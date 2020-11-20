Editorial
RSG’s 5,000 Jobs
To bridge the manpower gap in the civil service and reduce unemployment in Rivers State, the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, recently directed the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to employ 5,000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the state civil service to reduce the level of youth unemployment.
This declaration has brought succour and unprecedented joy and hopes to young people in the state. Good times are indeed here for all Rivers’ jobless youths. This is particularly so as the worsening economic situation in the country wreaks untold hardship, frustration and hopelessness on the unemployed youth population.
The employment move is certainly one of the ways the Wike administration has decided to show commitment and efforts to urgently improve the state’s economy through job creation and opening of economic opportunities. This will ultimately improve the living conditions and wellbeing of Rivers people, especially the youths.
The employment exercise could not have come at a more appropriate time than now that there are ample vacancies in the civil service which is in dire need of teachers, engineers, lawyers, medical doctors, technicians, journalists and other professions that these youths can fill once they meet the eligibility criteria. The civil service has shrunk so badly over the years following staff retirements, deaths and resignations.
Though the informal sector of the economy has been offering job opportunities through the various construction works in the state where people find some means of livelihood and task forces periodically set up to address pressing problems, pensionable employment drive in the scale as the current one has not occurred since the advent of the present administration.
After the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, some governors rose from its ashes completely bankrupt and in penury. For many, salaries could not be paid while others downsized their workforces. But as a dedicated leader, Wike sustained salary payments in the entire duration of the pandemic. He is now providing 5,000 jobs for youths even when the effects of Covid-19 are yet to abate.
The execution of projects across the state, especially the flyovers and the urban renewal programme, have not prevented the governor either from going ahead with the employment exercise. It takes one with a sound managerial skill to achieve this even at a moment when so many needs are competing for scarce resources in the state.
Despite the obstacles and the deliberate attempts to sabotage and strangulate some critical revenue-generating sources for the state, Governor Wike has continued to deliver pragmatic and courageous leadership in the last five years. He has made the welfare and interest of Rivers people, especially the youths, top priority of his administration.
The employment of 5,000 youths is an impressive and commendable feat that deserves support. Wike indeed has great consideration for young people in the state. We are certain that besides job placements, many beneficial things will come the way of the youths if they will be supportive of the administration.
However, given the army of unemployed youths in the state, we consider the number inadequate but a good way to begin. Accordingly, we advise that the number be increased to accommodate more youths as well as departments and agencies. No agency or department is not affected by an acute staff shortage.
Despite their significance, we have noticed that the state media houses are missing out from the list of agencies to benefit from the employment scheme. We consider this an oversight and ask for their immediate inclusion. We are equally of the view that each department or agency should be allowed to interview their candidates and ascertain their proficiency.
Also, a mass recruitment exercise of this magnitude should not be done without a provision for fairness. Since the activity will somewhat affect every nook and cranny of the state, it is only reasonable that every local government is given a shot at the final employment list on a quota basis. This will ensure balance and forestall ethnic domination. We think that the State Assembly could be useful in this regard through a vetting process.
We are pleased that the initial manual mode of collecting applications from candidates was jettisoned for the more preferred and modern online mode to avert poor crowd management at the state secretariat complex. It indicates that the governor is truly a listening leader. Thus, we recommend the online mode for maximum effect.
Since all the youths cannot be employed in the state civil service, it will be proper for the government to support them to acquire relevant skills and provide entrepreneurial platforms for opportunities in small and medium-scale enterprises. By this, they will become employers of labour, not job seekers.
Resolving FG, ASUU Feud
Lessons From US Election
The November 3, 2020, presidential election of the United States of America (USA) has come and gone. Expectedly, a winner and a loser have emerged. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., 77, won the poll in line with media predictions in a historic defeat of the incumbent, Donald J Trump, whose turbulent first term has opened new chasms in the world’s leading democracy.
Elected as vice-president is Kamala Harris, the first woman and an African-American with roots in Asia, to occupy that post since its establishment in 1789.
With the latest release of the three final States of Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Biden now has 306 Electoral College votes and Trump 232 out of a total of 538 votes. Biden became president-elect when he crested far more than the required 270 votes needed to win. The victory gestures an end to the Trump Presidency and Biden’s ascension come January 20, 2021, as the 46th President of the United States.
On one hand, it is good news for the US and the world. For a country that is seen as an exemplary reference in the civilised and democratic world, Biden’s victory offers a refreshing hope that democracy and liberty will never end. On the other hand, it is one thing to be victorious, quite another to heal the vicious divisions in the country that have pushed and shoved consensus and bipartisan cooperation. In this, Biden has a difficult task ahead.
Despite its robust institutions and strong political culture, the US is encountering the most contentious transition in two centuries with Trump and his Republican Party, without evidence, refusing to concede defeat and battling in the courts; while some hard-line right-wingers threaten violence and question the legitimacy of the polls.
But across the United States, endless celebrations by Biden’s and Democratic Party supporters are almost matched by protests by grim Trump proponents reverberating his unfounded claims of election fraud and insisting on recounts and lawsuits.
Characteristically, President Trump, tumultuous as ever, has disparaged America’s 231-year-old constitutional democracy before the global audience. His bullheadedness sadly resonates with his support base and most bigwigs in his Republican Party. This is no surprise as Trump similarly discredited the 2016 election that got him into office because he did not earn the majority vote.
In the record-breaking poll, over 160 million persons voted, that is 67 per cent – the highest turnout in 120 years. With over 75 million and 71 million votes respectively, both candidates outperformed the record of the highest number of votes – 69.49 million previously set by Barack Obama in 2008.
