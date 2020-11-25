Fans To Return To Premier League Games, Dec 2

Premier League fans will legally be allowed to return to stadiums from December 2 as the United Kingdom government revealed how fans can return to sporting venues after the latest national lockdown is over.

For the first time since, March, fans will be allowed to attend Premier League games, as different regions in England will be split into three tiers based on the rate of COVID-19 in that area.

Tier 1 will see a maximum of 4,000 fans allowed to watch sporting events in outdoors stadiums. Tier 2 will see a maximum of 2,000 fans and in Tier 3 will be zero fans allowed.

The Premier League released a statement supporting the move, but pushed for more fans to be allowed to attend as costs for policing, safety stewards and other staff will likely mean it will cost clubs money to let in 2-4,000 fans.

“Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and therefore, we welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement today regarding the return of supporters for the first time since March, albeit at small numbers,” the league said in a statement. “Our ambition remains to work with Government to increase attendance to more substantial levels. Until this can be done, many fans will be unable to attend games and our clubs will continue to operate matches at a financial loss.