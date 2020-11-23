FG’s Insult To S’ South

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has been on its latest strike since March 23, 2020. Continued strikes have been part of the unenviable traditions of the union. They date back to the 1970s, and this has contributed in no little way in debasing tertiary education in Nigeria, one of the very goals the frequent strikes are out to improve.

The sustainability of public universities in Nigeria forms the basis of ASUU’s struggle which many misunderstand. ASUU is asking the Federal Government to improve facilities on the campuses, enhance students’ welfare, revitalise the universities as agreed with the government years back and rescind decisions over the use of IPPIS payment platform and pay the backlog of earned allowances stretching over seven years.

The journey to this gridlock began in 2009 when ASUU entered into a pact with the Federal Government but was renegotiated in 2012 on improved funding of public universities. The government was expected to release N1.3 trillion to universities over five years. But only the N200 billion meant for 2013 was released by the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2014.

The N200 billion each for 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 has not yet been released at all. However, other demands such as the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure and increasing the retirement age of Professors from 65 to 70 years, among others, have since been implemented

These strikes have frustrated the academic pursuits of Nigerian students, especially the children and wards of the middle and lower economic classes seeking education and knowledge as a means of escaping poverty and destitution. Students lose many years of their youthful lives staying idle at home. Many are compelled to abandon education altogether.

Unfortunately, the children of the ruling class and political officeholders who are at the helm of affairs are largely unaffected by these demoralising strikes because they have access to the best universities outside the country. These ASUU strikes inadvertently wreak collateral damage on the masses.

There is no doubt that ASUU has very compelling reasons to withdraw their services. We have been encumbered with irresponsible leadership and governments down the ages till date; people who have neither the capacity, will nor passion to give Nigerians good governance which would positively impact on all sectors including education and health, among others.

The budgetary allocation for the education sector in this year was a paltry N742.5 million which is 5.6 percent of the budget, the lowest allocation since 2011. The poor funding of the education sector remains the bane of the Nigerian society and of course, contributes to the falling standard of education in the country. This is unfortunate, particularly against the backdrop that our leaders are only interested in lining their pockets with public funds rather than solving the elusive problems that government is meant to solve. They neglect our schools and fail to honour agreements with the ASUU and other unions within the education system aimed at improving the conditions of learning in our universities. These are the main drivers of these ASUU strikes.

Despite challenges facing the education sector, which call for increased funding, the budgetary allocation of N742.5, million falls far below the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO’s requriement. The UN agency recommends 26 percent allotment to education.

While money is being spent on frivolous and self-satisfying ventures that would have no benefit to the average citizen, education is being left to suffer with only occasional handouts in the name of budget, which is also rarely implemented fully.

Across the country, there is a resounding outcry on the government to urgently do something to end this impasse. There have been a reported rise in crimes due to juvenile delinquency, which the students are exposed to because of the strike.

We have always stood on the side of ASUU’s efforts to get governments to respect endorsed Memorandums of Understanding, MOUs, towards uplifting our universities. However, on the issue of integrating the union into the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, which ASUU’s rejection led to this strike, we would not fault the Federal Government.

ASUU members, being the staff of the Federal Government, should be part of this successful payroll system which is capable of curbing corruption (especially the menace of ghost workers) at the source. Most sectors have already been captured into this system but the ASUU leadership insists on its home-grown University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS.

With the rejection of UTAS by the Federal Government, we urge the government to look for a middle ground to end the impasse with ASUU, as we recognise the fact that an employee cannot dictate to the employer. We also call on ASUU to reconsider its stance. Our children have suffered enough! The fact remains that education is a sure tool for gainful development and nations that understand this invest enormously in their education system.

It would not be a bad idea if ASUU shifts ground, return to work and continue the negotiations. For a stitch in time, they say, saves nine. And the time to act is now.