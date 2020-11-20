LG Boss Constitutes Surveillance Team On Waterways

The Ogbakor Oyigbo is pleased with the military occupation of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State even after the relaxation of the curfew occasioned by the #EndSARS protests that greeted the area and parts of the country recently.

This was part of the decisions reached by the Oyigbo people (Umualeke Na Umusia) during a public gathering on Wednesday in the area.

The group who spoke through its Traditional Prime Minister, High Chief Louis Okorie and Chairman, Chief Akobundu Nwogu, said that they were ready to assist the Rivers State Government and Military secure a permanent military base in the Area.

Their suggestion, they said, there was based on ugly experience during the #EndSARS protest in order to prevent similar occurrence in the future.

According to them, the idea was to ensure that the area remained peaceful in order to promote its budding economic and commercial activities.

They also explained that the continued stay of the military, would discourage some suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IBOP), from carrying out further attacks on the people of Oyigbo.

They maintained that the large scale violence in the area during the protest was executed by IPOB members and lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the proscription of the group’s activities in the state.

They further blasted those who address them as Obigbo instead of Oyigbo, and added that the correction must be taken seriously by all.

“Oyigbo and has taken certain steps to ensure Oyigbo remains peaceful and habitable. One of such moves is that Oyigbo remains Oyigbo and not Obigbo”, they stressed.

Meanwhile, they have urged the government not withdraw the military from the area until total peace and tranquility return to the place.

By: King Onunwor.