Business
NEPC, MDAs Move To Clear N124bn Export Claims
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says it is working with relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for payment of N124 billion backlog of claims under the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) scheme.
The Deputy Director, Incentives (NEPC), Mr Lawal Dalhat, made this known yesterday in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja.
EEG scheme was established through the Miscellaneous and Export Incentive Act of 1986 as one of the Federal Government’s programmes aimed at increasing volume and competitiveness of Nigeria non-oil exports through incentives granted to exporters.
While reacting to the agitation by some non-oil exporters and manufacturers on the backlog of claims, Dalhat said EEG claims between 2007 and 2016 had been cleared, adding however, that the backlog from 2017 till date were being reviewed under the scheme.
He said that 1,415 exporting companies were shortlisted, 308 companies were qualified, while 270 were approved by National Assembly with N195 billion claims.
According to him, the remaining 38 companies out of the 308 companies have N124 billion.
“We have gotten positive response that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is actually working to secure approval by Federal Executive Council (FEC) and hopefully move it to National Assembly to settle debts for the remaining companies,” he said.
He said that with the review of the scheme, the claims were captured under the national debt programme where promissory notes were being issued and approval was given by FEC covering the debts of 1,415 exporting companies valued at about N350 billion.
He said that out of the total debts captured in the national debt programme, exporters’ N350 billion claims approval was given by FEC and communicated to the National Assembly as a statutory requirement.
He said out of the exporting companies, 308 companies were qualified, while 1,107 companies were dropped because they did not meet the requirements to be incorporated in the national debt programme.
“The National Assembly had its processes along the way, out of the qualified 308 companies, a substantial number of the exporters, more than 270 companies covering a debt of about N195 billion were approved and passed by the assembly.
“The balance of N124 billion was remaining for 38 companies that were not cleared by the 8th National Assembly as at that time and the 9th assembly came in.
“So it required that they have to be cleared by the National Assembly and the procedure is that another new submission has to be made by FEC for others to be captured and sent to Debt Management Office (DMO),” he said.
He noted however that those approved by the National Assembly went through necessary processes at the DMO and had been paid in three batches through the promissory note programme.
“At the level of the council, we carried out several advocacies and had also approached and reminded the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investments of those companies that have not been passed by the National Assembly.
“We are proposing to the ministry, the possibility of still capturing the backlog of debts under the DMO to be settled with promissory note because the budgetary provisions are inadequate to settle all the exporters’ claims for this period,” he said.
NAN reports that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) and the Africa International Trade and Commerce Research Limited (AITCRL) had expressed dissatisfaction with the backlog of debts under the scheme.
Chief Ede Dafinone, the Chairman, MANEG said the delay in the payment of the grant and the reduced payments, in real and absolute terms resulted in exporters eventually recording losses for transactions.
“Thus there is a direct impact on the profitability of these exporting companies and as companies are discouraged from export, non-oil export revenues for the country have declined.
“This is borne out of the figures from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics which shows a decline in non-oil export revenues for the period of 2014 to 2017, when the EEG scheme was put on hold,” he said.
Dafinone said that the unpaid claims affected exporters and manufacturers adversely, adding that those who had taken loans to expand their businesses in anticipation of the grant had in some cases folded up. (NAN)
Business
TUC Blames APC Govt For Nigeria’s Economic Woes
The Deputy National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Chika Onuegbu, has blamed the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari for the economic hardship the country is currently facing.
He said that the ineptitude of the present administration had exposed the country to numerous social and economic problems, for which the government keeps on pointing accusing fingers to past administrations.
Onuegbu made the accusations in Port Harcourt at the weekend, while speaking to journalists on the state of the nation’s economy.
He explained that the present administration was actually not prepared to rule the country, given what is currently playing out in the system.
The TUC leader said that all the promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari and his team during his campaign in 2014 had not been fulfilled.
He pointed out that the unemployment level in the country was soaring high, exchange rate continuously rising against the Naira, while insecurity in the country kept on increasing.
“In 2014, President Buhari and his team made several promises to the people, and have not yet fulfilled those promises. Look at the exchange rate, the unemployment level and the security situation in the country, everything rising higher and higher.
“They said they did not cause the problems, and they don’t take responsibility to fix the deteriorating economy, and every now and then, you hear the same thing, and this has shown the ineptitude of the present administration in governance of this nation”, he said.
The former TUC chairman in Rivers State, however, warned that the country may be heading towards a serious crisis in the next 10 years if things continue to go this way without being corrected.
He also urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to keep on pursuing its action to save the Nigerian education system from collapsing, in the face of government’s unwillingness to keep to its agreement.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
E-commerce: Kwik Delivery Partners Total On CAC Documents
Kwik Delivery and Total Nigeria Plc have announced a strategic partnership to develop an e-commerce fulfilment and delivery service in Nigeria.
This was contained in a statement signed by the General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division of Total Nigeria Plc, Charles Atiomo, and made available to our correspondent in Lagos.
The statement said that Kwik Delivery and Total Nigeria Plc have agreed to allow businesses to use TOTAL service stations as secure pickup locations of essential documents issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to Nigerian businesses, such as Certificates of Incorporation or CAC 1.1. forms.
“The Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission is regularly innovating to improve its services to businesses and has recently decided to add a complete delivery and pickup service in order to streamline the issuance of its documents to Nigerian businesses.
“Drop off & pickup locations are essential to the development of e-commerce in Nigeria and TOTAL’s service stations have a great role to play, thanks to their trusted brand and quality service. We are glad to partner with Kwik Delivery on this essential service to Nigerian businesses”, he said.
In his own remarks, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kwik Delivery, Romain Poirot-Lellig said, “This partnership is a great step toward establishing an e-commerce infrastructure that stakeholders can trust and rely on.
“We are honoured to inaugurate this service in partnership with Total Nigeria Plc and its dense network of strategically-located outlets.”
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Business
Water Transportation’ll Solve Traffic Gridlock In Nigeria -Expert
As major roads and cities across the country witness traffic gridlocks on daily basis, an expert in maritime sector, Mr Ladi Balogun, has suggested the adoption of water transportation as the only panacea to gridlock.
Balogun who is the Managing Director, Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), said with more people being ferried across water to their destinations at shorter time, pressure would reduce on the roads.
He explained further that containers and other haulages would be ferried through the waters, thus reducing traffic jams on the roads and the burden of over-stressing the roads.
Balogun who gave this advice in a statement, insisted that waterways transportation remains the only solution to the gridlock in Lagos and other riverine communities across the country.
According to him, Lagos State is surrounded by 13 lagoons and major rivers, making it easier to float water transportation in the city.
“Not only are our boats safe and spacious, they are also fitted with state of the art technology like built in Wi-Fi, onboard entertainment, phone charging ports and trackers to ensure safety of lives and properties”, he said.
Balogun advised governments at all levels to develop its water transportations to enhance quick and safe means of transportation in the country.
