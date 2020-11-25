Nation
Nigeria Not Part Of $15,000 Visa Bond Pilot, US Govt Clarifies …As Trump Activates New Policy
The United States Mission has said Nigeria is not included in the US’ pilot visa bond programme.
The US Mission in Nigeria made this known in a statement on its website, yesterday.
The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump had issued a new temporary rule for African tourists.
The new rule could require tourist and business travellers from some countries, most in Africa, to pay a bond of as much as $15,000 to visit the United States.
The US State Department said the temporary final rule, which takes effect December 24 and runs through June 24, targets countries whose nationals have higher rates of overstaying B-2 visas for tourists and B-1 visas for business travellers.
The statement read, “In response to the April, 2019, Presidential Memorandum on Combating High Non-immigrant Overstay Rates, the Department and our embassies and consulates overseas conducted an in-depth analysis to identify and address root causes of overstays.
“Among other efforts to address this challenge, the State Department is considering additional steps to address overstays, including piloting a limited visa bonds programme to test, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, the operational feasibility of posting, processing, and discharging visa bonds as means to ensure the timely departure from the United States of certain travellers.
“Accordingly, the State Department will begin a limited six-month visa bond pilot programme beginning on December 24, 2020.
“We are committed to combating visa overstays and making sure travellers to the United States respect?our laws.
“The implementation of this pilot builds on our engagement with foreign governments in recent years and will ensure continued progress to reduce overstay rates. Nigeria is not included in this six months pilot programme.”
Earlier, speculations had triggered panic that Nigerians and other non-Americans travelling to the United States will, from next month, pay between $5,000 and $15,000 bond.
This is as it has been revealed that the new policy by the Trump administration takes effect from December 24, 2020, and will last until June 24, 2021.
The Temporary Final Rule (TFR) is contained in a Department of State Public Notice: 11218 (RIN 1400-AE99).
The rule aims to discourage non-citizens’ overstay in America.
The notice stated that the programme does not aim to assess whether issuing visa bonds will be effective in reducing the number of aliens who overstay their temporary business tour as visitor/tourist (B-1/B-2) visa.
“Visa applicants potentially subject to the Pilot Programme include aliens who: are applying for visas as temporary visitors for business or pleasure (B-1/B-2); are from countries with high visa overstay rates; and already have been approved by DHS for an inadmissibility waiver.”
The State Department noted that the program applies to nationals of specified countries with high overstay rates to serve as a diplomatic tool to encourage foreign governments to take all appropriate actions to ensure their nationals timely depart the U.S. after making temporary visits.
“The Pilot Programme will run for six months. During that period, consular officers may require non-immigrant visa applicants falling within the scope of the Pilot Programme to post a bond in the amount of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 as a condition of visa issuance”, it added.
The amount of the bond will be determined by the consular officer based on the circumstances of the visa applicant.
The rule authorizes consular officers to require the posting of a Maintenance of Status and Departure Bond (visa bond) by an alien applying for, and otherwise eligible to receive, a business visitor/tourist (B-1/B-2) visa.
The notice said the pilot program will help the State Department assess the operational feasibility of posting, processing, and discharging visa bonds, in coordination with DHS.
This, it noted, will inform any future decision concerning the possible use of visa bonds to address the national security and foreign policy objectives articulated in the Presidential Memorandum.
“The Presidential Memorandum highlights the fact that visa overstay rates are unacceptably high for nationals of certain countries and concludes that, “individuals who abuse the visa process and decline to abide by the terms and conditions of their visas, including their visa.”
An overstay is described as a non-immigrant lawfully admitted to the U.S. for an authorized period, but remains beyond his or her authorized period of admission.
The new policy comes months after America announced a plan to restrict students from Nigeria and others from admission of more than two years.
The DHS proposed a “maximum admission period of up to 2 years for certain students”.
FG Pledges Support As Police Begin Training Of Investigators
The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammad Dingyadi, has pledged his ministry’s continued support for the training of Nigerian police personnel.
Dingyadi made the pledge, yesterday, in Abuja at the opening of a training programme for criminal investigators organised by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit.
Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Temitope Peters, the minister lauded the IGP for his commitment to the capacity development of his personnel.
He said the training was timely, considering the need and efforts by the Federal Government and other stakeholders to reform the Nigerian Police.
According to him, the police reform will include introduction of technology and other equipment that will enhance the efficiency of the service delivery of police personnel.
Dingyadi said the reform would also include the improvement of the welfare of police personnel to boost their morale.
While noting that the ministry was doing its best to improve on the professionalism and ethical conduct of its personnel, the minister urged the police to embrace community policing.
The IGP, Mr Mohammed Adamu, said the training was a reflection of his conviction that the capacity of human asset of any organisation was fundamental to the attainment of its goals.
