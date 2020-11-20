Business
Manufacturing Sector Recovers After Six-Month Contraction
The nation’s manufacturing sector has bounced back after contracting for six straight months, a new survey by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.
The CBN, in its latest Purchasing Managers’ Index Survey Report, said the manufacturing PMI stood at 50.2 index points in November, indicating a recovery from the contraction recorded in the manufacturing sector since May 2020.
The apex bank said, “Of the 14 subsectors surveyed, eight subsectors reported expansion (above 50 per cent threshold) in the review month.”
According to the report, the subsectors that expanded are transportation equipment; nonmetallic mineral products; furniture and related products; cement; textile, apparel, leather and footwear; plastics and rubber products.
Others were food, beverage and tobacco products, as well as printing and related support activities.
However, six subsectors electrical equipment; petroleum and coal products, chemical and pharmaceutical products; primary metal; paper products, and fabricated metal products contracted in November.
The CBN said, “The November 2020 production level index for the manufacturing sector stood at 51.7 points, indicating recovery from the contraction recorded since May 2020.
“Of the 14 subsectors surveyed, seven subsectors recorded expanding production levels, three subsectors reported stationary levels of production, while four subsectors still recording contraction in production level.”
The new orders index marginally expanded for the second time in November, at 50.5 points, while the manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 52.2 points.
It said, “The employment level index for November 2020 stood at 47.3 points, indicating contraction in employment level for the eighth consecutive months.
“Of the 14 subsectors, five subsectors recorded growth in employment level while nine subsectors recorded lower employment level in the review month.”
According to the report, the manufacturing sector inventories index contracted for the eighth time in November, as it stood at 48.5 points.
“Two of the 14 subsectors recorded growth in inventories, while the remaining 12 subsectors recorded lower raw material inventories in the review month,” it said.
The CBN said the PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 47.6 points in November, indicating slowing contraction in non-manufacturing activities.
It said of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors, only three – transportation and warehousing; health care and social assistance, and agriculture reported growth.
The report said, “The employment level index for the non-manufacturing sector in the month of November 2020 stood at 46.7 points, indicating contraction in employment level for the eighth consecutive months.
“Three of the 17 subsectors reported growth in employment level (above 50 per cent threshold), one sector reported stationary level, while the remaining 13 subsectors recorded declines in new orders in the review month.”
Business
Senate Tasks Body On Tackling Corruption Scientifically
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, charged the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN) to be scientific in its bid to investigate corruption in Nigeria.
He said corruption was not only being fought ferociously because of the damage it could inflict on the society but because it could weaken Nigeria’s systems.
Speaking after he was conferred patron of the professional body, yesterday, in Abuja, the Senate President said the profession has what it takes to offer a practical approach to nip corruption in the bud.
“I am most pleased to welcome you to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I appreciate your decision to confer on me the position of the patron of the reputable Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN).
“The decision is symbolic for many reasons. One of these is that it is not just an honour done to me, but also to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“By this move, you are calling the attention of the Senate to your noble anti-corruption objective. Through the Senate, and the National Assembly, a greater number of citizens can additionally appreciate your efforts.
“The fight against corruption is worthy, considering the damage it is causing. The angle from which the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN) is coming from, is surely a practical approach.
“It is practical because it seeks to provide skills to relevant professionals on the use of science and technology to prevent, detect, and to investigate corruption. It also envisages mechanisms against re-occurrence.
“This anti-corruption framework can enhance the prosecution and sanctioning process. We have emphasized prevention as a good route to reducing corruption, given the tendency of individuals to exploit weaknesses in systems.
“People are more likely to take advantage of loopholes than they can create it. Technologies are additionally expected to reduce loopholes, because of their sophistication, the skills required, and for the fact that they are structured.
Business
Why Fuel Price Hike’ll Persist – Expert
Nigeria’s failure to rehabilitate and refine its crude may continue to push up fuel price locally, senior lecturer at the Rivers State University, Prof. Ayodele Momodu, has said.
Prof. Momodu who is an econometrist in Economics Department of the university, in an interview with The Tide, said unless there was a deliberate effort to stop fuel imoortation, fuel price hike would persist.
He argued that there was no way a country can deregulate its petroleum sector without experiencing increment in the price of products.
“What we are doing now is to buy the refined product after selling it. So, it’s like you buying a finished product from a product you are producing. So definitely, the price will be higher.
The economics expert chided the Federal Government for its insincerity in deregulation, describing it as illogical and wasteful.
Prof. Momodu also described fuel subsidy as a scam, saying there was insincerity in the subsidy regime.
“How do you subsidise what you have deregulated?” he querie.
He maintained that the sector needs to be totally overhauled in such a way that there will be local capacity before any meaningfull progress could be made.
He added that local production is key in deregulation of the petroleum market and production.
Business
Senate To Get Harmonised 2021 Budget, Dec 3
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Jibrin Barau, has disclosed that the Nigeria Senate would get a harmonised 2021 Budget from its committee on December 3.
He said some chairmen of the committees have submitted their budget reports on agencies of government, which were quite satisfactory.
Speaking in Abuja late Wednesday, Barau explained that the timetable of December 3 would be adhered to strictly to enable Senate Committee of the Whole begin debate as soon as possible.
“We look towards the submission of the budget on December 33 , he insisted.
He was optimistic that cases of omission of some agencies of government who are ill-prepared would be solved before the expected date, adding that some agencies which were asked to put their budgets in proper perspectives were working seriously with Senate’s timing handed to them.
“The budget proposal is a very wide process, talking about estimates of expenditures that are going to be undertaken by the Federal Government.
“So, you have several expenditures and there is room for omission. But that is why we are here.
“We told our own committees to go and scrutinise the budgets of ministries and report back to us.
“Whatever you see in the budget, whether or not it is an omission, our work is to get the report and engage our own expert here,” he said.
Barau stressed that the Senate would use their professional accountants and economist to correct any error, if there was need to do so.
