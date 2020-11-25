Business
Modular Refineries ’ll Make Petroleum Products Available – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari says the establishment of modular refineries in the country will make petroleum products available and eliminate importation.
The president said this in Abuja, yesterday at the virtual inauguration of the 5,000-barrels-per-day Waltersmith modular refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State.
President Buhari also performed the ground-breaking for the Phase-2 works aimed at expanding the capacity of the refinery to 50,000 barrels per day.
According to him, the deployment of modular refineries is one of the four key elements of his administration’s refinery roadmap rolled out in 2018.
He said that the deployment of such refineries would make Nigeria a net exporter of petroleum products.
The president said he was happy that the Waltersmith Refinery in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State was coming on stream within two years of the inauguration of the roadmap, after many years of granting licenses for the establishment of modular refineries with nothing to show for it.
“Furthermore, there is increased momentum in the other three focus areas under the roadmap covering the rehabilitation of existing refineries, co-location of new refineries, and construction of greenfield refineries.
“The realisation of the Refinery Roadmap will ultimately lead us to becoming a net exporter of petroleum products not only to neighbouring countries but to the worldwide market.
“This modular refinery is the largest commissioned modular refinery in the country today.
“The role played by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in going into collaboration with Waltersmith Refining and Petrochemical Company is novel in concept and superb in delivery,” he said.
The president described plans to expand the crude oil and condensates refining capacity of the refinery to 50,000 barrels per day as “an important part of economic reforms the country is undergoing.
“I look forward to seeing this new phase completed within the target timeframe.”
President Buhari, therefore, directed the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), as well as all relevant government agencies to give Waltersmith Refining Company all the necessary support it would need to access crude oil and condensate feedstock for the timely delivery of the additional capacity.
The President said he was pleased to note that hundreds of direct and indirect jobs were created during the construction of the first phase of the project in addition to the various business opportunities in line with his administration’s agenda on job creation
He said he was hopeful that the implementation of the second phase of the project would create bigger additional employment opportunities.
Buhari expressed appreciation to the local community and the people of Imo for hosting the refinery, which, he stressed, would create prosperity and economic development in the area.
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and the Minister of State, Petroleum, timi silver cut the tape on behalf of the president at the event which was also attended by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari.
FG’s $2 bn Refining Pact With Niger Sparks Outrage
The recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the Niger Republic on refining of petroleum products has sparked a public outrage, mostly from the Niger Delta region.
The Tide’s findings show that the $2 billion pact in which Nigeria will transport crude by pipeline to Niger, and in turn buy the refined product from Niger did not go down well with many Nigerians.
Public analysts who spoke to our correspondent on the development said the pact raised so much questions on the sincerity of the present administration in fixing the existing refineries in the country.
According to a public commentator, Nathan Barine, “it is a big shame that the Federal Government entered into such agreement with the Niger Republic, which is a very smaller country that is not up to Lagos State.
He said the Federal Government was yet to tell the world the real reason behind the agreement it signed with Niger that has a refining capacity of 20,000 barrel per day, compared to Nigeria’s refineries that have the capacity to refine more than that.
Another public analyst, Barr. Chimelem Wodi, described the agreement as another form of colonialism, alleging that it was a deliberate plan by the Federal Government to transport the crude from the Niger Delta to boost refining activities in Niger.
“I see an ethnic collaboration in the whole thing, and the move is to make the economy of Niger and the Northern states closer to them to boom, while the refineries here are undermined which has caused many loss of jobs.
“They know what they are doing. Why can’t our refineries here be fixed, and how much will it cost to fix the refineries here? All of a sudden, you are (Federal Government) signing MoU of $2 billion to boost Niger’s economy and the economy of some northern states closer to them”, he said.
Wodi called on the Niger Delta leaders to wake up and speak on the continuous neglect of refineries in the region.
However, the chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers State chapter, supported the agreement.
He said that the MoU with Niger would be less stringent and stressful than other importations of petroleum products with vessels from far countries, because of nearness of Nigeria to Niger Republic.
According to him, the transportation of crude through the pipeline is cheaper in the supply chain, than through the sea and vessels.
He, however, described as embarrassing the Federal Government’s move to abandon the nation’s four refineries with a refining capacity of 450,000 barrel per day, only to sign an MoU of $2 billion with Niger that has a refining capacity of just 20,000 barrel per day.
By: Corlins Walter
CBN Retains Lending Rate At 11.5%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this after the committee’s two-day meeting in Abuja, yesterday.
The apex bank also retained the Cash Reserve Ratio and Liquidity Ratio at 27.5 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.
The Tide recalls that at the last MPC meeting in September, the committee reduced the MPR from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent.
This is coming as Nigeria entered second recession in five years as official figures published last Saturday show that the economy shrank again in the third quarter of this year.
This year’s recession, occasioned by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, is worse than that of 2016.
The National Bureau of Statistics, (NBS) in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for Q3, said the GDP which is the broadest measure of economic prosperity, fell by 3.62 in the three months to September.
