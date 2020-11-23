Connect with us

Politics

RSG To Site RSU Faculty In Etche

Published

2 hours ago

on

The people of Etche Local Government Area who have been clamouring for the siting of a higher institution in the area now have reason to smile as the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has assured that the state government would take steps to ensure siting of one of the faculties of the state university in Etche before the expiration of his second tenure in 2023.
Governor  Wike made the promise last Friday when a delegation of the Etche-America Foundation paid him a courtesy visit in Government House Port Harcourt.
The Governor  expressed confidence that siting a faculty of the university would accelerate development in the area .
“ I will talk with the leadership of the state university to find a faculty that can be moved to Etche. You can go home and be assured that before I leave office, one of the faculties will move to Etche”, Wike told the delegation.
He noted that Etche-America Foundation (EAF) had shown strong passion for the development of Etche and urged other ethnic groups to emulate the foundation instead of concentrating all their interest on politics.
Leader of the delegation and chairman of the foundation, Dr Richard Nwankwoala, had listed the noble contributions of the association and presented a design of the Skills Acquisition Centre it intends to develop.
Also in Brick House last week, the governors and leaders of the South-South geopolitical zone rose from a meeting last Tuesday and demanded for an unreserved apology from the Presidency  for  aborting a crucial stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold in Government House Port Harcourt.
The Chairman, South-South Governors Forum and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, who presided over the session said the botched meeting was at the instance of the  Presidency to deliberate on burning issues affecting the region and the aftermath of the EndSARS protest.
Okowa who expressed disappointment that such important meeting was cancalled by the presidency  after adjusting the meeting twice.
Another major event in Government House within the period under review was the solidarity visit by the Coalition  of Nothern Groups ( CNG) to Governor Wike.
According to CGN spokesperson , Abdul-Azees Suleiman, the group was in the state to express gratitude to the Rivers State Governor for his leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship and unwavering commitment deployed in protecting the Northern community  from the violence and violation of their rights and dignity during the recent mayhem in Oyigbo.
The group also commended Governor Wike for the promptness in redeeming the pledge of N200 million to the families of security personnel killed during the mayhem.
In his response, Governor Wike stated that he had no regret for proscribing the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB), stressing that  his action on the outlawed IPOB was due to his belief in the unity of Nigeria.
He said the EndSARS protest was peaceful in the state until IPOB hijacked it, and killed six Army officers, four Police officers,  and also burnt police stations and courts.
Also last week, the State Executive Council approved contract for the sixth flyover project in Port Harcourt.
Commissioner for Works, Eloka Tasie-Amadi disclosed this after the council’s meeting last Friday,  adding that the contract which is expected to complete in twelve months is to be handled by Julius Berger .
Information and Communications Commissioner, Paulinus Nsirim, said the approval by the Council demonstrates a robust commitment to the urban renewal vision of Governor Wike’s administration and called on the citizens of the state to rally round the administration.
Governor Wike reacted to the last week defection of the Governor  of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, and said it was Umahi’s quest to be presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)that motivated his defection from PDP to APC and not  because of Umahi’s allegation that injustice meted to South- East  by PDP prompted  detection.
Wike noted that while Umahi has a right to move to the APC, but for him to attempt to blackmail the PDP and paint it in a bad light was mischievous and unacceptable.
“ For the first time before PDP left office, they (South East) have never had Chief of Army Staff. They have had Senate Presidents. They have had National Chairman of the party, they have had Secretary to the Government of the Federation. They have had Minister of Finance.
“ Now tell me what APC has given to the people of South East since 2015, minister of Labour, minister of Science and Technology and minister of Foreign Affairs”, he said and advised Umahi not to allow his Presidential ambition destroy South East zone politically.
Also last week, the Rivers State Chief Executive delivered a keynote address at the Third Annual Nigerian Criminal Law Review Conference organised by the Rule of Law Development Foundation in Abuja held last Monday.
The Governor kicked against the Executive Order 10 of the Federal Government which permits deduction of funds from each state account to finance the judiciary.
He said it was politically motivated and geared towards the 2023 general election.
By: Chris Oluo
Politics

