Motorists Urge FG, NDDC To Complete East-West Road
Motorists plying the East-West Road have called on the Federal Government and the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to urgently complete the road, especially the bad sections of the road to ease movement of goods and services.
The drivers said the quick intervention by government and its agencies was necessary to save lives and reduce accidents on the road.
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, had said last week, that the completion of the 361 kilometre East-West Road would gulp N1 trillion.
Speaking with The Tide on the deplorable state of some sections of the road, an inter state commercial driver, Mr.Madu Okoro who plies Port Harcourt-Warri road, noted that drivers and passengers suffered hardships on the road before arriving at their destinations.
He said that drivers and passengers now spend more hours on the journey than before due to the deplorable condition of the road.
According to him, a journey of three hours to Warri now takes up to five hours and in most cases, drivers have their vehicles damaged on the road.
Okoro appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works and the NDDC to repair the bad sections of the East-West Road, which he said, include Nkpolu and Emohua axis in Rivers State, and Zarama section in Bayelsa State, to ease vehicular movements.
“We spend more time on these bad spots of the road. You hardly pass the Emohua and Zarama axis without spending up to one hour negotiating the road. Sometimes, criminals capitalise on the bad road to rob drivers and passengers of their valuables at night.
“A journey of two hours from Port Harcourt to Ughelli now takes four hours, with pains and sufferings because of the bad road”, he said.
Another commercial driver, Tonju Akima, blamed the deplorable condition of the East-West Road on poor engineering and construction jobs carried out by the contractors.
Akima admonished the Federal Government and regulatory agencies to regulate the movement of heavy trucks plying the road so as to ease the flow of traffics along the road.
Describing the road as a nightmare, Akima also called on the governors of the South South states to consider the plight of commuters and intervene in the fixing of the road.
STOAN Urges NPA To Regulate Human Traffic At Seaports
The Seaports Terminal Operators of Nigeria (STOAN) has called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to beef up security and regulate the movement of people in and around the port.
This followed last month’s attacks on the NPA headquarters by miscreants who hijacked the EndSARS protests in Lagos State.
STOAN made the call in a statement, shortly after a visit to the NPA management, recently.
Speaking during the visit, Managing Director of PTML Terminal, Ascanio Russo, said the situation at Tin Can Island was still very precarious, as there were too many people walking around the port without a clear-cut mission.
“We appeal to the NPA to look into this and check every movement of persons to the seaports”.
He assured the NPA management that STOAN would support by replacing some of the items lost to the recent attacks by suspected hoodlums.
Also speaking, Chairman, STOAN, Princess Vicky Haastrup, described the attack as sad to the maritime industry.
“We are most saddened by what we have seen. It’s actually beyond anybody’s comprehension that so much carnage and destruction could be done to a government property, particularly NPA.
“I can imagine what the NPA management has gone through. It must be a very difficult and sad period for you because you put together so much and then some hooligans somewhere can just come and carry out this level of damage to the property.
“We sympathise with you and that is why we all decided that we want to pay you a courtesy visit to let you know that we are with you and we are equally very sad because this is a government establishment where we all benefit from and are a part of and as well enjoy support with your team of management.
“We will do all we can, within our power to support you. I have the assurances of my colleagues that we will support you. We are not going to wait for insurance. We have come and we have seen the level of damage. This is the time we need to support the NPA. They have always had our back and this is the time we need to have their back”, Haastrup said.
Earlier, the Managing Director of NPA Hadiza Bala Usman, had said NPA was going through a difficult period but assured that the Authority would remain resilient.
“We are keen to bounce back and we have commenced work. Luckily, our IT infrastructure was not damaged.
“We have insurance cover for literally everything, so we are trying to recover as much as we can through our insurance process to see how we can replace some of our equipment within the shortest possible period so that we can get back to work. It is a tough period for us but we will remain resilient and we will continue with our work”, he assured.
Usman promised to liaise with the Lagos State Government to dislodge miscreants loitering around the Tin Can Island Port Complex to avoid future occurrence.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Union To Sanction Boat Drivers Found Drinking
The Bonny Maritime Transport Association (BMTA) has threatened to sanction any of its drivers and staff caught drinking alcohol while on duty.
The union said any of its drivers or staff caught indulging in alcoholism during official duty risks six months suspension.
The Safety Officer of the association, Kingdom Kingsley, made this known in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, recently.
The association frowned against taking alcohol during official duty, describing it as an irresponsible act.
Kingsley pointed out the dangers inherent in taking alcohol by boat drivers, saying it is has the potential of causing accident and loss of lives.
He said the six months suspension would serve as a deterrent to others and reduce the cases of water accident along the route
“Any boat driver found drunk while on duty will be sanctioned for six months because safety of lives of our passengers is our top priority.
“Avoid taking alcohol on the water; if you are intoxicated, you may endanger the lives of passengers as well as yourself, as excessive drinking of alcohol causes accidents on water”, he said.
He said the association has put various policies in place to ensure the safety of lives on the sea.
Kingsley insisted that the safety of passengers plying Bonny waterways is one of the cardinal objectives of the association.
Cleric Wants FG To Re-Dredge River Niger
The Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Ogbaru in Anambra State, Bishop Prosper Amah, has called on the Federal Government to properly dredge the River Niger to accommodate more ships and barges.
Bishop Amah who made the call in an interview with The Tide, recently, said the proper dredging of the river would boost the economy of the state and curb the flooding of some coastal communities in the state.
Describing Anambra State as the economy hub of the Eastern states, the cleric insisted that the dredging of the River Niger would also attract investors and create employment for the teeming youths.
The clergyman regretted that most communities in Ogbaru have been submerged by flood due to lack of dredging by the Federal Government.
He said, “If the Federal Government had heeded calls by different groups and individuals to properly dredge the River Niger, this disaster could have been averted”.
He said that the headquaters of the church at Ogbaru Diocese had been flooded, including the Saint James Great Cathedral at Atani.
“Flood has taken over the headquarters of the Diocese and many other churches, disrupting church activities, including soul-winning services and human development in the area”, he lamented.
