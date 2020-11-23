Niger Delta
Police Nab Suspected Kidnap Kingpin, Others In C’River
The Cross River State Police Command says it has arrested the suspected mastermind behind the kidnap of the wife of an ex-lawmaker.
Parading the suspect at the State Command Headquarters in Calabar, it said the command also arrested a 19-year-old boy including seven others during their initiation into a secret cult as well as some looters who invaded the rice city at the Ayade Industrial Park, Calabar.
Briefing newsmen in his office, the State Police Commissioner, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said despite the evil meted out on police including the loss of lives, burning of police divisions, amongst others, his men still forged ahead to do the needful.
According to him “if you remember vividly after the vandalism and looting that occurred during the #EndSARS protest we gave a warning that people should return all looted items.
“But this afternoon under the watchful and vigilant eyes of our intelligent officers, we apprehended three persons who were trying to smuggle out 250 pieces of insecticide pumps looted from the Rice city at the Ayade Industrial Park.
“We also got credible intelligence about chaos at 8 miles and our men swung into action and apprehended eight persons including a 19 year old boy during a cult initiation rite in the area.
“I want to thank the media for your support but I want to appeal to you to Cross check facts before going to press to avoid putting out sensational stories that can cause disharmony in the state.
“Even with the level of morale of police across the country, we are not resting on our oars, we want to assure law-abiding Cross Riverians to go about their lawful business without fear,” the police boss said.
Our correspondent learned that the mastermind of the kidnap of the wife of an ex-lawmaker, Hon Prince Orok was also among the 15 people who were paraded before the newsmen.
In a related development, the Edo State Joint Security Taskforce raided the Upper Sokponba, Benin, and combed riverine communities, leading to the arrest of suspected kidnappers.
The suspected kidnappers, comprising seven males, were arrested around Ogbemudia oil palm plantation last Saturday.
Prior to the operation, General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major General Anthony Omozoje, had intimated Governor Godwin Obaseki on their activity in the state, promising to bring a halt to the recent rise in criminality and lend support to efforts at capturing fleeing escapees from the two federal correctional facilities in Benin City, the state capital.
Omozoje also met with heads of security agencies in the state, making a case on the need for synergy among the agencies with a view to restoring peace and order in the state.
On their operations in the riverine communities and other hotspots, he said, “Troops of the 4 brigade are on clearance operation at suspected kidnappers hideouts at Ogbemudia oil palm plantation and the river behind it. We intend to disrupt all kidnapping activities along the axis and secure the Benin-Auchi Expressway.”
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Bayelsa Applauds Army, Tasks JTF On Patrols
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has hailed the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their services which culminated in the successful inauguration of the Prosperity administration
Diri handed down the commendation while speaking at the formal flagg-off of the Sixth edition of Exercise Crocodile Smile at the Army Super Camp, Ema-Okenema in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.
The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo particularly thanked the men and officers of the Nigerian Army for the role it played to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state.
Diri maintained that, but for the gallantry and professionalism of the Army, Bayelsa would have been thrown into chaos following the Supreme Court ruling on the 13th of February, this year.
He also expressed gratitude to security agencies for being alive to their responsibilities during the EndSARS protest to forestall carnage in the state.
“Your singular show of professionalism was able to nip in the bud the rascality and criminal activities that tried to rear up their ugly heads as a result of the Supreme Court decision that restored our stolen mandate on the 13th of February 2020”, he said.
“If not of your effort, we believe that the carnage that took place in the state would have gone beyond what we saw. So, we want to thank the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for the roles you all played in the events that led to our successful swearing-in on the 14th of February”, he added.
“As we all witnessed during the ENDSARS protest, Bayelsa State was the only state in the Federation that was spared from carnage and that is because of the professionalism displayed by men and officers of the various security services”, the Governor noted.
He however, urged the security services, particularly the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, to intensify their patrols across the land and waterways in the state to deal decisively with perpetrators of piracy, kidnapping and other criminal activities.
He condemned in strong terms last Thursday’s attack on the Toru-Orua residence of the former Governor, Chief Seriake Dickson, and called on security agencies to fish out those behind the dastardly act for punishment.
