.

“On the level of compliance, we are very happy. As we speak now, 16 clubs have complied, and we are very happy with.”

“If it’s ten that are ready to do women football, we will run with the ten, it’s not about the number anymore but it’s about the quality, it is about what you give back.”

“Football is not charity, if you can’t fund it – you have no business being on it, so if it’s the ten that are ready in fact, the deadline has passed but some are pleading, give us three more days and we don’t want to be hard on them.

“We are going to allow them but if we don’t get the compliance needed we will run with the ten; do another draw with the ten that have complied and we will start the league according to the stipulated date,” she said.

Week 1 fixtures of the 2020 /2021 NWFL league are scheduled for

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 are as follow:

1 Amazon v Robo Queens

2 Adamawa Queens v Rivers angel

3 Confluence Queens vs Ibom Angels

4 Dream Stars v Delta Queens

5 Bayelsa v Pelicans Stars.

6 Edo Queens v Royal Queens

7 Abia Angels v Osun Babes.

8 Sunshine Queens v Heartland Queens.