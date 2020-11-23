Osimhen Hails Coach Gattuso

Super Eagles and Napoli top striker, Victor Osimhen has hailed Manager Genaro Gattuso while revealing his experiences so far with former AC Milan midfield general.

In a chat with Tidesports source, he stated that people judged based on what they see on TV but Gattuso, when you come close to him you will notice he is not what many perceived him to be, citing some of the words of encouragement he does get from the Italian gaffer.

“When we see people from the TV we quickly judge them, you know, but for me, I think he’s a great man and also he’s becoming a great coach.”

“When I first went to Napoli, I went to his house and I know the way he speaks to me and how he really wants me and this is the most important thing for a man that I really watch on TV and I really admire.”

“For me, playing under him and getting his support, pushing me to the hardest, and trying to bring the best out of me is the most important thing and I want to play for him and repay him for the belief he has for me,” he concluded.

Osimhen who dislocated his arm during the AFCON first leg tie against Sierra Leone will not be part of his club’s action this Sunday against AC Milan at-home.