According to him, “We want you to increase your patrols both on our land and waterways to deal with criminal elements who still carry out piracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes.
“Just last (Thursday) night, the residence of the immediate past Governor of the state was attacked and we painfully lost a policeman in that incident. That clearly shows we are not yet at Calvary.
We strongly condemn the attack and call on the security to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.
“But we believe that this Exercise will help to uproot and root out the remains of all the criminals, be they cultists, armed robbers, kidnappers and pipeline vandals in our state.”
Earlier in his remarks, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Major Gen. Olu Irefin, said the sixth edition of Exercise Crocodile Smile was flagged off across the country at the behest of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to enhance the operational capability of army personnel.
Major General Irefin noted that the Exercise, which is expected to end on 31st December this year, was targeted at curtailing prevailing security threats such as cultism, illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism and other crimes in the state.
He pledged the Nigerian Army readiness to cooperate with other security agencies and uphold professional ethics as well as standard rules of engagement for internal security operations.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
…Decries FG’s Control Of Ecological Funds
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has advocated the management of the funds for ecological challenges in the country by states and not the federal government in Abuja.
He expressed worry over the current situation where ecological funds were managed in Abuja by people that know little or nothing about the ecological problems of the states.
Governor Diri spoke in Government House, Yenagoa, when he hosted members of the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Fund.
His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as expressing appreciation to the committee for the visit, saying Bayelsa State needed sufficient ecological funds given its numerous environmental challenges.
He described the ecological committee of the House of Representatives as germane to Bayelsa, given the fact that the state was below sea level and had many ecological problems.
“I appeal that if we want this country to develop, then we have to sit up as legislators so that at the end of the day the executive arm will know that there is an arm of government that has been given that responsibility to oversight and ensure that there are checks and balances”, he said.
“These ecological issues are actually in the states but ecological funds are in the centre and managed by people who do not know anything about the ecological problems. So when we talk about the ecological problems we have in our states they do not understand”, he added.
The governor noted that if legislators lived up to expectation, Nigeria would be a better place to live in.
He described the legislative arm of government as the bastion of democracy given its constitutional powers.
Earlier, chairman of the House committee on Ecological Fund, Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, said they were in the state as part of their oversight function with a view to seeking areas of partnership with the state government.
He expressed the readiness of members of the committee to help the governor succeed and urged him to feel free to approach the committee for support in areas within its power.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Groups Condemn Obaseki’s Decision To Stop NDDC Projects
The African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) and the Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) have criticised the decision of Gov. Godwin Obaseki to stop the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from executing projects in Edo.
The two organisations which made their positions known to newsmen in Benin yesterday, described Obaseki’s decision as wrong and a disservice to the people of Edo.
At the weekend, Obaseki said he had ordered contractors of the NDDC to immediately stop executing projects or undertaking contracts in the state.
Speaking when he received the management team of Seplat Petroleum Company Ltd., Obaseki said that the NDDC had failed the region in the discharge of its responsibilities.
The governor said that the state government would approach the court to seek an order stopping the Federal Government agency from embarking on any project in the state without the consent of the state Executive Council.
But the chairman of CRPP, Dr Samson Isibor, condemned the position of the governor.
He said: “The governor cannot dictate to a federal agency. The one that is under his jurisdiction which is Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), he has not done and he is talking about how to take over NDDC.
“We as Edo people are not in line with that position. The things he said he has been doing in Edo state, we have not seen them. We appeal to the NDDC not to listen to him.
“He should go to the National Assembly to say he wants to take charge of NDDC so that they can change the Act.
“There is a channel of communication which I think he should use and not this authoritarian way he is adopting, we are in a democracy which bedrock is dialogue,” Isibor stated.
On his part, the Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, said the governor should adopt political means.
According to him, “I understand the genuine pains that the governor is feeling, particularly going by the background that the NDDC is associated with a lot of corruption and bad jobs that it had carried out across the country.
“However, I don’t know on what framework the governor is taking that decision. I think he should use political means to achieve that, going to court is not an option that is viable for the people of Edo state.
“He will only succeed in stopping Edo state from benefitting from NDDC projects.
