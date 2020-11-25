Sports
CAF President Axed From Fooball
Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Ahmad has been banned for five years by FIFA for breaching various codes of ethics.
The 60-year-old, a vice-president of world governing body FIFA, has been found to have breached codes relating to duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts, abuse of position and misappropriation of funds.
“The investigation into Mr Ahmad’s conduct … from 2017 to 2019 concerned various CAF-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF’s dealing with the sports equipment company, Tactical Steel and other activities,” a FIFA statement read.
Mr Ahmad, whose impending ban was announced last month, has also been fined $200,000. He has previously denied any wrongdoing.
Our source said that Ahmad, who announced his re-election bid last month ahead of March’s elections – is also facing a separate ethics investigation by football’s world governing body.
In a rare move, FIFA has split its investigation into two parts with Ahmad having asked for his ethics case to be resolved prior to the 12 November deadline for presidential candidates to be named.
After his bout of coronavirus, which he tested positive for on 30 October, delayed his hearing, this deadline was unable to be met.
Sports
Board Member Slams Newly Appointed Kano Pillars’ Coach
A Board member of Kano Pillars football club, Ahmed Tijani, has slammed the club’s newly appointed foreign coach.
Speaking to newsmen Tijani, said ever since the inception of the French tactician, there has been no sign of intelligence and pillars has been performing below expectations against lowly rated sides.
“We have seen his plan, if a coach is coming to a team, an expatriate who has a UEFA license certificate as they said, certainly he should bring new ideas”.
“Even from the training, you will know, but this one has not brought anything, Nasarawa United thrashed pillars five zero in a friendly match in Kaduna, is this man a coach? He is nothing near a coach”, he stated.
“Pillars have been playing lowly rated teams, Pillars have been struggling to win by close margins, infact there is a match we played with an academy team that we ended up with 1-1.”
Kano Pillars, manage-ment recently appointed the French man, Lionel Emmanuel Soccoia, as new coach ahead of the next month’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary rounds.
Soccoia, whose preferred formation is 4-4-2 and last job as head coach was at South African club, Black Leopards, in September 2019.
Sports
CAFCL : Simba SC Rep Underates Plateau United
Tanzanian side, Simba SC are bracing themselves up for their CAF Champions League clash with Nigeria’s Plateau United and Board member, Crescentius Magori, is confident they would progress to the next round.
The first meeting of the two legged match between Simba SC and Plateau United is slated for this weekend in Nigeria.
While Simba is playing in the continent’s biggest football showpiece for the nineth time, Plateau United is only appearing in the competition for the second time in their history.
The former Nigerian champions also failed to make much impact in their debut in 2018 but Simba SC appeared in the quarter-finals in the same season.
Crescentius Magori however believes Simba SC is more experienced than their Nigerian counterparts in the competition.
He also believes their pedigree and experience should be enough to see the twenty-one time Tanzanian champions through into the next round.
“It is a tough match because Nigeria is a continental football powerhouse, but given Simba’s pedigree, we will battle to knock them out, “ Magori said.
“I believe we have a good squad that has what it takes to triumph. We will qualify for the next round,” he said.
Sports
PH City League: Coach Commends Players Over Impressive Performance
The Head coach of Dolphins Football Academy, Port Harcourt, Onuoha Chigozie, has commended his players for their performance and discipline as they played according to instructions during their outing on Monday.
Dolphins defeated Mcwjef soccer academy 3-2 at the ongoing Port Harcourt City League, (PHCL), on Monday.
According to the coach, it is good to celebrate players when they perform impressively, saying that winning Mcwjef football academy was a difficult task.
Chigozie made the commendation, on Monday, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after his team defeated Mcwjef Football Academy 3-2 at the Joseph Yobo’s Field, D/Line, Port Harcourt.
“ I am not celebrating because I have won the tournament, but I only celebrate the good job from my players,” Chigozie said.
He also commended Mcwjef Soccer Academy, as they gave good account of themselves in the game, noted that they were one of the best grassroots football clubs in Rivers State.
“ I think I have a good result today, but we need to do more.
You cannot mention grassroots team in Port Harcourt without mentioning Mcwjef Soccer Academy.
I will say that the tournament is a welcome development,” he stated.
Dolphins Football Academy has played six matches with 11 points.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
FG, States, LGs Share N604bn In Oct, FAAC Confirms
- News5 days ago
FG, Govs Blame #EndSARS Protests, Others For Food Prices’ Hike
- News5 days ago
Nigeria Sliding Into Bankruptcy, Secondus Alerts
- News5 days ago
Dikio, N’Delta Leaders Agree On End To PAP
- Featured5 days ago
Buhari Pours Encomiums On Jonathan At 63
- News5 days ago
Cybercrime: Police Nab Three Nigerians Wanted By Singapore Interpol
- News5 days ago
Power Crisis: End Blame Game Now, NERC Tells DISCOs, TCN
- Nation5 days ago
Boko Haram: Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Women, Children In Borno …Track Down Bandits’ Collaborators