For the first time in more than three years, the Nigerian economy shrank in the second quarter of this year as the GDP fell by 6.10 per cent, compared with a growth of 1.87 per cent in Q1.
The NBS had said in August that the economic decline in Q2 was largely attributable to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activity resulting from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.
It said the contraction in Q2 brought to an end the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.
The economy, which emerged from its first recession in 25 years in Q2 2017 when it posted a 0.7 per cent growth, had continued its slow recovery since then but the COVID-19 crisis made things worse.
It will be recalled that, the economy slipped into recession in Q2 of 2016 as the GDP shrank by 2.1 per cent after falling by 0.4 per cent in Q1 on the back of the steep fall in global crude oil prices and the country’s production volumes.
Last month, the World Bank revised its 2020 forecast for Nigeria’s economy to -4.1 per cent from its previous projection of -3.2 per cent, saying the country’s near-term outlook was subject to “considerable uncertainty”.
The bank had said in June that the collapse in crude oil prices, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, was expected to “plunge the Nigerian economy into a severe recession, the worst since the 1980s”.
FIRS Rakes In N4.178tr From Taxes
The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Mamman Nami yesterday said the agency has raked in N4.178trillion revenue out of the N4. 239trillion target it set for itself between January and October.
He also claimed that he inherited N38billion debts from his predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Fowler which included about N20billion official debts and N18billion unofficial.
He explained that it is the core mandate of the FIRS to collect Stamp Duties, adding that the first tax introduced in 1904 by the British colonial masters was Stamp Duties.
Nami, who made the clarifications in a chat with some media chiefs in Abuja, said the FIRS was not usurping the powers of any agency.
He expressed optimism that the agency should be able to exceed the N5. 076trillion tax receipts for 2020
He said: “As at October, we have realised about N4.178trillion out of our target of N4.230trillion. This translates to about 98 per cent or approximately 99per cent.
“All things being equal, we should be able to exceed our target of N5.076 trillion by the end of 2020.”
On the allegation that his predecessors could not meet revenue target, he said: “I don’t think that is correct. I remember former Executive Chairman, Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru and her successor, Kabiru Mashi met their targets and even exceeded them. But since they left office, nobody has come in to ensure that this type of performance is sustained.
“What we have done as a team, I don’t want to give myself credit because they are fantastic, is to leverage their experience of about 30 years, to see that we come up with strategies that will move tax administration forward. And one of the things we have done is to ensure that we deploy technology,” he explained.
He said the FIRS under him inherited about N38billion debts officially and unofficially.
He said: “We actually met a lot of debts but like someone said, service is a growing concern. What we met was about N20billion and what we have prioritized is paying them by installment. I think as it is today, we have gone past 50 per cent. That is what we saw officially.
“Unofficially, we met a debt of about N18 billion which was borrowed from our Special Project Account. Today, I think we have refunded about N11billion to that account,” he said.
Nami insisted that it is the prerogative of the FIRS to collect Stamp Duty because it is a tax introduced to the country in 1904 by the colonial masters.
“When you talk of Stamp Duty, we have stated our core mandate and if you define Stamp Duty, you will now realise that we are not usurping anybody’s powers. It is somebody who wanted to take our powers from us.
“If our responsibility as a revenue generating unit is to assess, collect and account for tax, it will be unfair for any agency of government to now say that it wants to collect tax irrespective of the way the tax is called.
”I want you to also remember that the first tax introduced in Nigeria by the colonial masters in 1904 was Stamp Duty. If this was the first tax and if somebody is coming in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 to say that this person or agency should administer this, I think it should be strange to all of us,” Nami said, adding that the FIRS was not “sleeping over tax evasion” because it is a serious crime being committed by big men in the society.
He said some service providers have been uncovered in Lagos for not remitting Value Added Tax (VAT) running into billions of naira.
The FIRS chief said: “Tax evasion is a very serious crime; it is a thing that worries us a lot. This is why we have a department in the Enforcement Support Group called Special Crime Department. We are actually not sleeping over it; we are not trying to ignore the fact that there are big men in this country that are evading taxes
“But from the way we are going, we have what we call multiplier effects even in business investment. We are a typical investment country, so it is one thing that leads to another.
“What I have done is to empower Enforcement Support Group to leverage technology and secondly other stakeholders’ collaboration for information sharing.
“We just concluded one investigation in Lagos. That was why I hid myself in Lagos for one week. We discovered that there are service providers, let me not be specific, that work for some of our taxpayers but they collect VAT and they do not remit.
“I can assure you that there are people that are so big in this country but assessments have been raised in billions of naira and sent to them. Like I said, it is an indirect tax regime that we are pursuing. We told them that they are only agents, it has got nothing to do with their income, it has nothing to do with the profits they made for rendering these services.
“They have earned 100 per cent of their income and something (VAT) that is added on top to bring to the FIRS, they collected and kept.
“So, what we did was to attach the invoice for such organisations and asked them to give us the money. They know they cannot come near us, we won’t tolerate such things. And it is as a result of that the revenue figure continues to increase.”
