Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon
This year has been a true rollercoaster ride for the U.S. stock market, but it is increasingly looking to end on a high note.
The S&P 500 has climbed nearly 11% in the first two weeks of November as the world moves closer to vanquishing one of mankind’s biggest threats in modern history.
Oil is anything but dead.
And here are two reasons to stick with oil: Barely a week after pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer and BionTech gave the world hope of an effective Covid-19 vaccine, peer Moderna Inc. has unveiled a potentially better cure.
Moderna has reported that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, has demonstrated efficacy rates of 94.5% in early tests and remains stable at 2° to 8°C (36° to 46°F), or roughly the same operating temperature of a standard home or medical refrigerator, for at least a month.
In contrast, Pfizer’s vaccine needs a much cooler temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit (-70° C) and up to -109 degrees Fahrenheit for shipment for the vaccine to remain viable, which could pose a major challenge in some locations.
Not surprisingly, the energy sector—one of the hardest hit by the pandemic—has been on a tear since the Pfizer vaccine hit news feeds, jumping 23.4% over the past week alone.
The oil and gas industry has been deeply out of favor over the past few years, and trying to call a bottom on the bear market might be a fool’s errand. However, the latest developments offer hope to the incurable optimists that the worst might finally be in the rearview mirror for the industry.
Other than his never-ending tweetstorm, Trump has mainly kept a low public profile after losing to Biden in one of America’s most divisive elections in modern history. But a few days ago, he came out and publicly accused Pfizer of delaying its Covid-19 vaccine ostensibly in a bid to ruin his chances at re-election.
Well, guess what, it appears several other pharmaceutical companies are guilty of the same curious timing of their own—maybe even better—vaccines.
CureVac’s says its CVnCoV vaccine is stable for three months at +5 Celsius, or the standard refrigerator temperature. The vaccine remains stable for up to ready-to-use room temperature for 24 hours.
Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline’s have announced that their two-dose recombinant protein vaccine can be stored between 2°C- 8°C.
Johnson & Johnson also has a Covid-19 vaccine in the pipeline, which, if successful, could be stable at refrigerated temperatures of 2°C – 8°C for at least three months and up to two years at -20 °C.
In short, there seems to be no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine candidates that are potentially even more stable than the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine.
That’s music to the ears of the oil and gas market, coming after a second wave of Covid-19 infections effectively killed the oil rebound.
Better still, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could go into mainstream distribution in a matter of weeks. Indeed, broad vaccine access is expected by mid-2021.
That might be just in time to validate OPEC’s latest projections, which have called for the oil market to bounce back next year at a historically quick pace. According to the July report, OPEC sees oil demand spiking ~25% to 29.8 million barrels per day in 2021, slightly above levels recorded in 2019.
Obviously, a lot of that will hinge on OPEC’s ability to maintain production discipline, but so far, the coalition has remained committed after the harsh lessons of the past few months.
That said, a solid recovery in oil demand might take months, even in the event of a successful vaccine. The IEA has predicted a recovery in oil demand of 5.8 million barrels per day in 2021, only ~300,000 barrels per day higher than its forecast a month ago after Pfizer announced its vaccine.
No matter how massive the hydrogen hype is, or how much money is being poured into this as the answer to our clean energy future, it’s still not a near-term solution.
It’s science fiction to imagine that oil and gas will suddenly disappear because of renewable energy progress. This is all longer term, even if the media makes it seem like it’s going to happen tomorrow.
It’s been clearly established that natural gas will be the bridge to a clean energy transition, especially since electricity will likely end up being one of our most important energy sources, and natural gas is at least cleaner-burning than oil.
For the near to medium-term, it’s only the COVID demand culling that’s really trouncing oil, and all the positive vaccine news will likely continue to drive forward momentum. And in the meantime, if oil demand starts to slow compared to pre-COVID rates as we bolster renewables, natural gas demand should emerge stronger still.
Kimani first published this article in the London-based Oilprice.com
Belemaoil Contractors Protest Two-Year Non Payment
Contractors working for an oil indigenous firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited (BPL), have staged a protest in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for being owed for more than two years.
The protesting contractors who barricaded the entry and exit gates to the company’s Corporate Head Office on Odili Road, Port Harcourt, last week, paralysed the business activities of the company.
The chairman of the Forum of Vendors and Contractors, Mr. Nda Amachree, said that the aggrieved contractors had had several meetings with the company’s management on the matter to no avail.
