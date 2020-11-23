Editorial
FG’s Insult To S’ South
The last few days witnessed a frosty relationship between the Federal Government and
stakeholders of the South-South geo-political zone as leaders of the region are demanding an immediate and unreserved apology from the Presidency for abruptly aborting a crucial stakeholders’ meeting scheduled for Port Harcourt, Tuesday, 17 November, 2020.
The Presidency had fixed a meeting with the governors and other leaders of the region to discuss burning national issues encompassing the region and the effects of the #EndSARS protests. The federal government delegation was supposed to include all the ministers from the geopolitical zone and other persons.
According to reports, before the meeting was aborted, the time was adjusted twice from 11 am to 1pm on the excuse that President Muhammadu Buhari was having a meeting with the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector-General of Police, who was supposed to be part of the presidential delegation for the regional meeting.
The Presidency, however, had since reacted to the situation. In a statement, it expressed regrets for the failure of the presidential delegation to honour the scheduled meeting with the South-South leaders. It attributed the cancellation to the timing conflicting with an emergency National Security Council meeting, which held in the State House on that day.
But the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) firmly rejected the explanation from the Presidency and insisted on an apology to the zone, despite assurances by the Presidency in a statement by a presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, that the absence of the presidential delegation was not intentional.
It seems the federal government did not realise the import of the meeting it summoned with stakeholders of the South-South region. If that meeting was truly convened to address burning issues affecting the zone as we were made to believe, especially in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, why was it revoked arbitrarily as if nothing was at stake and was never rescheduled immediately? Was there something the government was unwilling to discuss with the Niger Delta leaders?
The Tide is equally disappointed that the region could be treated with such revulsion. Indeed, Niger Deltans have been embarrassed, disgraced and disrespected by the federal government’s inadvertence, particularly given that the South-South geopolitical zone is a very substantial part of the nation and that the governors and the traditional rulers who had gathered for the meeting deserved to be revered.
We think that the very essence of the federal government’s action is to project the insignificance of the people from the region. It is awful and preposterous for anyone to imply that. If they can treat the region that has sustained the country for decades in this manner, it only explains the reason for our sordid state as a nation. For this reason, we demand immediate payment of compensation to all who were at the aborted meeting.
The Tide joins voices with the governors and stakeholders of the zone to summarily reject the feeble reason advanced by the federal government for botching such a critical meeting. It is an afterthought and a clear demonstration of contempt and disregard for the entire South-South zone. If the Presidency schedules a stakeholder meeting with the Sultan, for example, would it be called off at random without due regard?
How else can anyone interpret what transpired that day but to characterise it as utter disrespect, disregard, and contempt to the entire South-South zone? It is disturbing that similar meetings even held successfully in the other zones and there was no emergency security discussions summoned to stop them from attending those meetings. But when it was for the South-South zone, an exigency arose to scuttle the meeting.
Assuming there was a national security threatening situation to warrant the sudden abortion of the meeting, why was Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who should have represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the regional summit, not replaced? We also noticed that no minister or top government official was in Port Harcourt for the purpose. Why? Were they also part of the emergency security session at the Aso Rock Villa? Perhaps they knew about the plan to bungle the meeting.
We are, however, not overly surprised at all of these occurrences because they are clear manifestations of the prolonged disdain and contempt the Nigerian government has always demonstrated towards people of the region. The mutual exclusiveness, discriminations and injustices against the Niger Delta region by this administration for the past five years can no longer be concealed.
This latest development makes it apparent to everyone from the Niger Delta and the entire South-South zone the extent to which this Presidency can go in hurting the feelings of the region. That is why complete unity is required among the leaders and people of the region to make a significant difference for the ultimate good of present and future generations.
The Presidency should tender an unreserved public apology (not regrets) to the region, particularly our traditional rulers and the leaders in the zone, including religious and opinion leaders, women and youth groups, as well as governors of the region. This may not only open up exciting vistas for a possible reconvening of the meeting, it might ensure the restoration of mutual trust between the Presidency and the entire zone.
RSG’s 5,000 Jobs
To bridge the manpower gap in the civil service and reduce unemployment in Rivers State, the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, recently directed the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to employ 5,000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the state civil service to reduce the level of youth unemployment.
This declaration has brought succour and unprecedented joy and hopes to young people in the state. Good times are indeed here for all Rivers’ jobless youths. This is particularly so as the worsening economic situation in the country wreaks untold hardship, frustration and hopelessness on the unemployed youth population.
The employment move is certainly one of the ways the Wike administration has decided to show commitment and efforts to urgently improve the state’s economy through job creation and opening of economic opportunities. This will ultimately improve the living conditions and wellbeing of Rivers people, especially the youths.
The employment exercise could not have come at a more appropriate time than now that there are ample vacancies in the civil service which is in dire need of teachers, engineers, lawyers, medical doctors, technicians, journalists and other professions that these youths can fill once they meet the eligibility criteria. The civil service has shrunk so badly over the years following staff retirements, deaths and resignations.
Though the informal sector of the economy has been offering job opportunities through the various construction works in the state where people find some means of livelihood and task forces periodically set up to address pressing problems, pensionable employment drive in the scale as the current one has not occurred since the advent of the present administration.
After the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, some governors rose from its ashes completely bankrupt and in penury. For many, salaries could not be paid while others downsized their workforces. But as a dedicated leader, Wike sustained salary payments in the entire duration of the pandemic. He is now providing 5,000 jobs for youths even when the effects of Covid-19 are yet to abate.
The execution of projects across the state, especially the flyovers and the urban renewal programme, have not prevented the governor either from going ahead with the employment exercise. It takes one with a sound managerial skill to achieve this even at a moment when so many needs are competing for scarce resources in the state.
