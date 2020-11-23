Nation
Matawalle Secures Unconditional Release Of 11 Kidnap Victims
A total of 11 kidnap victims were on Saturday night rescued from their abductors by officials of the Zamfara government, a statement issued by Jamilu Iliyasu, the Press Secretary to Governor Bello Matawalle, has said.
Iliyasu said the unconditional release of the victims, who hail from Bukkuyum local government area of the state, followed the ‘carrot and stick’ approach initiated by Matawalle.
‘Carrot and stick’ are a metaphor for the use of a combination of reward and punishment to induce a desired behavior.
Iliyasu explained that government officials started negotiations with the bandits immediately they received distress calls that the victims had been abducted.
He quoted the governor as saying the peace accord remained the most viable approach to banditry in the state because peace was gradually being restored while kidnap victims were released without any form of ransom or conditions.
The governor who appealed to unrepentant bandits in the state to surrender their weapons and be good citizens, however, warned those who refuse to embrace peace would face the full wrath of the law if they are caught.
While presenting the kidnap victims to the governor, the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, reiterated that many of the bandits are now repenting from their criminal ways and accepting the peace and reconciliation accord introduced by the governor.
Dauran assured that his ministry will continue to partner with security agents to bring lasting peace to the state.
He said the victims will undergo medical checks at the state government’s facility after which they will be reunited with their loved ones.
The kidnap victims, 10 males and one female, thanked the governor for facilitating their freedom.
Nation
Hit-And-Run Driver Crushes Pregnant Woman, Two Others In Rivers
A hit-and-run commercial bus driver, at the weekend, crushed to death a pregnant woman and two other persons.
The incident occurred after the bus lost control at Rumuodara junction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
It was gathered that the incident happened after the bus that was involved in the accident, veered off the road, and rammed into roadside traders and passersby.
Eyewitness said the speeding bus was attempting to escape from another car that was chasing after it.
A tricycle rider, Chimelu Emma, disclosed that one of the victims he rushed to a nearby hospital, was later confirmed dead by the doctors.
He said that a sharp object pierced through the neck of the victim.
“The bus came from Eliozu area with high speed. I guess another driver he may have offended was chasing him, and in the process, he lost control of the steering, and hit some traders and other people standing on the side of the road.
“A girl I tried to save by rushing her to a nearby hospital was confirmed dead. After the accident happened, the driver came out of his bus, and rushed to the vehicle that was chasing him, and seized the driver’s car key before policemen from Okporo Police Station came and arrested them”, Emma narrated.
Nation
Recession: Nigeria Is Broke, Can’t Fund 2021 Budget, Atiku Alerts
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advised the executive that the 2021 proposed budget is no longer tenable.
He stated that Nigeria was clearly broke and cannot afford the luxurious items in the N13.08trillion budget proposal.
The advice is coming as Nigeria slides into a second recession in five years following two successive negative quarter’s growth.
Atiku, in his verified Twitter thread, yesterday, stated that Covid-19 only complicated an existing economic problem for the country.
He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to swallow his pride, and accept his government’s limitations.
“This could have been avoided had this administration taken heed to patriotic counsel given by myself and other well meaning Nigerians on cutting the cost of governance, saving for a rainy day, and avoiding profligate borrowing,” Atiku said.
“We cannot afford hand wringing and navel-gazing. We must act now, by taking necessary, and perhaps, painful actions.
“For a start, the proposed 2021 budget presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2020, is no longer tenable.
“Nigeria neither has the resources nor the need to implement such a luxury heavy budget. The nation is broke, but not broken. However, if we continue to spend lavishly, even when we do not earn commensurately, we would go from being a broke nation to being a broken nation.
“Until our economic prospects improve, Nigeria ought to exclusively focus on making budgetary proposals for essential items, which include reasonable wages and salaries, infrastructural projects, and social services (citizenry’s health, and other human development investments).”
Atiku, however, said everyone must focus on solutions at the moment, adding that Nigeria needs critical leadership to guide her back to the path of economic sustainability.
The former presidential candidate pointed out that it was inhumane for the government to increase the cost of goods and services that affect the poor masses, while keeping the cost of luxuries fairly stable.
It would be recalled that the various committees of the National Assembly are still working on the budget.
Nation
Police Confirm Killing Of Five, Kidnap Of 18 In Zamfara Mosque
Gunmen have killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 in an attack on a mosque during prayers in Zamfara State, the state police command confirmed, yesterday.
Around 100 cattle thieves on motorcycles opened fire on a Muslim congregation in remote Dutsen Gari village in Maru district as residents were observing the weekly Friday prayers.
“The bandits killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 others, including the imam,” the state police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said.
Residents, however, said more than 30 worshippers were abducted.
“The gunmen attacked the mosque (in Zamfara) while the Imam was delivering the sermon and took away more than 30 people, including the imam, after shooting dead five worshippers,” one resident, Ibrahim Altine, said.
Nigeria is a hotbed of criminal gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle, kidnapping for ransom and burning homes after looting food supplies.
The gangs maintain camps in the Rugu forest which straddles Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states from where they launch attacks.
Troop deployments and peace talks with local authorities have failed to end the attacks.
Unlike Boko Haram jihadists, the criminal gangs have no ideological leanings, but concerns are growing that the jihadists are gradually infiltrating the gangs.
