CAF President Axed From Fooball

Tanzanian side, Simba SC are bracing themselves up for their CAF Champions League clash with Nigeria’s Plateau United and Board member, Crescentius Magori, is confident they would progress to the next round.

The first meeting of the two legged match between Simba SC and Plateau United is slated for this weekend in Nigeria.

While Simba is playing in the continent’s biggest football showpiece for the nineth time, Plateau United is only appearing in the competition for the second time in their history.

The former Nigerian champions also failed to make much impact in their debut in 2018 but Simba SC appeared in the quarter-finals in the same season.

Crescentius Magori however believes Simba SC is more experienced than their Nigerian counterparts in the competition.

He also believes their pedigree and experience should be enough to see the twenty-one time Tanzanian champions through into the next round.

“It is a tough match because Nigeria is a continental football powerhouse, but given Simba’s pedigree, we will battle to knock them out, “ Magori said.

“I believe we have a good squad that has what it takes to triumph. We will qualify for the next round,” he said.