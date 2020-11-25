Health
Immunization: Expert Seeks Policy On Tetanus Booster Dose
The State Immunization Officer, Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr Inwon Joseph Urang, has called for a state government policy on administering Tetanus Booster Dose to both pre-school and school age children in the State.
Dr Urang, who made the call in a recent presentation on “Update on Immunization in Rivers State”, stated that the policy on Tetanus Booster Dose is necessitated by developments in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) and other tertiary hospitals that have recorded large number of tetanus in school age children.
“We are actually making advocacy for policy change, so that we can introduce a booster dose of tetanus (vaccines) for pre-school and school age children.
“This is because of the findings from UPTH and other tertiary hospitals where we are having large number of tetanus cases in school age children who are coming down with tetanus”, he said.
He explained that currently, pre-school age children are given Penta Vaccines 1,2, and 3, which is five vaccines in one, and given to the child at 6,10, and 14 weeks old.
Urang noted that so far there is a drop in cases of vaccines preventable diseases, meaning that immunization is “doing fairly well” in the State.
According to him, “we are not seeing large cases of measles, we’re not seeing large number of diphtheria, etc. Once you are not seeing them, it actually shows that immunization is getting to these children. So, the burden of these illnesses are reduced”.
While noting that immunization in the State faces numerous challenges, Dr Urang identified what he called “Denominator issue” as a major challenge.
Denominator issue, he said, has to do with accurate number of children to be vaccinated, and the actual number that are vaccinated.
“We need to work out a practical way of having the actual number of persons that we need to vaccinate, and actually improve on it”, he said.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Tackling Urinary Problems, Naturally
Infections in the urinary tract is a common ailment among both male and female. In women it may come in the form of difficulty holding urine and in the men, it may be in the form of difficulty passing urine. So no matter the form it comes, one needs to be alert and take necessary steps to treat it.
One common urinary problem in women is called ‘Cystititis,’ which is simply inflammation of the bladder. cystititis, is more common in women than in men, because women have a shorter urethra and so bacteria have a shorter distance to travel to infect the bladder.
Symptoms of Cystitis include urgent, frequent desire to urinate, leaking urine involuntarily, burning or pain on urination and blood in the urine.
In men, urinary infections stem from sexual infections such as gonorrhea, syphilis, prostate and others.
When once the bladder gets problem discharging, it begins to affect the kidney and other organs that are responsible for producing wastes in the body.
Some of the ailments that can lead to urinary problems include, diabetes and high blood pressure. Too much passing of urine can lead to fatigue, weakness and dizziness.
Obesity has also been touted to lead to urinary problems since the body is overwhelmed with wastes and fatty acids, which often leads to diabetes.
Nature has provided lots of remedies to tackle this malady. Apart from conventional medicine, there are many local verifiable cures to urinary problem discovered by local people.
One natural remedy to urinary problem is corn silk.
Corn silk has potassium which acts as a diuretic by reducing fluid retention and it has been used safely for centuries to aid healing.
The best way to use corn silk is to make tea with it. A handful of corn silk is added to boiling water and allowed to infuse for 10 minutes before drinking.
Herbalists also believe plantain and thyme combined together can help urine. Also useful is cranberry juice, the juice of cranberries contain compounds that may help to prevent urinary tract infections.
Since parsley leaves are diuretic to make the body pass most urine, a blend of parsley and garlic cloves can help check infection. Garlics are natural antibiotics, so if combined with the leaves they can help clear the tract by making urine flow naturally.
However, pregnant women are advised to avoid parsley due to its effect on the womb.
Health
Infectious Diseases, Rampant Among Drug Addicts – NGO
A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Bensther Development Foundation, says infectious diseases are rampant among drug addicts in the society.
Executive Director of the foundation, Mr Nonso Maduka, disclosed this during a Stakeholders’ Forum on Infectious Diseases, Drug Use and Achieving SDG3 yesterday in Enugu.
Maduka explained that infectious diseases such as HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis C and B were prevalent among drug addicts, who inject the substance into their blood.
The director further asserted that one out of three persons who use cannabis has mental health problem.
He noted that not all drug addicts are criminals as there are different reasons that made them drug addicts.
Maduka urged the public to always discourage illicit drug users from using drugs, through counseling, showing them kindness, and taking them to hospital for treatment.
”There are lack of facilities and capacity at the community health centres and substance abuse is community based.
”Even among the health professionals, they cannot help a drug addict, rather they often scold or maltreat such a person,” he alleged.
Maduka said that treatment of drug addicts could be by rehabilitation, counseling, providing vocational education, through community development, among others.
Dr Justus Onu, a Consultant Psychiatrist, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu said that drug addicts required treatment because it is a disease.
Health
RSG Assures Opobo Residents Of Water Supply
The Rivers State Government has assured that it would ensure that water supply in Opobo Town gets to homes, following complaints that most residents in the area are yet to be connected to the water supply facilities in the area.
Giving the assurance, yesterday, the State Commissioner for Water Resources and RuralDevelopment, DrTamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, said the water is potable and safe for consumption contrary to recent reports in the media.
Gogo-JaJa, who was on inspection of the Opobo water Scheme, expressed displeasure over the vandalisation of one of the water pumps ordered the immediate closure of the facility, and called on youths in the area to protect the water facilities to forestall a reoccurrence.
The Commissioner also expressed appreciation to Opobo/Nkoro Council Chairman, Hon. Eugene Patesi Oko-Jaja, for releasing stipends for the maintainance of the Water Consumers Association (WCA) and some of the water facilities, urging the WCA to be committed in the discharge of their duties or risk being dissolved.
On his part, the Opobo/Nkoro Council Chairman who accompanied the Commissioner on the inspection visit, thanked GovernorWike for providing water to his people and also condemned the act of sabotaging government’s effort.
Also speaking at the occasion, the spokesman, Opobo Council of Alapu, Alabo Godwin Bupo, expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for the kind gesture and appealed for the completion of the extension of water supply to all homes in the area.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Trending
- Sports2 days ago
Osimhen Hails Coach Gattuso
- online games5 days ago
HOW TO GET AND PLAY SAFE BETS
- Lifestyle5 days ago
10 Music Business and Music Marketing Tips
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
NGO Makes Case For Modular Refinery
- Sports2 days ago
Eguma Explain Players Participation Pre-season Tournaments
- Politics2 days ago
RSG To Site RSU Faculty In Etche
- Sports2 days ago
PH City League: Coach Accepts Defeat In Good Faith
- Politics2 days ago
Uba Vows To Sue Obiano Over N25bn Bond