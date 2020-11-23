Sports
Gov Diri Redeems Cash Reward To Athletes, Administrators
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has ordered the release of the balance of cash reward pledged to athletes and sports administrators that participated in the last National Sports Festival in Abuja, a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Media, Mr Daniel Alabrah, has said.
The immediate past administration of Seriake Dickson had pledged to reward the athletes and officials, following the performance of Team Bayelsa, which placed fifth on the medals table. A part of the pledge was redeemed just before the administration left office on Febuary 14 this year.
The statement said Diri gave the directive for the payment when the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Daniel Igali, led a procession of the athletes and officials to the Government House, to celebrate with the governor and his deputy over their victory at the Supreme Court.
He assured them that their sports kits would also be provided before the contingent departs for Benin, Edo State, for this year’s sports festival, which holds in a fortnight.
“I charge you to do your best. Contest keenly and fairly, and return with laurels, Diri told them, while pledging to release their sports kits for the festival before their departure for Benin.
“I know that the indomitable Ijaw spirit will spur you on to achieving success,” Gov. Diri said, pledging that he will also continue to promote sports development in the state, just as he did when he was Commissioner for Youth and Sports and urged them to exhibit exemplary conduct while participating in the festival. .
The Governor, who expressed dismay at the state-owned Bayelsa United Football Club playing in the lower division of the Nigeria Professional League, challenged the team to work hard towards returning to the premier league.
In his remarks, Igali, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, said the athletes and administrators were in the Government House to felicitate with the governor on his latest victory at the Supreme Court.
Presenting the state’s contingent for the sports festival to the governor, Igali also stated that Bayelsa United Football Club just participated in a pre-season tournament in Port Harcourt and emerged second, expressing his optimism that under Governnor Diri, the club would do better in the coming season.
‘We Are Intensifying Efforts Ahead New NPFL’
Heartland FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu has stated that his side is playing matches to get set for the start of the December 6th kick-off date of the Npfl league season of 2020 /2021.
He told Tidesports source that now, they are playing some of the grassroots teams, and very soon by next week, they will take it a bit higher to start engaging the NNL and some premier teams in preparing for the start of the league season.
“We have a lot of grassroots players and what we did, we have started playing some grassroots games, probably by next week we will stretch it further to start playing with the bigger team may be, the amateur or the Nnl teams.”
“So, I think we are getting ready but I know we are not there yet because we didn’t start on time but I know we will get there soon,” he said.
PH City League: Coach Accepts Defeat In Good Faith
Coach of Salvation Boys FC, Toku Mike, has expressed optimism that he will get back all the points his team has lost, by winning future games at the ongoing Port Harcourt City League (PHCL).
According him, he accepted the 1-0 loss against SKE in good faith, saying that he did not know what actually went wrong, because his boys played well, adding luck was not on their side.
Coach Mike, said this, in a post-match interview shortly after his side lost 1-0 to SKE, at the ongoing PHCL, on Saturday, at Joseph Yobo, field D/L, Port Harcourt.
The Salvation Boys coach, noted that the officiating was fair and nothing was wrong with his players.
“ We give glory to God. In football business sometimes you lose, draw and win. So I accept the defeat in good fate.
I don’t know what to say, but I believe everything was normal, nothing was wrong with my boys” Coach Mike said.
Also speaking, the Coach of SKE, Sylvanus Onwuka, said his victory against Salvation Boys was well deserved because they work towards it.
According to him, his team is determined and commited to win the League.
“Our win against Salvation Boys who were unbeaten runs was well deserved, because we worked towards it.
We loss some clear chances in our previous game, but today game, we tried to convert our chance” Onwuka said.
As it stands, SKE Fc has played six matches, won five, lost one, with 15 points, topping the table. While Salvation Boys, is currently occupying third position with 12 points, played six matches, drew two, lost one.
By: Tonye Orabere
Eguma Explain Players Participation Pre-season Tournaments
The Technical Manager of Rivers United FC, Stanley Eguma, has reiterated that the major reason the players are participating in pre-season tournaments is to prepare him for the CAF Confederation Cup and Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
According to him, his players have started to understand themselves gradually in the field of play.
Eguma, said this on Saturday, in a post-match interview, shortly after his side beat Bendel Insurance 2-0, in Gov. Dapo Abiodun preseason tournament, in Ogun State.
He stated that in a very short time his players will blend properly as a team.
“Our main aim is to build a strong team that will represent and make the country proud and win the NPFL.
However, if we win the trophy we will appreciate” coach Eguma said.
He assured the people of Rivers State, that they will not disappoint them in the coming football season.
“We just hope they will continue to pray for us, support us, because we will not disappoint them” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
