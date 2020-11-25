Law/Judiciary
Pathos Of Merchandise In Children
A horrifying reality that stares us in the face is the production and sale of babies. There are many maternity homes in the eastern part of the country that have become factories for the production of babies. These factories and their operators are known but people including the law enforcement agents seem to connive with it.
Pathetically, the ugly trend has crept into Etche and Oyigbo local government areas of River State. This benumbing illegality seems to fester, but the deafening silence on the part of the society and government’s inaction conspire to create a picture of legitimacy. Hence, the criminals engaged in the production and sale of babies go unpunished as they freely buy and sell.
Today babies’ production factories are all over the place and criminals are profiteering through the merchandise.
Before young women with unwanted pregnancies often had to battle with abortion, but now they find solace in some babies’ factory in their neighbourhood. Some traditional birth attendants are also culprits in this vicious trade.
The trend started with artificial insemination, a process by which the sperm and ova of male and female are extracted and fertilized externally and implanted on a host.
The host is usually the womb of a fertile woman. The reason for implantation, according to Mrs. Kelechi Enyie, a nurse attached to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Rivers State, is to manipulate the fertilisation process which had failed to take the natural-cause for effective reproduction.
Mrs. Enyie said implantation had helped spouses to have their own children when the natural way had failed.
She remarked that in situation where a spouse doesn’t have a womb, a surrogate mother could be used.
“There are other underlying factors that can make room for the use of surrogate mother apart from loss of womb” she noted.
Children production business is booming and surrogate mothers are having a bountiful harvest. The prices differ according to sex and number.
A woman, who spoke with The Tide under the cloak of anonymity in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said the babies’ production factories have agents, who bring customers to them. The agents are paid a percentage of the surrogate mother’s fees.
Consequently, the surrogate mothers, agents, doctors and midwives are making a lot of profits. Rapacious greed by doctors midwives and traditional birth attendants involved in the business have often left many surrogate mothers with little to fall back on.
An eyewitness, who spoke to The Tide under the cloak of anonymity, noted that a 14 year old girl, who was impregnated at Oyigbo, was given a paltry N250,OOO when she was delivered as a compensation from the sale of her baby, while the conspi ators got Nl,200,000 from the transaction. Regrettably, she didn’t ask anybody to sell her baby.
It was collusion among her traditional birth attendant and the nurse who acted as agent for the buyer and the doctor, who delivered her of the baby. She was simply ripped off.
The eye witness said the 14-year-old mother never saw her baby nor knew the sex.
While she was still in pains after labour, her baby disappeared. He said the mother later reported the matter to police in her neighbourhood.
According to him, the 14-year- old mother was later compensated at the behest of the police with more cash and asked to dump prosecution.
Unfortunately, the sordid picture is the lot of many young women, who are either impregnated by uncaring lovers or abandoned. However, our concern dwells mostly on the rectitude and legality of the production factories thriving in our city- centres.
The law does not recognize the merchandise in children. It is abominable and unlawful. Besides not all children purchased through this illegal trade grow up to the adult stage either in foster homes or homes of their adopters.
Some of the children end up in the hands of ritualists, who kill them for evil purposes. There is a level of secrecy that attends the illegal business; surrogate mothers must not know the buyers or adopters of their children. There is the apprehension that if they get to know, they may come to lay claim to their children thereafter.
Adoption is legal; in some states of Nigeria, adoption is done through the Ministry of Women Affairs. Application is made to the relevant authority, for example the Director, Child Development, Ministry of Women Affairs & Child development.
An application is also made to the magistrate court by somebody wishing to adopt a baby.
The applicant has to fill a set of forms and submit with copies of birth certificate of the child as well as medical certificate of fitness of the child obtained from government recognised hospital. It also requires a full photograph of the child and a passport size of the adopting parents, letter of employment from the applicant’s employer, affidavit of record/means deposed to by the applicant, and a consent letter from the biological parents or certificate of death of biological parents (where applicable).
But where the adopters are represented by a counsel, it will include a power of attorney donated by adopting parents.
During submission of the forms, the applicants are required to make a statutory payment; the amount to be paid varies from state to state.
Where all the necessary conditions have been fulfilled an application is made to the magistrate court. The hearing of the application may be in an open court or chambers.
If court is satisfied, it makes an award granting custody to the applicant as prayed or otherwise is struck out.
Unfortunately, nobody bothers to go through the whole hog. When women who have aged beyond menopause flaunt newborns, nobody bothers to ask questions.
This illicit trade will continue to kick us in the face unless government and people of Nigeria are determined to call a spade a spade.
Information sharing is important to bring this satanic business to an end and individual passing information to law enforcement agents must be willing to stand as prosecution witnesses.
Therefore, individuals and relevant government agencies must work in concert to end the social malaise.
By: Chidi Enyie
Law/Judiciary
Oyigbo Crisis: NBA Set To Render Free Legal Services
The Rivers state branch of Nigerian Bar Association NBA has stated its readiness to offer free legal services to all citizens including security personnels affected in the Oyigbo recent crisis if the state judicial Panel of Inquiry that commenced yesterday extended its term of reference to include Oyigbo crisis in the state.
The first Vice Chairman of Rivers State chapter of NBA, John Martins Akpokpo restated this last Friday in an interview with newsmen in PortHarcourt.
He called on the members of the public affected to reach out to the NBA branches free service desks in the state for proper guidance on how to go about the issues.
