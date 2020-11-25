Niger Delta
Poultry Farmers Decry Scarcity Of Chicks In A’Ibom
Poultry farmers in Akwa Ibom State have decried scarcity of day-old-chicks in spite of the establishment of Akwa Prime Hatchery and Poultry limited with the capacity of 200, 000 chicks per week.
Some of the poultry farmers who spoke with journalists during a tour of the hatchery yesterday, in Uyo, expressed frustration over the challenges faced in bringing day-old-chicks from outside the state.
One of the poultry farmers, Mr Ekot Akpan, told newsmen that poultry farmers in the state were having a torrid experience.
Akpan, who has been in the poultry business for 12 years said 2020 was, indeed, a challenging year.
“For the 12 years that I have been in poultry farming, this is the first time that poultry farmers have been so harshly affected by both economic and non-economic factors and unfortunately, nobody can offer any explanation.
“There seems to be no government regulation of the poultry industry. How do you explain a situation where you wake up and suddenly the price of a day-old chick is N600, and a bag of feed as high as N6,000,” Akpan stated.
According to him, the hatchery constructed by the state government in 2016 to make day-old chicks affordable, has not yielded the desired result.
“Farmers are still getting their day- old-chicks from Ibadan, Kaduna, and Enugu. So, the question now is where is the hatchery,” he said.
Another poultry farmer, Mrs Eno Ukpong, expressed displeasure at the number of casualties she recorded the last time she ordered day-old-chicks from Ibadan.
She said she was excited just like other farmers about the idea of establishing the hatchery in the state, but the excitement soon ended as the hatchery has not produced chicks several years after inauguration.
The Tide reports that there were no activities at the hatchery at Mbiaya in Uruan Local Government Area, and the road leading to the complex is in a deplorable state.
UNICEF Reassures On Nigerian Children’s Future
The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF, has restated its commitment in ensuring a better future for all Nigerian children in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), submitting that their welfare and development remained a top priority.
The Chief of UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Dr Ibrahim Conteh, made the remarks in Calabar during this year’s World Children’s Day celebration, organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Cross River State Ministry of Women Affairs, and which had the theme ‘A Global Day of Action for Children by Children.’
Conteh reiterated that the concern for better future for children globally caused the international body to adopt the Declaration of the Right of the Child on November 20, 1959 and subsequent adoption of Convention on the Right of the Child (CRC) in 1998 by the UN General Assembly.
“As we mark, World Children’s Day 2020, we face a very different situation to previous years. COVID-19 is a child rights crisis and I thank you all for your commitment to protecting children from the impacts of this pandemic.
“Our post-pandemic rebuilding must meet the scale of this moment by overcoming our differences, and working across generations – to shape a world fit for every child to grow, develop and thrive.
“Children may be masked, but they are not muted. This World Children’s Day, we follow their lead and commit to working together to reimaging a better future,” he said.
Conteh, who was represented by Mr Victor Atuchukwu, child protection specialist, noted that UNICEF had four guiding principles to ensure implementation of these goals, and enumerated such principles to include non-discrimination of children no matter colour, tribe, religious belief; taking the best interests of the child into consideration in all things; the right to life, survival and development; and children’s right to express their views in all matters of issues affecting them.
“World Children Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day and is celebrated on 20th November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness amongst children worldwide and improving children welfare,” he said.
The State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon Rita Agbo Ayim, in her remarks, urged children to come forward with ideas on how government could impact on them for a better future but lamented that the lean resources at government’s disposals were hindering many development plans to give the leaders of tomorrow what could constitute an ideal world for them.
In their different reactions, children who were drawn from many secondary schools in Calabar, opined that their ideal world entails drastic reduction in mass suffering, elimination of pervading corruption and insecurity in the country, and creation of political atmosphere to enable youths to be at the helms of affairs politically and economically.
“The old generation in government has refused to retire. They would always have old mindsets which are not in tandem with the 21st century internet world.”
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
C’River Conducts Open, Competitive Bidding For Obudu Airport Project
The Cross River State Government yesterday conducted an open, competitive bidding for the Obudu International Airport Project.
The Tide reports that six construction firms: Sumec Nig. Ltd, CG Engineering, CIBA Nig. Ltd, Wokor Services, A&K Construction and Poa Adit Nig. Ltd., participated in the bidding.
The airport is sited in Obudu Local Government Area in Northern part of the state.
The International Cargo and Passenger Airport is one of the signature projects of Gov. Ben Ayade’s administration.
Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Aviation, Dr Jacob Otu-Enyia, explained that the planned opening of the project in March as was first advertised in three national dailies in February, was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Otu-Enyia said that the opening was rescheduled for Oct. 27 but was again stalled by the EndSARS protest.
The commissioner gave an assurance of the unwavering political will of the governor toward the realisation of the airport project, citing its provision in the 2021 Cross River Appropriation Bill.
According to him, the airport, when operational, will boost tourism in the state, grow the economy and create jobs.
“We are convinced that the Obudu International Cargo and Passenger Airport holds a lot of promise for us as a government and people determined to raise the bar of industrialisation and tourism in Nigeria,” he said.
The State House of Assembly represented by Mr Nelson Ofem, House Committee Chairman on Aviation, commended the transparent bidding process.
He urged the executive to ensure that the eventual winner of the bid delivered quality project.
Describing the airport as the pride of Cross River, Ofem thanked Ayade for driving the vision.
Similarly, the six firms that bidded for the project lauded the process, describing it as transparent.
They further praised Gov. Ayade for the vision and commended him for the fair and open process.
The Tide reports that representatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Cross River Due Process Office witnessed the exercise.
Delta Panel Of Inquiry Holds Inaugural Sitting In Warri
The Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Kiliings constituted by the state government on Monday has held its inaugural sitting yesterday at the Government House Annexe, Warri.
The Tide reports that the sitting was characterised by heated arguments as lawyers involved in the litigation insisted that the panel, headed by Justice Celestina Ogisi (rtd.), must also hear their cases pending in courts.
They contended that the measure would help the panel to make appropriate recommendations to the state government, where necessary.
However, Ogisi said it would be “sub-judice” for the panel to hear cases pending before courts of competent jurisdiction.
She said that the panel had limited time to complete its assignment and submit its recommendations.
According to her, the panel could only attend to cases that had already been concluded in the court.
Following the tension generated by the argument, Ogisi adjourned all the matters reportedly pending in court to Wednesday to enable the panel to take a decision on the issue.
Meanwhile, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Chief Victor Otomewo, has applauded the calibre of members of the panel.
