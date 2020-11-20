Rivers NUJ Distances Self From GJA Award

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has disassociated itself from an award given to one Chief (Dr.) Goodluck Nwobike by the Grassroots Journalists Association (GJA).

The statement jointly signed by the council’s Chairman and Secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, respectively, said the Grassroots Journalists Association that gave the award is not known to either the National Secretariat of the Union or the State Council.

“Both the National Secretariat of NUJ and the NUJ, Rivers State Council, are not aware of the existence of any group called Grassroots Journalists Association (GJA), let alone to be part of the award”, the statement said.

The NUJ, therefore, described the award as a fraud and the GJA as an impostor, and warned the public to be wary of fraudsters who may want to use the banner of NUJ to perpetrate economic fraud.

“For any group of journalists to function or operate, it must be an affiliate of the NUJ and must have registered with the Union.

“The only bodies or affiliates known to NUJ are its state councils and chapels, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN). Any other group or body outside these are impostors”, the NUJ warned.

The statement further explained that the Constitution of the NUJ does not permit the Union to sell awards to individuals or corporate organisations, but only grants the permission to recognise or honour members of the public who have made outstanding contributions to the growth of the society and the upliftment of the union and journalism profession.

“Moreover, the criteria for awards are decided by the National Executive Council (NEC). So, those who honoured Chief Goodluck Nwobike with an award under the guise of a group of journalists are nothing but impostors and impersonators”, the NUJ insisted.

The Union said it has notified its Ethics and Disciplinary Committee to investigate the award and those behind it and report back to the Union for necessary actions that may include arrest and prosecution of the culprits.