Fashola Wants Firm To Speed Up Work On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Minster of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has directed Julius Berger, the contractor handling section one rehabilitation/reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to speed up construction ahead of the Yuletide.
Fashola while inspecting the highway on Saturday, told the Julius Berger team after taking their project presentations to hurry construction ahead of the Yuletide.
He urged the contractors to liaise with the Federal Controllers of Works in Lagos and Ogun States towards fixing important sections to make the road motorable, safe and free of traffic congestion.
The minister also urged the firm to improve the quality and spread of signages and diversion signs around the construction zone and accelerate work towards Christmas celebration.
Fashola urged the contractors whose section spanned from Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange to make the construction wear a ‘human face’ that addressed hardship of road users.
“Understand that you do it for people and we want a sense of compassion. Plan with the controllers of Lagos and Ogun,” he said.
In their presentation the Managing Director, Julius Berger, Mr Lars Richters alongside his project manager, Mr Thomas Christl took turns to explain efforts to speed up construction in spite of reckless driving and high traffic volume.
The duo also explained progress recorded on bridges and other construction on various sections of the highway.
The firm also raised issues of ‘Right of Way Compensations’ that were yet to be paid, thereby slowing down construction on some sections.
The firm lamented impatience of road users compounding gridlock on the highway.
“Here we are on good progress,” the project manager said.
The firm commended Fashola’s revolutionary achievements in the nation’s infrastructure development, and gave him an award on the project site.
Meanwhile, the Director, Federal Highways South West, Mr Adedamola Kuti also said that Julius Berger and RCC working on section two of the highway, had both been directed to carry out palliatives ahead of yuletide to make the highway smooth.
While inspecting section two of the highway which spanned from Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan, the Federal Controller of Works In Ogun, Mr Umar Bakare explained details of construction works on their project site.
“So far the contractor has achieved 51.6 per cent in the construction of the road. They have completed over 43 kilometers on Lagos and Ibadan bound from change 101 + 717 to change 57 plus 750.
“ The project has been completed from around Guru Maharaji area in Ibadan up to others here where you have the trailer park. It has been completed substantially,” he said.
Bakare explained that the two carriageways had been completed to final layers within the section, adding that, other sections were on various levels of construction.
He assured that all sections would be made motorable on the project that had created over 400 direct jobs and over 1,450 people directly benefiting from the project.
He explained that over 20 million litres of diesel, over 30,000 tons of cement, over 1,000 tons of steel which had created indirect opportunities for citizens, adding that the contractor also took supplies of stones even though it had its own quarry.
He lamented activities of trucks blocking the Oghere side of the highway making the site inaccessible, but noted that a taskforce had been trying to curtail the excesses of the drivers causing gridlock.
The Managing Director of RCC, contractors on the project, Mr Nabeel Esawi, assured that the firm planned to open all diversions before Dec. 22 after making the road motorable.
He said that the road had been completed to final asphalt on some sections with 51 kilometers on the Ibadan bound and 44 on the Lagos bound carriageway.
“Our programme of work this dry season is to complete 43 kilometers for both sides to have at least from 43 to 103, 60 kilometers completed on both sides. That is our programme we want to achieve up to May 2021,” he said.
Mr Uche Orji, Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)
said the inspection was part of a fact finding mission on the project while explaining the funding.
He called for patience during the construction of the road where highest quality standards were being adopted, adding that the road will be tolled upon completion.
Hit-And-Run Driver Crushes Pregnant Woman, Two Others In Rivers
A hit-and-run commercial bus driver, at the weekend, crushed to death a pregnant woman and two other persons.
The incident occurred after the bus lost control at Rumuodara junction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
It was gathered that the incident happened after the bus that was involved in the accident, veered off the road, and rammed into roadside traders and passersby.
Eyewitness said the speeding bus was attempting to escape from another car that was chasing after it.
A tricycle rider, Chimelu Emma, disclosed that one of the victims he rushed to a nearby hospital, was later confirmed dead by the doctors.
He said that a sharp object pierced through the neck of the victim.
“The bus came from Eliozu area with high speed. I guess another driver he may have offended was chasing him, and in the process, he lost control of the steering, and hit some traders and other people standing on the side of the road.
“A girl I tried to save by rushing her to a nearby hospital was confirmed dead. After the accident happened, the driver came out of his bus, and rushed to the vehicle that was chasing him, and seized the driver’s car key before policemen from Okporo Police Station came and arrested them”, Emma narrated.
Recession: Nigeria Is Broke, Can’t Fund 2021 Budget, Atiku Alerts
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advised the executive that the 2021 proposed budget is no longer tenable.
He stated that Nigeria was clearly broke and cannot afford the luxurious items in the N13.08trillion budget proposal.
The advice is coming as Nigeria slides into a second recession in five years following two successive negative quarter’s growth.
Atiku, in his verified Twitter thread, yesterday, stated that Covid-19 only complicated an existing economic problem for the country.
He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to swallow his pride, and accept his government’s limitations.
“This could have been avoided had this administration taken heed to patriotic counsel given by myself and other well meaning Nigerians on cutting the cost of governance, saving for a rainy day, and avoiding profligate borrowing,” Atiku said.
“We cannot afford hand wringing and navel-gazing. We must act now, by taking necessary, and perhaps, painful actions.
“For a start, the proposed 2021 budget presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2020, is no longer tenable.
“Nigeria neither has the resources nor the need to implement such a luxury heavy budget. The nation is broke, but not broken. However, if we continue to spend lavishly, even when we do not earn commensurately, we would go from being a broke nation to being a broken nation.
“Until our economic prospects improve, Nigeria ought to exclusively focus on making budgetary proposals for essential items, which include reasonable wages and salaries, infrastructural projects, and social services (citizenry’s health, and other human development investments).”
Atiku, however, said everyone must focus on solutions at the moment, adding that Nigeria needs critical leadership to guide her back to the path of economic sustainability.
The former presidential candidate pointed out that it was inhumane for the government to increase the cost of goods and services that affect the poor masses, while keeping the cost of luxuries fairly stable.
It would be recalled that the various committees of the National Assembly are still working on the budget.
Police Confirm Killing Of Five, Kidnap Of 18 In Zamfara Mosque
Gunmen have killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 in an attack on a mosque during prayers in Zamfara State, the state police command confirmed, yesterday.
Around 100 cattle thieves on motorcycles opened fire on a Muslim congregation in remote Dutsen Gari village in Maru district as residents were observing the weekly Friday prayers.
“The bandits killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 others, including the imam,” the state police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said.
Residents, however, said more than 30 worshippers were abducted.
“The gunmen attacked the mosque (in Zamfara) while the Imam was delivering the sermon and took away more than 30 people, including the imam, after shooting dead five worshippers,” one resident, Ibrahim Altine, said.
Nigeria is a hotbed of criminal gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle, kidnapping for ransom and burning homes after looting food supplies.
The gangs maintain camps in the Rugu forest which straddles Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states from where they launch attacks.
Troop deployments and peace talks with local authorities have failed to end the attacks.
Unlike Boko Haram jihadists, the criminal gangs have no ideological leanings, but concerns are growing that the jihadists are gradually infiltrating the gangs.