Adamu, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General in discharge of Force Intelligent Unit, Ibrahim Lamorde, said capacity development was more critical to a law enforcement and investigative agency such as the police.
According to him, the rapidly changing dynamics of crime and the attendant increasing threat to national security required quality police investigators.
He said such investigators must have the requisite professional knowledge, experience, self confidence and competence to undertake complex investigative tasks.
Adamu called on the participants to take advantage of the training programme to acquire requisite knowledge that would be proudly applied to make a difference in the field of investigation.
The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Rep. Usman Kumo, said that the training was timely “considering what is happening in the country now.”
He said the IGP Monitoring Unit, saddled with the responsibility of checkmating the activities of other police officers, should see this as a clarion call to continue on the path of justice.
Kumo assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would not relent in equipping the force to ease the country’s security challenges.
“The IGP Monitoring Unit in the past has shown that competence; I urge you to continue in that path to have a good scorecard to ensure that Nigeria is insecurity free,” the lawmaker said.
On his part, Assistant Commissioner of Police, who is the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Adamu Elleman, said that under his watch the unit had been able to build on the achievements of the Force’s “ZERO tolerance for corruption’’.
He said the unit would stop the extortion of money from motorists on public highways by police officers on crimes control, road block and illegal detention of suspects.
He said that policemen were put under constant check as a reminder that they were not allowed to misbehave.
“However, because of the need for technology driven investigation towards achieving a high level of performance, the unit is collaborating with requisite bodies from different fields to train the officers by providing them with needed approach for modern policing,” he said.
The training on “Ethical Practices in Policing and Criminal Investigation’’ was organised for criminal investigators.
Nigeria’ll Always Stand By Chad, Buhari Assures
President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria would always be there for the Republic of Chad, saying that the countries were not only neighbours but brothers.
Buhari said this when he received a Special Envoy from President Idris Deby of Chad, at the State House, Abuja, yesterday.
The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.
“Nigeria appreciates the support she is getting in tackling insecurity from Chad Republic.
“We are aware of the problem Chad has with Libya, which supports some Chadian rebels, trying to destabilise the country.
”The instability in Libya after 42 years of Muammar Gaddafi affects all of us in the Sahel region.
”From Mauritania to Central Africa Republic, Gaddafi recruited gunmen, who learnt to do nothing else than to kill. When the former Libyan leader was killed, they escaped with their arms, and are wreaking havoc all over the place now,” Buhari said.
While stressing that Nigeria was grateful to Chad for its numerous support in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, the president assured that Nigeria will always support Chad to achieve its local and international aspirations.
The Special Envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad, Mr Amine Abba-Sidick, conveyed a message from his president, whom he said sent fraternal greetings to Buhari and Nigerians in general.
Buhari Recommits To Women’s Status Improvement
President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration remains committed to eradicating poverty and enhancing growth and development for women and girls.
The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said Buhari gave the assurance in a message to mark the 2020 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
The Tide source reports that from November 25, the United Nations’ “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence” will begin and end on December 10.
According to the president, the International Day of Eliminating Violence against Women presents a unique opportunity to highlight actions taken by his administration to address violence against women and girls.
Buhari disclosed that, to address these developments, governments at Federal and State levels had put in place various measures to curb sexual and gender-based violence, “which has increased due to the lockdown measures introduced to check the COVID-19 pandemic”.
He said his administration had initiated programmes such as: Tradermoni, Marketmoni and Farmersmoni under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme as part of measures to address gender-based poverty in the country.
”To mitigate the socio-economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has prioritised vulnerable groups, including women, in the provision of medical and social assistance”.
”Our administration remains committed to eradicating poverty and enhancing growth and development for women and girls”.
”In the last year, over one million Nigerians have been enrolled into National Social Register of Poor and Vulnerable Households to enable them to access needed social assistance”.
”Under the National Social Investment Programme, we have commenced cash transfers and distribution of food items to individuals and families across all States in Nigeria as palliatives”.
”The palliatives will cushion thee of the Coronavirus pandemic,” Buhari explained.
He said his administration believed that the promotion and protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms are critical to the attainment of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.
The president urged the international community to support the mandate and operations of the Human Rights Council.
He said this was in the quest of the council to strengthen institutions in relation to gender equality and empowerment, as well as the elimination of all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.
”We have developed additional strategies to improve the quality of life for women and girls, redoubling our efforts to improve access to productive resources for women and girls as well as continue to ensure the protection of fundamental rights”.
”We are very mindful of the necessity to empower women and girls for the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; the African Union Agenda 2063; as well as the Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action”.
”I wish you successful commemoration and Days of Activism,” Buhari said, in the statement”.