According to him, “Recently, we met with the Manager, Pedro Dias, who assured us two weeks ago that we would start receiving our money from the day after the meeting which is two weeks ago, but to our greatest surprise, till now, all his promises have failed”.
He called on the Rivers State Government to wade into the matter to ensure payment of their money.
Also speaking, a contractor with the oil firm, Mr Brown Aboyi, expressed displeasure over the inability of the firm to clear debts owed the contracting firms, noting that the development was a mark of neglect by the firm.
He explained, “We do lubricants and we do chemical supplies and applications to Belemaoil. For a long while now, Belemaoil has been owing. Majority of the people you see here have outstanding payment since 2018 for jobs that have been done. We have continued to service and do inspection. But till today, we have not received payment”.
Aboyi further explained that, “they stipulate times that you will be paid. For Belemaoil, the service order is for 60 days, which means they pay every 60 days. As I speak, some have gone over 700 days, some 1,000 days and above, no payment. They claim that DPR has not paid, but, we have done our findings, DPR is not even owing Belemaoil.
“It is discouraging knowing that Belemaoil is an indigenous company. We felt the local content stuff is really gaining ground and for a company like this, an oil producing company, not an oil servicing company. When they invited us to work here, we felt this is our own, let’s support their operations and we were patient with them. But over time, they have proven to be insensitive and incompetent.
“We have come out because of their insensitivity to pay us. We want them to pay us all they owe us. Once that is done, we are at peace”.
However, the Field Security Coordinator, Belema Oil, Mr Oseremen Ehiagwinan, who spoke on behalf of the Executive Vice President of the company, when contacted, assured that contractors would be paid their monies soon.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
NGO Makes Case For Modular Refinery
A non-governmental organisation, Youth and Environmental Advocacy Center (YEAC), says the introduction of modular refinery in the Niger Delta is one of the ways to solving the issues of energy in the country.
Executive Director, YEAC, Mr Fineface Dumnamene, made this assertion at a training organised for artisanal refiners in Ogoni and other communities, recently.
Dumnamene said the training was aimed at ensuring pollution-free environment and to mobilise support for the full implementation of the Ogoni Clean-up project.
He assured that the training would empower the artisanal refiners with tools that would help them succeed and also sustain their businesses.
According to him, “today, we have organised yet another training for artisanal crude oil refiners in the Ogoni areas and the essence of this training is to train them on guidelines on the establishment of modular refinery as a way of disabusing their minds from returning to artisanal refining that will contribute to pollution in Ogoni land where the clean-up is underway”
The Executive Director expressed worry over the destruction of the main source of livelihood of the people which he said was farming
He observed that modular refinery might not be as lucrative as artisanal crude oil refining, because crude would be bought, though at a reduced cost, stating however, that modular refinery is sustainable and safer.
Dumnamene pointed out, “It is not going to be as lucrative as artisanal refining because in artisanal refining, the crude is stolen, it is not bought; so they have no cost of how much crude is bought. But what you have in modular refinery is, you need to buy crude but at very reduced price; so, now their income is going to be reduced but then, it is going to be sustained in the business because they are all willing to live what they are currently doing.”
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
FG Supporting Local Meter Manufacturers – Perm Sec
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, has said the Federal Government will continue to support the growth of local meter manufacturers in the country.
Ohaa noted that the Federal Government had launched an initiative to accelerate meter rollout in the power sector, saying the Central Bank of Nigeria had decided to fund the provision of six million meters.
He said the government remained committed to encouraging local meter manufacturing, adding, “If you look at the new power policy, we say that 30 per cent of meters should have local content.”
Speaking at the commencement of a free meter installation training programme organised by Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited at its facility in Ogun State, the permanent secretary lauded the Chairman, MEMMCOL, Mr Kola Balogun, for the initiative.
“We are proud of him as a Nigerian who has invested for 30 years in the meter industry. I am going to report back what I have seen; it is amazing,” Ohaa said.
He said the training programme would help to empower the participants and create many jobs in the country.
Balogun said there was an urgent need to train more Nigerians on meter installation to complement government’s efforts towards bridging the metering gap in the power sector.
The MEMMCOL boss said, “This is our own way of contributing our quota to ensure that the initiative is successful. We have decided to train selected number of graduates across all the six geopolitical zones in the country on metering technology through our Momas Metering School for free.
“In addition to the training, we shall provide the trainees with kits; these will contain all the relevant tools for electricity meter installation. There will be enough jobs for the youths to do and we would also engage them in the execution of some of our projects.”
