Sports
NISport D-G Assures On Dev Of Institute
The Director-General of the National Institute for Sport (NISport), John Dadi-Mamud, says the management of the institute is poised to improve the lot of the institute, but blamed the paucity of funds for the delay in its numerous programmes.
The DG, who spoke against the backdrop of the oversight visit by the House of Representatives Committee on Sports to the National Stadium Lagos, said that the visit would open new doors of opportunities.
Tidesports source gathered that the House Committee on Sports was led by its Chairman, Hon. Olumide Osoba. Rasheed Afolabi, Tunji Olawuyi and Mohammed Bello were also in the entourage.
“We have embarked on various reforms even before the Houses visit. Before the COVID-19 break we have been doing some renovations.
“The problem with NISport has been the issue of funding to maintain our facilities. We have been told to improve on our revenue of which we are up to the task.
“We will redouble our efforts because as an insider, I know what the problems are and we have already embarked on various initiatives by rehabilitating the basketball pitch.
“By the next three months, NISport will wear a new look and with some more funds, we will put more things in order. We are also ready to partner others to generate more funds,” he said.
Tidesports also reports that the House Committee on Sports led by its Chairman were led round the hostels, classrooms, library, gymnasium, the practice pitch and the sorry state of affairs left the committee members unimpressed.
Following the inspection, Osoba decried the poor state of NISport, adding that the foremost institute of sports in Africa needed more attention.
He added that the legislative arm of the government would look into a more practicable solution to giving the institute a facelift in order to return it back to its former state.
“The present state of NISport is saddening, we have had notable sportsmen and women graduated from this institution and others coming for their certification.
“Now, the institute looks like a ghost town, it doesnt look like what it used to be, so there is need to find a way of bringing it back to how it used to be.
“This institute should be a revenue generating one and there are ways of generating funds, the management should put on their thinking cap.
“If they generate the right funds and goes to the Single Treasury Account (TSA) it will be returned back to them, that is where we will come in as members of the house, he said.
Osoba said that the House Committee on Sports were on a fact-finding mission to the National Stadium Facility as part of its oversight function.
“We came to inspect the stadium, everyone is aware that the illegal structures have been dismantled and taken away. We want to see for ourselves what the place looks like now.
“Coming here is part of our oversight function, we have come around and see how the appropriated funds were spent in maintaining our sports facilities, he said
Sports
Austin Urges Teammates To Look Beyond Names
Captain of Rivers United, Festus Austin, has charged his teammates to look beyond their names and work harder ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup games.
Austin told brila.net that, they should look beyond the achievements and the names they all have created for the club and also for themselves but to work harder to ensuring the task in the continent is achieved.
“Rivers United this time is a strong side and what we need is just for us to forget our names and play football. Let’s think of now and not what we have achieved in the past.”
“Being with this set of players, we are going to go a long way if we work so hard. I will play my role to see how I push everybody to work positively for the team”.
Rivers United will travel to Equatorial Guinea to confront Futuro Kings FC in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round 1st leg tie scheduled for 27th-29th November and the return leg in Nigeria between 4th-6th December, 2020.
Sports
Elechi Becomes Go Round FC’s Technical Director
The President of Go Round FC of Omoku in Rivers State, Charity Obuah, has appointed the former coach of the club, Ngozi Elechi, as technical director.
His appointment was with the view to improve the technical department and ensure the return of the club to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
The management made it clear that technical director is not there to partake in the daily coaching of the team or determine who gets into match day squad.
Consequently, Abiye Tamuno Iyalla, still retained his position as head coach of the club.
“By definition, a Technical Director is not there to partake in the daily coaching of the team or to determine who gets into the matchday squad.
He is to work with the head coach on an advisory role. He advises on players to sign and to put on transfer, as well as training style and tactics” Obuah said.
She explained that, Elechi is basically to provide assistance to the head coach in person of Abiye Tamuno Iyalla whilst taking on other short-term duties.
Ngozi Elechi led Go Round FC to the Nigeria Professional Football League two years ago and then left after one season in the top flight to join Yobe Dessert Stars. He also coached Warri Wolves before his return to Omoku.
He has already been part of the current recruitment process as the team prepares for another season in the Nigeria National League.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
Kogi United’s Player Laments Uncertain NNL Commencement
Kogi United and Super Sand Eagles player, Victor Talle, has lamented the current uncertain situation of things as regards the commencement of the new Nigeria National League season.
Talle stated that players are just hopeful of the league starting as planned for the third week of the commencement of the NPFL.
In a chat with Tidesports source, the Sand Eagles player revealed that his club hassince resumed for preparation ahead of the new season but no one knows exactly when the season will kick-off other than hoping that the league starts three weeks into the new top-flight season which has also suffered series of postponements.
