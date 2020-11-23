2020/2021 League Season: NWFL Picks Dec 9  Kick- Off Date

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has picked December 9 as the kick- off date for the 2020/ 2021 premiereship season, across the country.

The women League’s Management Board has said that the date would not be changed as the draws for the 2020/2021 gets closer. The Chief Operating Officer of the League, Mrs Faith Ben-Anuge, in a statement said that the board will soon embark on official inspection of all the designated league venues a cross the country to ensure that all venues are ready for the task ahead.

Anuge, however said that as the deadline for registration for the NWFL Championship and nationwide League closes, more Nigerian women clubs have indicated interest in participating in two tiers of the league.

Earlier, the leadership of the Nigeria Women Football League headed by Aisha Falode, has applauded the management of two NWFL Premiership clubs, former champions, Nazarawa Amazons and Edo Queens Football Club, for beating the deadline for club licensing registration and doing all due diligence ahead of the 2020/21 league season.

Falode, commended the leadership of the two clubs whose actions demonstrated their readiness to take the new season by storm.

“These are two top clubs that just rebuilt the leadership of their club managements to reflect the seriousness of the two state governments in the business of women football.

“Nazarawa and the Edo State government are no doubt in the forefront of women’s football club management in Nigeria. What they just did was sending messages out to other states and privately-owned clubs in the NWFL Premiership, that they are out for a big deal this season. Especially, as all the clubs are top contenders for the inuagural CAF Women Champions League in 2021.

“We in the NWFL salute the two states government for living up to expectations in the Club Licencing / Registration of the clubs. What this tells us is that, the newly adopted straight league would be very interesting as other clubs are putting in extra efforts to make sure they beat the deadline before the expiration,” Falode added

Anuge noted that: “Four new teams have joined the old four in the division to increase the number to a total eight, that would eventually play in the new season, while in the Nationwide, there are a total 20 clubs newly registered in all. This she added was a mark improvement over the previous seasons.

The NWFL Premiership will open on December 9, with matches in Lafia, Yola, Lokoja, Lagos, Yenagoa, Benin City, Umuahia and Osogbo.

Week 1þã Fixtures of the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership.

(Weds, December 9th, 2020.)

1. Nasarawa Amazons < FCRobo Queens.

2. Adamawa Queens < Rivers Angels

3. Confluence Queens < Ibom Angels

4. Dreams Stars < Delta Queens

5. Bayelsa Queens < Pelican Stars

6. Edo Queens < Royal Queens

7. Abia Angels < Osun Babes

8. Sunshine Queens < Heartland Queens.

By: Nancy Briggs