Despite the obstacles and the deliberate attempts to sabotage and strangulate some critical revenue-generating sources for the state, Governor Wike has continued to deliver pragmatic and courageous leadership in the last five years. He has made the welfare and interest of Rivers people, especially the youths, top priority of his administration.
The employment of 5,000 youths is an impressive and commendable feat that deserves support. Wike indeed has great consideration for young people in the state. We are certain that besides job placements, many beneficial things will come the way of the youths if they will be supportive of the administration.
However, given the army of unemployed youths in the state, we consider the number inadequate but a good way to begin. Accordingly, we advise that the number be increased to accommodate more youths as well as departments and agencies. No agency or department is not affected by an acute staff shortage.
Despite their significance, we have noticed that the state media houses are missing out from the list of agencies to benefit from the employment scheme. We consider this an oversight and ask for their immediate inclusion. We are equally of the view that each department or agency should be allowed to interview their candidates and ascertain their proficiency.
Also, a mass recruitment exercise of this magnitude should not be done without a provision for fairness. Since the activity will somewhat affect every nook and cranny of the state, it is only reasonable that every local government is given a shot at the final employment list on a quota basis. This will ensure balance and forestall ethnic domination. We think that the State Assembly could be useful in this regard through a vetting process.
We are pleased that the initial manual mode of collecting applications from candidates was jettisoned for the more preferred and modern online mode to avert poor crowd management at the state secretariat complex. It indicates that the governor is truly a listening leader. Thus, we recommend the online mode for maximum effect.
Since all the youths cannot be employed in the state civil service, it will be proper for the government to support them to acquire relevant skills and provide entrepreneurial platforms for opportunities in small and medium-scale enterprises. By this, they will become employers of labour, not job seekers.
Lessons From US Election
The November 3, 2020, presidential election of the United States of America (USA) has come and gone. Expectedly, a winner and a loser have emerged. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., 77, won the poll in line with media predictions in a historic defeat of the incumbent, Donald J Trump, whose turbulent first term has opened new chasms in the world’s leading democracy.
Elected as vice-president is Kamala Harris, the first woman and an African-American with roots in Asia, to occupy that post since its establishment in 1789.
With the latest release of the three final States of Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Biden now has 306 Electoral College votes and Trump 232 out of a total of 538 votes. Biden became president-elect when he crested far more than the required 270 votes needed to win. The victory gestures an end to the Trump Presidency and Biden’s ascension come January 20, 2021, as the 46th President of the United States.
On one hand, it is good news for the US and the world. For a country that is seen as an exemplary reference in the civilised and democratic world, Biden’s victory offers a refreshing hope that democracy and liberty will never end. On the other hand, it is one thing to be victorious, quite another to heal the vicious divisions in the country that have pushed and shoved consensus and bipartisan cooperation. In this, Biden has a difficult task ahead.
Despite its robust institutions and strong political culture, the US is encountering the most contentious transition in two centuries with Trump and his Republican Party, without evidence, refusing to concede defeat and battling in the courts; while some hard-line right-wingers threaten violence and question the legitimacy of the polls.
But across the United States, endless celebrations by Biden’s and Democratic Party supporters are almost matched by protests by grim Trump proponents reverberating his unfounded claims of election fraud and insisting on recounts and lawsuits.
Characteristically, President Trump, tumultuous as ever, has disparaged America’s 231-year-old constitutional democracy before the global audience. His bullheadedness sadly resonates with his support base and most bigwigs in his Republican Party. This is no surprise as Trump similarly discredited the 2016 election that got him into office because he did not earn the majority vote.
In the record-breaking poll, over 160 million persons voted, that is 67 per cent – the highest turnout in 120 years. With over 75 million and 71 million votes respectively, both candidates outperformed the record of the highest number of votes – 69.49 million previously set by Barack Obama in 2008.
Trump must appreciate that the US is a global model of democracy. That is why the system is approved by many countries. Accordingly, The Tide urges him to jettison pride and congratulate Biden and his vice, Harris. Unfortunately, by his action, he has singlehandedly destroyed the greatness of American democracy – the idea that the US was an exemplar of democracy, a model for others to emulate. This may be a painful realisation for many.
He must also understand that it is human to gain a victory or lose in any contest in life including election. After all, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party candidate in the 2016 presidential election that took the outgoing president to power, congratulated him in her concession speech and called on her supporters to accept the election result. Why can’t he do the same? His posture has returned the US to the path of retrogression.
If a former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, could take off arrogance and personal interest and congratulated his challenger, President Muhammadu Buhari, even when the election results were yet to be declared, then, Trump should do likewise as a repudiation would portray Nigeria as a more united, civilised and stronger country than the US. That may be least expected.
Americans have spoken and President Trump has been rebuked and rejected by his people. His rejection indicates he has been merely grandstanding. However, the US experience is particularly instructive to all Nigerian leaders. They must respect the people’s will, the sanctity of national institutions and the dignity of the country. Most of all, they must realise that power is ephemeral.
Again, unlike Nigeria, the US presidential election was mostly about issues than anything else. Concerns that defined the choice of the electorate included: coronavirus, racial justice, the economy, healthcare, abortion and even candidates’ disposition to the rights of Americans to their preferred sexual orientations. It is proof that the electorate were guided by their disposition to the issues that concern them most.
The global attention Trump attracted to the 2020 presidential election has uncovered the shoddy electoral system in the US. Perhaps, America could learn a thing or two from Third World countries on how to conduct elections and accomplish a quick and clean count of votes. Regardless of who emerges victorious at last, the process and the outcome of the election are bound to reinforce this lesson.
