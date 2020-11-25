CAFCC: Eguma Eyes Away Victory In Equatorial Guinea

Rangers International FC Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has expressed optimism of a good campaign ahead of the new season as the team begins camping in Abakaliki.

Salisu led a squad of 40 players and his backroom staff for a week’s camping exercise in Abakaliki on Monday, ahead of the commencement of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Before travelling to Ebonyi state, Rangers had trained at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Stadium, Salisu said with what he has seen from the players, the club will excel in the coming season.

“Sincerely, with what I have seen of the players since we resumed, I believe we shall make our fans very happy at the end of the season. As we go for the one-week close camping in Abakaliki, it will give us ample opportunity to do the finishing touch to the team we are building to fly our flag very high,” the Rangers boss said.

While in Abakaliki, Rangers will engage some teams in friendly games with fellow NPFL side, Dakkada expected to be among the clubs.

Twenty-seven retained and ten new players made the trip for the close camping with former Dakkada players, Femi Ajayi and Esor Achibong, leading the new ‘Antelopes’ while Osas Okoro, Ibrahim Olawoyin, Tony Shimaga and Israel Abia headline the numbers among the retained players.

Rangers will kick start their campaign with a trip to Port-Harcourt where they will lock horns with Rivers United, before returning to the Coal City to play host to Akwa United F.C a week later.