2023: There’s Zoning Agreement, Respect It, Fashola Warns APC

The Rivers State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor, says the State now has focused leadership under Chief Nyesom Wike

Akawor made the remark when he played host to over five pro- PDP groups that visited him at the party secretariat, Monday, to congratulate him on the successful election and inauguration of the state executive of the PDP.

The groups were Wike Solidarity Movement, WSM, led by the Director General, Prince Sudor Nwiyor, PDP Ex- Councillors Forum, led by its National Coordinator, Prince Welly weli Wosu and Port Harcourt Significant Girls Initiative, led by the Convener, Miss Nengi Ibifuro Jumbo. Others were Governor’s Liaison Officers in the 319 wards, led by Aaron Jaja Godwin, Group of PDP Returnees from Khana and Eleme, coordinated by former Health Commissioner, Dr Sampson Parker and executive members of the National Union of Rivers State Student, NURSS, led by the Vice President, Elvis Gogo.

Receiving members of WSM, State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said Governor Nyesom Wike had made Rivers people proud by fulfilling the promises made during the electioneering campaigns.

Ambassador Akawor noted that the slogan of the group, “Promise Made, Promise Kept”, was in tandem with the Governor’s philosophy and commended Wike Solidarity Movement for supporting the governor.

“It is a very good story today for us to rejoice because in those days we didn’t know where we were heading to, but people like you decided to come up with a name that “Promises Made Promise kept”. I don’t know what you had in mind then but I strongly believe that the promises have been fulfilled” Ambassador Akawor said.

On projects delivery, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said he is yet to know of any state in the country that is constructing six flyover bridges under two years, urging members of the PDP in the state not to make unnecessary mistake ahead of the 2023 election but assist the governor to achieve a hitch-free transition.

Earlier the Director General of Wike Solidarity Movement, WSM, Prince Sudor Nwiyor said they were at the party secretariat to congratulate Ambassador Akawor- led PDP State Executive and thanked Governor Wike for considering members of the group in the scheme of things.

Prince Sudor Nwiyor who praised the PDP Chairman for his exemplary leadership qualities, said this had resulted in the return of high profile politicians from the APC to the PDP.

“Our Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor is always known for victory. His election as the state

PDP chairman did not come to us as a surprise because he has worked and shown capacity and it

was time for him to come and carry the party at the state level”.

“Your Excellency, we have come to say that we are happy with the level of work you have done for

the PDP in Rivers State. In few months you have stayed as the party chairman we have witnessed so

many defections and not just defections but people of great high calibre from APC to PDP, and from

the way you are going, we are very sure that in the next few months, the Minister of Transport will

even come to our great party” Prince Nwiyor asserted.

Meanwhile the state PDP Chairman Ambassador Desmond Akawor has told members of PDP Ex

Councillor forum that as the closest to the people at grassroots they were expected to mobilise the

people during the forth coming Local Government election in the state.

Ambassador Akawor also told them to support the party towards ensuring that PDP wins the 23

Local Government Chairmanship seats as well as the 319 wards in the state.

He also told them to support the governor to ensure a smooth transition in 2023 by refusing to align

with anyone with governorship ambition.

The PDP Chairman equally advised members of the Port Harcourt Significant Girls Initiative not to be

distracted by those who use social media space to blackmail them in order to dissuade them from

achieving their goals in life, saying that the PDP is interested in seeing young girls who are ready to

participate actively in politics assuring that the party would support them to achieve their aim.

He equally advised members of the National Union of Rivers State Students, NURSS to always

embrace dialogue in resolving grievances rather than confrontation.

Ambassador Akawor who promised to relay the demands for the payment of bursary made by the

students to the State Chief Executive, warned them against involvement in unwholesome activities.

Addressing a delegation of APC decampees led by Mich Nwidoobie, Ambassador Akawor assured

them of equal opportunities in the party.