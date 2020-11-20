Entertainment
Revisiting Nigeria’s Tourist Beaches
A beach is defined as a land formed along the coast of an ocean, sea, lake or river. It is naturally made, only weaned by men, it serves as a get away from the hassles and bustles of life. A day in a beach will definitely make an indelible impression in the mind of the Tourist or visitor.
Nigeria is a country of 36 states with over 30 beaches across the different states, some of these beaches are found in Rivers State such as the Port Harcourt tourist beach, Ifoko beach and Yowik’s beach Finima beach among others.
Port Harcourt Tourist Beach
The Port Harcourt Tourist beach is located on an artificial sand beach along the Kolabi Creek, east of the old Port Harcourt township. It is the only man- made beach in the stunning city created in 1988. The designers of the beach created a serene environment for tourists and visitors to the beach to enable them enjoy the white sands and waves. They can also have a picnic on the sand and then take a walk through the hiking traits.
One of the big attractions of this beach is that it is right on the edge of the city. After a day at the beach, the weary traveller can have a dinner at any of the numerous restaurants and hotels as well as enjoy the city’s wonderful night life.
The Port Harcourt tourist beach has also played host to numerous tourists and visitors from different parts of the world who visited the place in the past, particularly during the annual cultural fiesta of the state, popularly known as CARNIRIV, to watch the glamorous and exciting boat regatta organised by the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA).
The Port Harcourt tourist beach which once upon a time was the tourist’s destination has gradually lost its past charm and pride of place due to the dilapidated infrastructure, lack of modern facilities and poor sanitary condition among others. This poor state of the tourist beach has led to loss of patronage and revenue for the state.
The staff of the tourist beach are demoralised as a result of lack of motivation and non- payment of their salary arrears. The place needs to be revisited in order to improve on the structures and other facilities that once made the beach one of the most attractive tourist beaches in Nigeria and attracted increased number of tourists and other classes of visitors annually as well as provided huge sums of revenue to the state government. The Port Harcourt tourist beach deserves to reclaim its lost glory.
Ifoko Beach
This is another popular beach in Rivers State. Unlike the tourist beach, this one is not man- made, it stands as one of the best beaches in the state. It is well maintained by local residents. The local fishermen depend on the sea for their livelihood.
The rain forest borders the shore line, tourists can enjoy freshly caught sea food from any of the local restaurants. After a pleasant launch, the visitor can take a walk along the shore and enjoy the exotic scenery.
It was gathered that it is not uncommon to catch sight of a whale when walking down the shore line, visitors can also take advantage of the natural trails to see the wild life living on the rain forest. Despite the local efforts to maintain the beach, government needs to improve on it and make it more attractive to the visitors and tourists.
Yowik’s Beach
The Yowik’s beach in Kono, Khana local government area of Rivers State is among the private beaches in the state. People looking for privacy and quiet time can find it at a private beach. These resort beaches are popular among honeymooners looking for the enjoyment of a beach and the privacy of a hotel.
These private resorts are typically inhabited by expatriates and tend to have western style accommodation and lifestyle. It is on record that the white sand beaches of Rivers State are considered some of the most attractive and well maintained shore lines in Africa.
Davido’s FEM Tops TurnTable Charts This Week
For the maiden edition of the Turntable 50, ‘Ginger’ by Wizkid featuring Burna Boy topped the charts. But this week, ‘FEM’ by Davido hits the top spot on the charts as it leaped from No. 2 to No. 1.
By so doing, it became the second No. 1 ever on the TurnTable Charts’ headlining charts, Turntable 50.
The Top 50 blends all-genre premium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, November 16.
Olamide occupies both No. 2 and No. 3 with ’Infinity’ and ’Triumphant’ featuring Omah
Lay and Bella Shmurda respectively.
Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week;
1.) Davido – FEM
After becoming Nigeria’s flagship song for the EndSARS protests, the song makes a return as Davido releases ‘A Better Time. The song tallied 45.69 million radio audience impressions, 1.11 million equivalent streams and 10.19 million TV audience impression this week.
