English Clubs Disadvantaged In Europe-Guardiola

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola believes that English clubs have a disadvantage in Europe but is excited by the extra challenge.

Guardiola won the Champions League twice with Barcelona but has never been beyond the quarter-finals with City.

A busy schedule has been made even tighter this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic having shortened the calendar.

And Guardiola believes that the lack of a winter break and a tight fixture list already makes it harder for Premier League clubs to win the Champions League.

“Every season is a disadvantage with the rest of the leagues, this league. Not just in this special year – last season and this season for the Covid-19, for that we’ve had to adapt.

“But even when the situation is normal, no winter breaks, a lot of games, a lot of competitions, intensity, the weather condition, the pitches – many, many things. That is attractive, this is the challenge.

“On the other side when you are able to do it, that is nice. No one before could win a domestic treble or four titles in one season, so if your mind is in the right position, in the right way, you can do it.”

City need a point from Wednesday’s trip to Olympiacos to confirm qualification to the knockout stages for an eighth successive season.

Guardiola’s side were surprisingly knocked out by Lyon in last season’s quarter-finals but he believes the club will be better this season.

“It’s (winning the Champions League) not an obsession. We want to do it the best and I say it every season. We are going to try our best and we have an important chance to almost qualify, that’s so good, to be in the best 16 teams in Europe.

“We have the chance and are going to try, knowing we still have two more chances. We need one more game to be there mathematically, so that is great. With respect to the other ones, I have a feeling we will do really well this season.

“I don’t know why but I’ve felt it from the beginning. I expect a reaction after last season when we finished against Lyon in Portugal. We know what we have to do. We know we are a team who last season scored a lot but now we are struggling.

“But we have to find solutions. We have the players to find the right way to attack more fluently and I have the feeling we can score goals. The way we play is quite good, I’m quite happy”.