Ogbomoso United FC Loses Player
National League side, Ogbomoso United FC has been thrown into mourning with one of its players, Rasaq Adetayo, confirmed dead yesterday.
Tidesports source reports that Adetayo, 24, a former Crown FC feeder player died after a brief illness.
The Media Officer of Ogbomoso United FC, Stephen Adetunji, who confirmed the death of the player, described the development as unfortunate.
“With deep sorrow in our hearts, we announce the passing of one of our players, Rasaq Adetayo, popularly called ‘Aro.’
“He passed away in the early hours of this morning. Rasaq, previously played for Young Stars, White Stars and Crown FC Feeder Club before joining Ogbomoso United FC.
“He died after a brief illness. May almighty Allah comfort the family and the entire football community.
“It’s a sad day for Ogbomoso United,” he added.
Rangers Coach Optimistic Ahead Of New NPFL Season
Rangers International FC Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has expressed optimism of a good campaign ahead of the new season as the team begins camping in Abakaliki.
Salisu led a squad of 40 players and his backroom staff for a week’s camping exercise in Abakaliki on Monday, ahead of the commencement of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season.
Before travelling to Ebonyi state, Rangers had trained at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Stadium, Salisu said with what he has seen from the players, the club will excel in the coming season.
“Sincerely, with what I have seen of the players since we resumed, I believe we shall make our fans very happy at the end of the season. As we go for the one-week close camping in Abakaliki, it will give us ample opportunity to do the finishing touch to the team we are building to fly our flag very high,” the Rangers boss said.
While in Abakaliki, Rangers will engage some teams in friendly games with fellow NPFL side, Dakkada expected to be among the clubs.
Twenty-seven retained and ten new players made the trip for the close camping with former Dakkada players, Femi Ajayi and Esor Achibong, leading the new ‘Antelopes’ while Osas Okoro, Ibrahim Olawoyin, Tony Shimaga and Israel Abia headline the numbers among the retained players.
Rangers will kick start their campaign with a trip to Port-Harcourt where they will lock horns with Rivers United, before returning to the Coal City to play host to Akwa United F.C a week later.
National Sports Festival Postponed Till 2021
The 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, has been postponed till next year.
This is the second time the event is being postponed by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.
Tidesports source gathered that the postponement was because the ministry did not get approval from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to hold the multi-sports competition.
The National Sports Festival, was initially scheduled to hold in March in Benin, Edo State, but was postponed till December due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which also affected social and economic activities.
Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, John Joshua-Akanji, confirmed the postponment of the NSF to newsmen.
“Yes it has been postponed but there will be an official statement on that soon,” Joshua-Akanji said.
Delta State is the defending champion of the National Sports Festival following their spectacular show at the last edition held in Abuja.
NWFL Season To Commence With 16 Clubs – Falode
Chairperson of the Nigerian Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has stated that the board is committed to roll with the 16 serious clubs that had complied with their registration requirements ahead the new season.
Speaking to newsmen, Falode stated that the NWFL is not looking for a non-compliance crowd but the few who are serious to do what they (the board) has instructed.
“On the level of compliance, we are very happy. As we speak now, 16 clubs have complied, and we are very happy with.”
“If it’s ten that are ready to do women football, we will run with the ten, it’s not about the number anymore but it’s about the quality, it is about what you give back.”
“Football is not charity, if you can’t fund it – you have no business being on it, so if it’s the ten that are ready in fact, the deadline has passed but some are pleading, give us three more days and we don’t want to be hard on them.
“We are going to allow them but if we don’t get the compliance needed we will run with the ten; do another draw with the ten that have complied and we will start the league according to the stipulated date,” she said.
Week 1 fixtures of the 2020 /2021 NWFL league are scheduled for
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 are as follow:
1 Amazon v Robo Queens
2 Adamawa Queens v Rivers angel
3 Confluence Queens vs Ibom Angels
4 Dream Stars v Delta Queens
5 Bayelsa v Pelicans Stars.
6 Edo Queens v Royal Queens
7 Abia Angels v Osun Babes.
8 Sunshine Queens v Heartland Queens.
