Rivers NUJ Distances Self From GJA Award
The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has disassociated itself from an award given to one Chief (Dr.) Goodluck Nwobike by the Grassroots Journalists Association (GJA).
The statement jointly signed by the council’s Chairman and Secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, respectively, said the Grassroots Journalists Association that gave the award is not known to either the National Secretariat of the Union or the State Council.
“Both the National Secretariat of NUJ and the NUJ, Rivers State Council, are not aware of the existence of any group called Grassroots Journalists Association (GJA), let alone to be part of the award”, the statement said.
The NUJ, therefore, described the award as a fraud and the GJA as an impostor, and warned the public to be wary of fraudsters who may want to use the banner of NUJ to perpetrate economic fraud.
“For any group of journalists to function or operate, it must be an affiliate of the NUJ and must have registered with the Union.
“The only bodies or affiliates known to NUJ are its state councils and chapels, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN). Any other group or body outside these are impostors”, the NUJ warned.
The statement further explained that the Constitution of the NUJ does not permit the Union to sell awards to individuals or corporate organisations, but only grants the permission to recognise or honour members of the public who have made outstanding contributions to the growth of the society and the upliftment of the union and journalism profession.
“Moreover, the criteria for awards are decided by the National Executive Council (NEC). So, those who honoured Chief Goodluck Nwobike with an award under the guise of a group of journalists are nothing but impostors and impersonators”, the NUJ insisted.
The Union said it has notified its Ethics and Disciplinary Committee to investigate the award and those behind it and report back to the Union for necessary actions that may include arrest and prosecution of the culprits.
Group Okays Military Occupation Of Oyigbo
The Ogbakor Oyigbo is pleased with the military occupation of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State even after the relaxation of the curfew occasioned by the #EndSARS protests that greeted the area and parts of the country recently.
This was part of the decisions reached by the Oyigbo people (Umualeke Na Umusia) during a public gathering on Wednesday in the area.
The group who spoke through its Traditional Prime Minister, High Chief Louis Okorie and Chairman, Chief Akobundu Nwogu, said that they were ready to assist the Rivers State Government and Military secure a permanent military base in the Area.
Their suggestion, they said, there was based on ugly experience during the #EndSARS protest in order to prevent similar occurrence in the future.
According to them, the idea was to ensure that the area remained peaceful in order to promote its budding economic and commercial activities.
They also explained that the continued stay of the military, would discourage some suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IBOP), from carrying out further attacks on the people of Oyigbo.
They maintained that the large scale violence in the area during the protest was executed by IPOB members and lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the proscription of the group’s activities in the state.
They further blasted those who address them as Obigbo instead of Oyigbo, and added that the correction must be taken seriously by all.
“Oyigbo and has taken certain steps to ensure Oyigbo remains peaceful and habitable. One of such moves is that Oyigbo remains Oyigbo and not Obigbo”, they stressed.
Meanwhile, they have urged the government not withdraw the military from the area until total peace and tranquility return to the place.
By: King Onunwor.
Group Hails OPM General Overseer At 47
A Non-Governmental Organisation, the Ndoki Nation Assembly (NNA), has expressed happiness over the performance so far made by a renowned cleric in Rivers State and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Worldwide, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere for the transformation of humanity in the past 14 years of the existence of the ministries, as well as, the elebration of his 47 years on earth, describing him as a doyen of soul winning with the fear of God.
In a statement at Okoloma-Ndoki, Oyigbo LGA by its President, Messrs. Livingstone Okere and Secretary, Maxwell Ekeke respectively, the Assembly maintained that Chinyere, as divine channel for the restoration of lost souls back to God, was able to save many indigent persons within and outside Nigeria through the provision of free skills acquisition training programmes, free housing for shelter of millions, restaurants for the daily feeding of members of the public, free schools across the state, among others.
These gestures, the assembly said, speak volume of his quest to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians and other nationals residing in the country.
On the celebration of his birthday and that of OPM anniversary, the group rated Chinyere as a believer in Nigeria’s unity and a unique national religious hero.
It thanked God for the immeasurable grace of health, wisdom, longevity and unblemished integrity evident in his exemplary Christian life, recalling that Apostle Chinyere assumed the leadership of the ministries when religion is in jeopardy and Christendom on the verge of disintegration.
The Assembly noted that Apostle Chinyere discharge his duties of soul winning and the restoration of many indigent persons all over the world with open mindedness, which no religious group was able to actualize”.
It therefore, urged other religious bodies to emulate his sterling track records of philanthropy for the building of society.
By: Bethel Toby
LG Boss Constitutes Surveillance Team On Waterways
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Council, Dr. Tony Philmoore, has constituted a civilian surveillance team that would complement the efforts of the joint task force and other security outfits to safeguard the Port Harcourt – Bille waterways.
According to the statement, “members of the surveillance team are now undergoing, security profiling by the relevant security authorities. When they are through with that they would be well kitted, fully operational and monitor the waterways from its length and breadth.
In the statement, Philmoore commiserated with youths from Bille over continual loss of lives on the waterways, and assured his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the waterways by strengthening security.
The council boss said he would not rest until sea pirates are tracked and brought to
justice. Phi/moore also appealed to commuters, boat drivers and other users of the sea route to
always be security conscious.
He advised them to report suspicious movements on the waterways, and warned boat
drivers and passengers not to ply the waterways as from 4.30 pm.
The council chairman warned deviant youths to change to a good life style, shun sea
piracy and other crimes as the long arm is waiting to deal with anyone no matter how
long the person may be under cover.
He equally advised parents to be concerned about the’ involvement of their wards.
noting that parents have the role to continue to insist c)n good behavior and morals.
By: Tamunoiminabo Fyneface
