Law/Judiciary
Group Condemns Violence Against Women
As the international community marks 16 days of activism on violence against women today, the Director, Centre for Conflict and Gender Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Heoma Nsirim-Worlu, has said that violence against women is tantamount to violation of human right of the girl child.
Nsirim-Worlu said this yesterday in Port Harcourt in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism from today to December, 10,2020.
She noted that the centre was in partnership with the Rivers state Ministry of Women Affairs, and added that they joined the international community to mark 16 days of gender-based violence.
According to her, violence against women was as old as humanity, and urged women to take steps to report violence whenever they experience such.
“We all know that violence against women is as old as humanity. violence against women is violation of human right of women and girls and also a public health problem. Lack of access to education and other life opportunities; as well as low social status in communities are linked to violence against women and girl”, she said.
. “Violence by an intimate partner is one of the most common forms of violence against women and many women do not seek help or report violence against them when it occurs, due to fear of losing their partners or spouses and societal perception (Stigmatisation)”, she added.
She recalled that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, about one in three women experience physical or sexual violence.
Most of such violence, she said, were perpetrated by intimate partners, which included parents.
“In recent times, lockdown as imposed by governments of the world in order to control the spread of the disease has restricted women’s mobility, increased economic strain and stress. “During the period of lockdown, there were reports of myriad of gender-based violence with some recent data showing increases in gender-based violence across the world, especially in Nigeria”, she pointed out.
As a way forward, she suggested behavioral change for partners, and added that it will reduce the risk of violence against women and girls.
Another antidote for violence against women and the girl child, she said was the education of citizens as well as enactment of relevant legislations and acts on violence against women and girls.
She also pointed out that respect, love and tolerance for one another will also help in preventing violence against women.
The Tide learnt that violence against women and the girl child was on the rise during the lockdown period and #EndSARS era, while agitation for the promotion of women and the girl child rights was gradually gaining international recognition.
By: King Onunwor
Law/Judiciary
Oyigbo Crisis: NBA Set To Render Free Legal Services
The Rivers state branch of Nigerian Bar Association NBA has stated its readiness to offer free legal services to all citizens including security personnels affected in the Oyigbo recent crisis if the state judicial Panel of Inquiry that commenced yesterday extended its term of reference to include Oyigbo crisis in the state.
The first Vice Chairman of Rivers State chapter of NBA, John Martins Akpokpo restated this last Friday in an interview with newsmen in PortHarcourt.
He called on the members of the public affected to reach out to the NBA branches free service desks in the state for proper guidance on how to go about the issues.
“It is obvious that the Rivers State Judicial Panel of Inquiry will expand its term of reference to include Oyigbo crisis in Rivers State, and if that is done we are going to render free legal services not only to private citizens but also to the families of police and soldiers who died in the crisis at Oyigbo.
“Our free legal services is open to all citizens including the security personnel if they approach us.” The NBA Leader said.
Akpokpo said because of Oyigbo issue the state NBA had interfaced with the Attorney General of Rivers State to ensure that NBA had observer status at the sitting of the panel in the state.
He appealed to the panel to give NBA the position of Observer in the sitting of the panel just like in Lagos State that included NBA Lagos as observer in the sitting.
The chairman also expressed confidence in the state panel of Inquiry and said that the members were made of people from difference segments including the representatives of the civil society organizations in the state.
“We don’t have any doubts on the capacities and abilities of the commission, they are drawn from difference segments including the civil society organizations, We have the confidence that they will do justice. “
He called on the members of the public to use the advantage of the panel to express whatever seemed as injustice to them to be addressed properly in accordance with the rule of law.
By: Enoch Epelle
Law/Judiciary
Court Jails Six Foreigners, One Nigerian For Oil Theft
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has sentenced six foreigners and a Nigerian to seven years imprisonment for oil theft.
The verdict delivered by Justice J. K, Omotosho followed three years of prosecution by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The foreigners include two Pakistanis – Mohammed Ejaz and Nasser Khan; two Ukrainians – Oleksandr Nazarenko and Oleksandr Kashernvi; a Ghanaian, Romeo Annang, and one Indonesian, Fredrik Omenu.
A Nigerian member of the gang, David Otuohi, also bagged the same jail term.
This was disclosed in a statement by the EFCC, and made available to newsmen.
The convicts were arraigned on November 21, 2017 for oil theft, alongside three other foreigners and another Nigerian, who were discharged and acquitted by the court.
They were all docked alongside a company; Asztral Shipping Corporation SA, and a vessel, MT. TECNE (a.k.a MT STAR), on four counts bordering on conspiracy, dealing in petroleum products without a licence and tampering with oil pipelines.
One of the counts read, “That you, Victor Azebiri, David Otuhohi, Mohammed Ejaz, Naseer Khan, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Oleksandr Kashernvi, Romeo Annang, Francis Ahorlu, Kwesi Attah, Victor Mikpayi, Frederik Fatin Omenu, Astral Shipping Corporation SA, MT TECNE a.k.a. MT STAR (Vessel), Peter Ala (at large), David Ogoma, a.k.a. Ambassador (at large) and others now at large, on or about the 20th and/or 25th day of April, 2017 at Escravos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: distribute, deal in, or with petroleum product without appropriate licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and Punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act.”
The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them, following which they were tried by the EFCC, which presented evidence and witnesses that testified against them.
In his judgment, Justice Omotosho, found them guilty of all the four charges, and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment with an option of fine of N2million each.
The sentences run concurrently from their date of arraignment.
The company involved in the crime, Asztral Shipping Corporation SA, was wound up by the court while the vessel carrying the offensive crude oil, MT TECNE, aka MT STAR (vessel) was forfeited to the Federal Government.
It was gathered that the suspected oil thieves ran into troubled waters when their ship was intercepted by the NNS DELTA on 25 April, 2017 at Shell Petroleum Development Company, Afremo ‘A’ Terminal, South East of Escravos in Burutu LGA of Delta State, for illegal loading of petroleum products suspected to be crude oil.
The crew members were said to have siphoned about 1,905,836 cubic litres of crude oil.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Law/Judiciary
Judge Orders Arrest Of Maina’s Son, Summons Surety
The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, revoked the bail granted Faisal Maina, the son of Abdulrasheed Maina, and ordered his arrest for jumping bail in his trial on money laundering charges.
Justice Okon Abang also ordered that his trial on money laundering charges would proceed in absentia pending when the security agencies would be able to arrest and produce him in court.
The judge also summoned his surety, a member of the House of Representatives, Sani Umar Dangaladima, representing the Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, to appear in court to show cause why he should not forfeit the N60million bail bond which he signed for Faisal.
The order for Faisal’s arrest came barely six days after the same court, on November 18, issued a similar order against his father, Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, who is facing separate N2.1billion money laundering charges before the court.
On Monday, Justice Okon Abang, sent Maina’s surety, Senator Ali Ndume, to jail for his inability to produce the fleeing defendant in court.
Earlier, yesterday, following the judge’s November 18 ruling, Maina’s trial held in his absence with three prosecution witnesses testifying behind him and his legal team.
At the resumed hearing of Faisal’s trial, yesterday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, said both the defendant and his surety had not attended court since June 24, 2020.
Neither Faisal, his surety, nor his lawyer was present at yesterday’s proceedings.
Abubakar, therefore, applied the revocation of his bail and his arrest citing section 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.
The prosecution also applied for the court to order his trial in absentia as provided by 352(4) of ACJA.
“My third application is for the issuance of summons on the surety, and for him to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond,” Abubakar added.
The judge granted the prayers and adjourned till today.
