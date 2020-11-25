Sports
English Clubs Disadvantaged In Europe-Guardiola
Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola believes that English clubs have a disadvantage in Europe but is excited by the extra challenge.
Guardiola won the Champions League twice with Barcelona but has never been beyond the quarter-finals with City.
A busy schedule has been made even tighter this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic having shortened the calendar.
And Guardiola believes that the lack of a winter break and a tight fixture list already makes it harder for Premier League clubs to win the Champions League.
“Every season is a disadvantage with the rest of the leagues, this league. Not just in this special year – last season and this season for the Covid-19, for that we’ve had to adapt.
“But even when the situation is normal, no winter breaks, a lot of games, a lot of competitions, intensity, the weather condition, the pitches – many, many things. That is attractive, this is the challenge.
“On the other side when you are able to do it, that is nice. No one before could win a domestic treble or four titles in one season, so if your mind is in the right position, in the right way, you can do it.”
City need a point from Wednesday’s trip to Olympiacos to confirm qualification to the knockout stages for an eighth successive season.
Guardiola’s side were surprisingly knocked out by Lyon in last season’s quarter-finals but he believes the club will be better this season.
“It’s (winning the Champions League) not an obsession. We want to do it the best and I say it every season. We are going to try our best and we have an important chance to almost qualify, that’s so good, to be in the best 16 teams in Europe.
“We have the chance and are going to try, knowing we still have two more chances. We need one more game to be there mathematically, so that is great. With respect to the other ones, I have a feeling we will do really well this season.
“I don’t know why but I’ve felt it from the beginning. I expect a reaction after last season when we finished against Lyon in Portugal. We know what we have to do. We know we are a team who last season scored a lot but now we are struggling.
“But we have to find solutions. We have the players to find the right way to attack more fluently and I have the feeling we can score goals. The way we play is quite good, I’m quite happy”.
Board Member Slams Newly Appointed Kano Pillars’ Coach
A Board member of Kano Pillars football club, Ahmed Tijani, has slammed the club’s newly appointed foreign coach.
Speaking to newsmen Tijani, said ever since the inception of the French tactician, there has been no sign of intelligence and pillars has been performing below expectations against lowly rated sides.
“We have seen his plan, if a coach is coming to a team, an expatriate who has a UEFA license certificate as they said, certainly he should bring new ideas”.
“Even from the training, you will know, but this one has not brought anything, Nasarawa United thrashed pillars five zero in a friendly match in Kaduna, is this man a coach? He is nothing near a coach”, he stated.
“Pillars have been playing lowly rated teams, Pillars have been struggling to win by close margins, infact there is a match we played with an academy team that we ended up with 1-1.”
Kano Pillars, manage-ment recently appointed the French man, Lionel Emmanuel Soccoia, as new coach ahead of the next month’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary rounds.
Soccoia, whose preferred formation is 4-4-2 and last job as head coach was at South African club, Black Leopards, in September 2019.
CAFCL : Simba SC Rep Underates Plateau United
Tanzanian side, Simba SC are bracing themselves up for their CAF Champions League clash with Nigeria’s Plateau United and Board member, Crescentius Magori, is confident they would progress to the next round.
The first meeting of the two legged match between Simba SC and Plateau United is slated for this weekend in Nigeria.
While Simba is playing in the continent’s biggest football showpiece for the nineth time, Plateau United is only appearing in the competition for the second time in their history.
The former Nigerian champions also failed to make much impact in their debut in 2018 but Simba SC appeared in the quarter-finals in the same season.
Crescentius Magori however believes Simba SC is more experienced than their Nigerian counterparts in the competition.
He also believes their pedigree and experience should be enough to see the twenty-one time Tanzanian champions through into the next round.
“It is a tough match because Nigeria is a continental football powerhouse, but given Simba’s pedigree, we will battle to knock them out, “ Magori said.
“I believe we have a good squad that has what it takes to triumph. We will qualify for the next round,” he said.
PH City League: Coach Commends Players Over Impressive Performance
The Head coach of Dolphins Football Academy, Port Harcourt, Onuoha Chigozie, has commended his players for their performance and discipline as they played according to instructions during their outing on Monday.
Dolphins defeated Mcwjef soccer academy 3-2 at the ongoing Port Harcourt City League, (PHCL), on Monday.
According to the coach, it is good to celebrate players when they perform impressively, saying that winning Mcwjef football academy was a difficult task.
Chigozie made the commendation, on Monday, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after his team defeated Mcwjef Football Academy 3-2 at the Joseph Yobo’s Field, D/Line, Port Harcourt.
“ I am not celebrating because I have won the tournament, but I only celebrate the good job from my players,” Chigozie said.
He also commended Mcwjef Soccer Academy, as they gave good account of themselves in the game, noted that they were one of the best grassroots football clubs in Rivers State.
“ I think I have a good result today, but we need to do more.
You cannot mention grassroots team in Port Harcourt without mentioning Mcwjef Soccer Academy.
I will say that the tournament is a welcome development,” he stated.
Dolphins Football Academy has played six matches with 11 points.
By: Kiadum Edookor