“It is obvious that the Rivers State Judicial Panel of Inquiry will expand its term of reference to include Oyigbo crisis in Rivers State, and if that is done we are going to render free legal services not only to private citizens but also to the families of police and soldiers who died in the crisis at Oyigbo.
“Our free legal services is open to all citizens including the security personnel if they approach us.” The NBA Leader said.
Akpokpo said because of Oyigbo issue the state NBA had interfaced with the Attorney General of Rivers State to ensure that NBA had observer status at the sitting of the panel in the state.
He appealed to the panel to give NBA the position of Observer in the sitting of the panel just like in Lagos State that included NBA Lagos as observer in the sitting.
The chairman also expressed confidence in the state panel of Inquiry and said that the members were made of people from difference segments including the representatives of the civil society organizations in the state.
“We don’t have any doubts on the capacities and abilities of the commission, they are drawn from difference segments including the civil society organizations, We have the confidence that they will do justice. “
He called on the members of the public to use the advantage of the panel to express whatever seemed as injustice to them to be addressed properly in accordance with the rule of law.
By: Enoch Epelle
Law/Judiciary
Court Jails Six Foreigners, One Nigerian For Oil Theft
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has sentenced six foreigners and a Nigerian to seven years imprisonment for oil theft.
The verdict delivered by Justice J. K, Omotosho followed three years of prosecution by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The foreigners include two Pakistanis – Mohammed Ejaz and Nasser Khan; two Ukrainians – Oleksandr Nazarenko and Oleksandr Kashernvi; a Ghanaian, Romeo Annang, and one Indonesian, Fredrik Omenu.
A Nigerian member of the gang, David Otuohi, also bagged the same jail term.
This was disclosed in a statement by the EFCC, and made available to newsmen.
The convicts were arraigned on November 21, 2017 for oil theft, alongside three other foreigners and another Nigerian, who were discharged and acquitted by the court.
They were all docked alongside a company; Asztral Shipping Corporation SA, and a vessel, MT. TECNE (a.k.a MT STAR), on four counts bordering on conspiracy, dealing in petroleum products without a licence and tampering with oil pipelines.
One of the counts read, “That you, Victor Azebiri, David Otuhohi, Mohammed Ejaz, Naseer Khan, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Oleksandr Kashernvi, Romeo Annang, Francis Ahorlu, Kwesi Attah, Victor Mikpayi, Frederik Fatin Omenu, Astral Shipping Corporation SA, MT TECNE a.k.a. MT STAR (Vessel), Peter Ala (at large), David Ogoma, a.k.a. Ambassador (at large) and others now at large, on or about the 20th and/or 25th day of April, 2017 at Escravos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: distribute, deal in, or with petroleum product without appropriate licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and Punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act.”
The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them, following which they were tried by the EFCC, which presented evidence and witnesses that testified against them.
In his judgment, Justice Omotosho, found them guilty of all the four charges, and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment with an option of fine of N2million each.
The sentences run concurrently from their date of arraignment.
The company involved in the crime, Asztral Shipping Corporation SA, was wound up by the court while the vessel carrying the offensive crude oil, MT TECNE, aka MT STAR (vessel) was forfeited to the Federal Government.
It was gathered that the suspected oil thieves ran into troubled waters when their ship was intercepted by the NNS DELTA on 25 April, 2017 at Shell Petroleum Development Company, Afremo ‘A’ Terminal, South East of Escravos in Burutu LGA of Delta State, for illegal loading of petroleum products suspected to be crude oil.
The crew members were said to have siphoned about 1,905,836 cubic litres of crude oil.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Law/Judiciary
Group Condemns Violence Against Women
As the international community marks 16 days of activism on violence against women today, the Director, Centre for Conflict and Gender Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Heoma Nsirim-Worlu, has said that violence against women is tantamount to violation of human right of the girl child.
Nsirim-Worlu said this yesterday in Port Harcourt in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism from today to December, 10,2020.
She noted that the centre was in partnership with the Rivers state Ministry of Women Affairs, and added that they joined the international community to mark 16 days of gender-based violence.
According to her, violence against women was as old as humanity, and urged women to take steps to report violence whenever they experience such.
“We all know that violence against women is as old as humanity. violence against women is violation of human right of women and girls and also a public health problem. Lack of access to education and other life opportunities; as well as low social status in communities are linked to violence against women and girl”, she said.
. “Violence by an intimate partner is one of the most common forms of violence against women and many women do not seek help or report violence against them when it occurs, due to fear of losing their partners or spouses and societal perception (Stigmatisation)”, she added.
She recalled that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, about one in three women experience physical or sexual violence.
Most of such violence, she said, were perpetrated by intimate partners, which included parents.
“In recent times, lockdown as imposed by governments of the world in order to control the spread of the disease has restricted women’s mobility, increased economic strain and stress. “During the period of lockdown, there were reports of myriad of gender-based violence with some recent data showing increases in gender-based violence across the world, especially in Nigeria”, she pointed out.
As a way forward, she suggested behavioral change for partners, and added that it will reduce the risk of violence against women and girls.
Another antidote for violence against women and the girl child, she said was the education of citizens as well as enactment of relevant legislations and acts on violence against women and girls.
She also pointed out that respect, love and tolerance for one another will also help in preventing violence against women.
The Tide learnt that violence against women and the girl child was on the rise during the lockdown period and #EndSARS era, while agitation for the promotion of women and the girl child rights was gradually gaining international recognition.
By: King Onunwor
