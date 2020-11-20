Train-7: Reps Give NLNG 72Hrs To Produce Waste Disposal Plan

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigeria under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari was going bankrupt, saying in almost six years in the saddle, the President has demonstrated gross inability to steer the wheel of the state.

Secondus, who stated this at the 90th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, yesterday, in Abuja, also berated government’s handling of security in the land, adding that the helplessness of the President has become too glaring for the world to see.

The PDP boss also came hard on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government for incessant borrowings even as he warned the Federal Government against mortgaging the future of the country.

“This country is sliding into bankruptcy but the government is instead embarking in endless borrowing with no accountability on the already borrowed ones.

“Federal Government themselves just reported last week that 428 agencies would not be able to pay salaries this November because of underfunding.

“At the last count, Nigeria debt profile is showing over N31trillion, a lot of it misappropriated.

“While borrowing in economics is not bad, it depends on what the borrowed resources is being channelled for. With the unprecedented corruption in the system under APC watch, it would be difficult to see this borrowed funds properly deployed,” he said.

According to Secondus, “President Muhammadu Buhari- led APC government, under whose watch the situation got worsened and complicated has remained clearly helpless and incapable of providing the needed leadership.

“The consequences of all these came to the fore when the youths, last month poured out their anger on the country through a nationwide protest.

“Even though the protest was triggered off by accumulated police brutality, particularly by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), it developed into a wider rebellion against injustice and poor leadership in the country.”

He urged the Federal Government to address the fundamental issues raised by the youths, rather than “the counterproductive strategy of seeking to hound and intimidate perceived leaders of the peaceful protest by seizing their travel documents, freezing their accounts and arrests.

“We have refused to join issues with him in any way but we cannot bow to any blackmail. What I can report to NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi State and South-East is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it. The real season that informed this decision will soon be exposed,” he added.

“May I declare to you that the party is also being futuristic, drawing experience from the past. We know as a fact that transparent election under the watch of APC is not feasible with the current Electoral Act.

“We are liaising with our very reliable members in the National Assembly to ensure that a fraud-free law is put in place ahead of 2023. Within our family also, we are putting all hands on deck to ensure we enter the next election stronger as one united and harmonious family, and to achieve this, I solicit the full and undiluted cooperation of NEC.

Similarly, the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, yesterday, reiterated their loyalty and commitment to strengthening the party.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, spoke on behalf of his colleagues at the ongoing 90th NEC meeting of the party holding at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja.

He said, “All 15 of us are here present. We are individually committed to good governance in our various states in order to make our party strong.

“This is a clear statement that we are united and working towards strengthening our party for the future.”

Also, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, told the gathering that the PDP remains strong in Ebonyi State despite the exit of Governor David Umahi.

He faulted reasons adduced by Umahi for leaving for the All Progressives Congress but said it was a thing of joy that the PDP structure in the state remains intact.

Jibrin expressed delight that the party’s National Working Committee took proactive steps to ensure that Umahi did not take undue advantage of the PDP structure in the state.

Also, speaking on behalf of the PDP caucus in the National Assembly, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, assured the party leadership that the caucus was prepared to fight against anti-media legislation “with every drop of our blood.”