Trump must appreciate that the US is a global model of democracy. That is why the system is approved by many countries. Accordingly, The Tide urges him to jettison pride and congratulate Biden and his vice, Harris. Unfortunately, by his action, he has singlehandedly destroyed the greatness of American democracy – the idea that the US was an exemplar of democracy, a model for others to emulate. This may be a painful realisation for many.
He must also understand that it is human to gain a victory or lose in any contest in life including election. After all, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party candidate in the 2016 presidential election that took the outgoing president to power, congratulated him in her concession speech and called on her supporters to accept the election result. Why can’t he do the same? His posture has returned the US to the path of retrogression.
If a former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, could take off arrogance and personal interest and congratulated his challenger, President Muhammadu Buhari, even when the election results were yet to be declared, then, Trump should do likewise as a repudiation would portray Nigeria as a more united, civilised and stronger country than the US. That may be least expected.
Americans have spoken and President Trump has been rebuked and rejected by his people. His rejection indicates he has been merely grandstanding. However, the US experience is particularly instructive to all Nigerian leaders. They must respect the people’s will, the sanctity of national institutions and the dignity of the country. Most of all, they must realise that power is ephemeral.
Again, unlike Nigeria, the US presidential election was mostly about issues than anything else. Concerns that defined the choice of the electorate included: coronavirus, racial justice, the economy, healthcare, abortion and even candidates’ disposition to the rights of Americans to their preferred sexual orientations. It is proof that the electorate were guided by their disposition to the issues that concern them most.
The global attention Trump attracted to the 2020 presidential election has uncovered the shoddy electoral system in the US. Perhaps, America could learn a thing or two from Third World countries on how to conduct elections and accomplish a quick and clean count of votes. Regardless of who emerges victorious at last, the process and the outcome of the election are bound to reinforce this lesson.
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
Operating under the simulation of the nationwide #EndSARS protests which severely rocked Nigeria for nearly two weeks, the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly unleashed series of violence, convulsing the entire Oyigbo local government council and some parts of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.
Police sources affirmed the grotesque death of four policemen. The attackers cut off the hand of one of the police operatives attempting to shoot at them and hacked him to death. The second victim was burnt alive while the third policeman was stoned to death.
Six soldiers were among security operatives murdered in the violence spree reportedly perpetrated by IPOB. Not less than 15 police vehicles, several police stations, a hospital and a court complex in Oyigbo were razed to the ground by the group.
As if that was not enough, physical commotion by the outlawed group was attended on residents of some targeted communities which, but for the quick intervention of the state government and security agencies, would have resulted in some form of mutually ruinous feud in the state.
Following successful police investigations and indictment of the separatist’s group for the series of violence in Oyigbo which is the members’ operational base, and some parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Government, acting in line with the proscription order of the Federal Government, reinforced a ban on all activities of IPOB.
We are gravely concerned about the grievous complexion such agitations have assumed. In subsequent years, the discomposures of the Biafrans were utilised for various objectives. From a means of drawing attention to legitimate problems of a people within the Nigerian nation, to an avenue for criminality, ethnocentrism and a political tool for self-aggrandisement.
Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and therefore no one should have the effrontery to terrorise anyone living in any part of the country. Likewise, no group should characterise other Nigerians as sub-human, as such dehumanisation is usually a harbinger to violence.
The right to life, movement and other freedom of Nigerians are conserved by the country’s Constitution and no attempt should be made to infringe on that liberty. The freedom of speech is also guaranteed but it should in no way be mistaken for the freedom to pass unhealthy innuendoes or dissipate resentments.
Sadly, Governor Nyesom Wike’s well-intentioned move to redeem the state from the firm grip of the Biafran group has been misconstrued. Wike’s decision to reinforce the Federal Government’s prohibition was executed to forestall IPOB’s increasing menace and destructive activities in Rivers State.
Popular insinuations that the governor asked the military to kill Igbos in Oyigbo are unsubstantiated. And the inference that Wike was in a fight against the Igbos is equally misguided. Rather, it is the precarious activities of IPOB he seeks to end since the group has been proscribed.
Wike’s government had exhibited reasonable forbearance even when there were substantial reasons to clamp down on the group. Since the Federal High Court proclaimed it a terrorist group, and subsequently its proscription in September, 2017, by the Federal Government, IPOB has had processions in the state without molestations. Perhaps, the government’s inaction was taken for weakness.
The Biafran incendiaries have always aimed at offending the stability of the state by unleashing violence and destruction of lives and property at random. They have remained heedless to warnings and advice to discontinue their insurrectional undertakings. Instead, the organisation vented more and more violence and destruction.
We have had adequate terrorist acts from the paranoid and over-reached Biafrans. It is bad enough that their obnoxious flag is hoisted on our soil. These provocations must not go unchallenged. They must be stopped from subjecting lives and property to constant threats and intimidations. We sound it again and again that Rivers State is not Biafra but Niger Delta.
It comes across as the love, accommodation and hospitality demonstrated towards all residents and business owners in the state have been taken for granted by this very group. To this, we say enough of the nuisance as the government can no longer tolerate their actions. If this is what Biafra is all about, it is, definitely, an idea whose time should never come.
Governor Wike’s formidable stand on the crises and his actions against IPOB are lauded. They are indicative of his devotion to his people and his capacity to safeguard them. Rascals like the so-called Biafrans who delight in troubling the state will certainly be deterred.