2023: Beware Of APC, PDP Cautions Nigerians

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned Nigerians against falling for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) antics in the 2023 presidential election.
According to the opposition party, the APC has failed in governance and in the management of its affairs.
The opposition party said Friday’s visit by serving APC governors to the Abuja residence of ex-President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, was a confirmation and acknowledgement that Nigeria was better managed under a PDP-led administration.
This was contained in a statement titled, ‘APC Governors’ Visit To Jonathan Affirms Nigeria is Better With PDP,’ signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, yesterday.
Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP, therefore, receives the visit by APC governors as an apology by the APC to our party, and Nigerians over the lies, beguilement and other irresponsible allegations deployed by the APC to grab power, only to lead our nation on a journey to nowhere.
“We, therefore, caution Nigerians to be watchful of the antics of the APC that has failed in governance and the management of its own affairs.”
It would be recalled that the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, last Friday, led APC chieftains, including governors on a visit to Jonathan at his Abuja residence, to felicitate with him over his 63rd birthday.
Buni, who is the chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, was accompanied on the visit by Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), David Umahi (Ebonyi), among others.
The PDP statement read in part, “The visit by governors elected on the platform of the APC to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has further affirmed that Nigeria, as a nation, is better under the governance of the PDP.
“The visit, which is a clear endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP administration, also indicates that the APC, in 2015, only created artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption and other alleged misgivings just to discredit our party and grab the levers of power to achieve their selfish desires.
“It is evident that the Jonathan administration succeeded in office basically because our party understands the nuances of our nation, which we translated into people-oriented policies and programmes, in line with the manifesto of our party, to make life comfortable for Nigerians.
“This visit to Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by our party in building a strong nation with a virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest-growing economies of the world”, the PDP added.
But reacting to the PDP claims, the All Progressives Congress (APC) explained that its governors visited former President Goodluck Jonathan as a deliberate step to mend fences and broaden its appeal to Nigerians.
The APC said being a platform for progressives, it was taking steps “to consolidate on its national appeal and acceptance”.
The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, while responding to the criticisms of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Politics

PDP Reps Caucus Eulogises Jonathan At 63

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.
In a statement signed by the leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), the caucus said that Jonathan over the years had distinguished himself as a committed democrat and selfless leader.
The lawmakers said that Jonathan had an unwavering commitment to the peace, progress and unity of the country.
“We recall with gratitude the unusual sacrifices former President Jonathan made for the peace, progress and unity of our dear country and his untiring efforts to deepen democracy in our nation.
“It is also on record that through his transformation agenda, the former president revolutionalised the agricultural sector and introduced all-season farming.
“Jonathan revamped rail transportation, established university in every state so as to make university education more accessible to young Nigerians.
“He strenghtened the economy with the dollar exchanging at N180 to a dollar and strengthened our democracy with very Liberal Human Rights practices,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Jonathan is known to have initiated programmes and policies that directly impacted positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens, stabilised the economy and enhanced transparency in governance.
The caucus recalled that under Jonathan, the country’s economy was rated as one of the fastest growing in the world.
The group described Jonathan as apostle of “politics without bitterness, who believes that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian”.
The legislators hailed Jonathan for championing electoral reforms which restored the peoples hope in the electoral process.
They eulogised the former president for entrenching democratic ethos of respect for rule of law, fundamental human rights of citizens and freedom of expression.
“In a continent plagued by sit-tight leaders, President Jonathan willingly conceded the 2015 presidential election even before the final results were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“Since his exit as president, he has remained an ambassador of peace, good governance and credible elections in the country, African and the world at large.
“On this auspicious occasion, we join all men of goodwill to celebrate the face of democracy in Africa, an icon, a global statesman and firm believer in the unity of our country,” the caucus said.
The lawmakers wished President Jonathan more happy and prosperous years.
Politics

Lagos Journalists Hold Election, Nov 26

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

The Lagos State Council election of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) will hold next Thursday as the journalists endorsed use of verified list for the rescheduled poll.
The Tide source  reports that the decision to hold the  election on November 26 was reached during the NUJ Lagos Council Congress held on Saturday in Lagos State.
The Congress was presided over by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of  NUJ Lagos Council, Mr Solomon Nwoke.
The Tide source  reports that 57 members of the union voted in favour of the use of existing list of the verification exercise conducted by the National Officers of NUJ as the standard list of eligible voters.
Only seven members in the Congress opted for the extension of the verification exercise by one week, while one person was neutral to the two motions.
At the end, based on majority votes, the Congress adopted the existing verification list for the purpose of the forthcoming election.
Earlier, Nwoke expressed regrets over inability of the union to conduct its election on November 5.
He enjoined members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm to put the interest of the union first before individual interests.
“Whatever happened in the last few days are regrettable,” Nwoke said.
The election, which was initially scheduled for Sept. 29, was postponed to Oct. 20, due to the planned nationwide strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress. It was similarly postponed for a second time due to the recent #EndSARS protests.
It will be recalled that the tenure of the outgone executive had expired on Sept 29, 2020.
