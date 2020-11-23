Sports
2020/2021 League Season: NWFL Picks Dec 9 Kick- Off Date
The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has picked December 9 as the kick- off date for the 2020/ 2021 premiereship season, across the country.
The women League’s Management Board has said that the date would not be changed as the draws for the 2020/2021 gets closer. The Chief Operating Officer of the League, Mrs Faith Ben-Anuge, in a statement said that the board will soon embark on official inspection of all the designated league venues a cross the country to ensure that all venues are ready for the task ahead.
Anuge, however said that as the deadline for registration for the NWFL Championship and nationwide League closes, more Nigerian women clubs have indicated interest in participating in two tiers of the league.
Earlier, the leadership of the Nigeria Women Football League headed by Aisha Falode, has applauded the management of two NWFL Premiership clubs, former champions, Nazarawa Amazons and Edo Queens Football Club, for beating the deadline for club licensing registration and doing all due diligence ahead of the 2020/21 league season.
Falode, commended the leadership of the two clubs whose actions demonstrated their readiness to take the new season by storm.
“These are two top clubs that just rebuilt the leadership of their club managements to reflect the seriousness of the two state governments in the business of women football.
“Nazarawa and the Edo State government are no doubt in the forefront of women’s football club management in Nigeria. What they just did was sending messages out to other states and privately-owned clubs in the NWFL Premiership, that they are out for a big deal this season. Especially, as all the clubs are top contenders for the inuagural CAF Women Champions League in 2021.
“We in the NWFL salute the two states government for living up to expectations in the Club Licencing / Registration of the clubs. What this tells us is that, the newly adopted straight league would be very interesting as other clubs are putting in extra efforts to make sure they beat the deadline before the expiration,” Falode added
Anuge noted that: “Four new teams have joined the old four in the division to increase the number to a total eight, that would eventually play in the new season, while in the Nationwide, there are a total 20 clubs newly registered in all. This she added was a mark improvement over the previous seasons.
The NWFL Premiership will open on December 9, with matches in Lafia, Yola, Lokoja, Lagos, Yenagoa, Benin City, Umuahia and Osogbo.
Week 1þã Fixtures of the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership.
(Weds, December 9th, 2020.)
1. Nasarawa Amazons < FCRobo Queens.
2. Adamawa Queens < Rivers Angels
3. Confluence Queens < Ibom Angels
4. Dreams Stars < Delta Queens
5. Bayelsa Queens < Pelican Stars
6. Edo Queens < Royal Queens
7. Abia Angels < Osun Babes
8. Sunshine Queens < Heartland Queens.
By: Nancy Briggs
Sports
‘We Are Intensifying Efforts Ahead New NPFL’
Heartland FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu has stated that his side is playing matches to get set for the start of the December 6th kick-off date of the Npfl league season of 2020 /2021.
He told Tidesports source that now, they are playing some of the grassroots teams, and very soon by next week, they will take it a bit higher to start engaging the NNL and some premier teams in preparing for the start of the league season.
“We have a lot of grassroots players and what we did, we have started playing some grassroots games, probably by next week we will stretch it further to start playing with the bigger team may be, the amateur or the Nnl teams.”
“So, I think we are getting ready but I know we are not there yet because we didn’t start on time but I know we will get there soon,” he said.
Sports
PH City League: Coach Accepts Defeat In Good Faith
Coach of Salvation Boys FC, Toku Mike, has expressed optimism that he will get back all the points his team has lost, by winning future games at the ongoing Port Harcourt City League (PHCL).
According him, he accepted the 1-0 loss against SKE in good faith, saying that he did not know what actually went wrong, because his boys played well, adding luck was not on their side.
Coach Mike, said this, in a post-match interview shortly after his side lost 1-0 to SKE, at the ongoing PHCL, on Saturday, at Joseph Yobo, field D/L, Port Harcourt.
The Salvation Boys coach, noted that the officiating was fair and nothing was wrong with his players.
“ We give glory to God. In football business sometimes you lose, draw and win. So I accept the defeat in good fate.
I don’t know what to say, but I believe everything was normal, nothing was wrong with my boys” Coach Mike said.
Also speaking, the Coach of SKE, Sylvanus Onwuka, said his victory against Salvation Boys was well deserved because they work towards it.
According to him, his team is determined and commited to win the League.
“Our win against Salvation Boys who were unbeaten runs was well deserved, because we worked towards it.
We loss some clear chances in our previous game, but today game, we tried to convert our chance” Onwuka said.
As it stands, SKE Fc has played six matches, won five, lost one, with 15 points, topping the table. While Salvation Boys, is currently occupying third position with 12 points, played six matches, drew two, lost one.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
Eguma Explain Players Participation Pre-season Tournaments
The Technical Manager of Rivers United FC, Stanley Eguma, has reiterated that the major reason the players are participating in pre-season tournaments is to prepare him for the CAF Confederation Cup and Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
According to him, his players have started to understand themselves gradually in the field of play.
Eguma, said this on Saturday, in a post-match interview, shortly after his side beat Bendel Insurance 2-0, in Gov. Dapo Abiodun preseason tournament, in Ogun State.
He stated that in a very short time his players will blend properly as a team.
“Our main aim is to build a strong team that will represent and make the country proud and win the NPFL.
However, if we win the trophy we will appreciate” coach Eguma said.
He assured the people of Rivers State, that they will not disappoint them in the coming football season.
“We just hope they will continue to pray for us, support us, because we will not disappoint them” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