2.) Olamide featuring Omah Lay – Infinity
Having recently released a colourful video for the song, Olamide’s ’Infinity’ featuring Omah Lay moves from No. 7 to No. 2 on the Top 50, after drawing 2.16 million equivalent streams. It also tallied 23.36 million radio airplay audience impression
The song also leads the Top Streaming Chart for a fourth non-consecutive week and moves to a new peak of No. 8 on Top Airplay Chart.
3.) Olamide featuring Bella Shmurda – Triumphant
Olamide’s ‘Triumphant’ Bella Shmurda jumps to No. 3 on the Top 50 after it entered at No. 17 on the last chart. It moves to No. 2 on Streaming Chart (1.95 million equivalent streams, up 30.87 percent), jumps 34-12 on Airplay Chart (20.39 million, up 81.56%) and debuts at No. 27 on TV Songs Chart (5.04 million).
Both “Infinity” and “Triumphant” are from Olamide’s eleventh studio album, Carpe Diem, and feature two of the artistes tipped for the Next Rated Awards at the Headies.
4.) Wizkid featuring Burna Boy – Ginger
Last week’s No. 1 song falls to No. 4 on the Top 50. It also drops to No. 3 on Top Streaming Chart (1.64 million, down 50.15 percent) and moves 11-4 on Top Airplay Chart (29.76 million, up 24.5 percent).
5.) Patoranking – Abule
Patoranking’s ’Abule’ moves 8-5 on the Top 50 and ranks in the top ten of Top Airplay Chart for a 12th week (only Rema’s “Woman” has spent longer in the region with 14 weeks).
6.) Cheque – Zoom
It’s not everyday that a Trap/Emo track becomes a hit in Nigeria, but this song is still waxing strong. After it dropped off Cheque’s debut EP, ’Razor,’ it enjoyed a lukewarm reception but after its video dropped, it soared up the charts.
7.) Bella Shmurda featuring Zlatan and Lincoln – Cash App
The song might be premised upon the counter-culture of ‘yahoo yahoo,’ but the music is alluring enough to form a dalliance with the Nigerian heart. The song also further ties into how pop culture continues to promote Square’s product of the same name. Jack Dorsey would be proud.
8.) Tems – Damages
As the lead single for her debut EP, For Broken Ears, ’Damages’ has surpassed a lot of expectations. Recently, it was announced that Tems’ debut EP surpassed one million streams on Apple Music. It also fell from No. 6 to No. 8 on the charts.
9.) Wizkid – No Stress
Well, Wizkid admires a woman with no stress and his album, Made In Lagos was said to reflect that reality. His song might have had a tumble from No. 4 to No. 9 on this week’s chart, but the times look great for Baba Bolu.
10.) DJ Neptune’s featuring Laycon and Joeboy – Nobody (Icons Remix)
This week, the song fell from No. 9 to No. 10.
Just outside the top ten is Omah Lay’s ’Damn (Remix)’ featuring American R&B artiste, 6lack and Davido’s ’So Crazy’ featuring American rapper, Lil Baby, debuts at No. 17.
A Better Time Hits 100m Streams In Three Days
Three days after the album, A Better Time dropped, Davido announced via his Instagram account that the album had hit 100 million streams across all streaming platforms.
On November 13, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido released ‘A Better Time,’ his third studio album and second album in one year.
A third of that came from Audiomack.
On the day the album dropped, ‘Holy Ground,’ his song with Nicki Minaj, debuted at No. 84 of the US iTunes chart. A Better Time also became Davido’s second album to debut in the top 10 of the US iTunes chart. He became only the third Nigerian artist after Wizkid and Burna Boy to achieve that feat.
During the listening party for ‘A Better Time,’ the singer revealed that he had shot videos for almost all the songs on the album.
#End SARS Protests: FG Threatens To Shutdown Afrika Shrine
Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has reacted to the alleged plan by the Federal Government to shutdown the Afrika shrine over his plans to hold the #End SARS movement in its premises.
In a post shared via his Instagram page on Monday November 16,2020,the singer said the government called his older sister Yeni Kuti and threatened to close the shrine should he go ahead with the meeting
”So yesterday, government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold any event there and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my family’s decision not to hold the event”, he wrote.
